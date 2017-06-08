SJHS Graduation 2017 – an album

New weather cam installed on Clinton Ave.

by Maralyn Fink

If you have noticed something on top of Dean Mazzolini’s Endzone, that would be the WLNS TV 6 weather cam that was installed a short time ago.

In speaking with Dean, he said that with the co-operation of the City of St Johns, the Chamber Commerce and himself, we will now be broadcasting in a live shot on the News 6 weather report.

I have seen this several times and is worth taking a look at. This is great for St. Johns.

Celebrity sighting



Piggie from the Mo Willems books surprised the Begindergarteners from St. Joseph School on their recent field trip.

A Look Back – Union School

by Barry Clark Bauer

This is the original Union School. It stood where Central School was later built.

This photo was taken after 1880 when the two-story wing was added. That is the school that burned and prompted them to build Central. The fire in 1885 began in an unrepaired crack in the chimney.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – 5 Mistakes People Make When Feeding Pets a Raw Food Diet

Raw food diets might be the oldest form of pet food; after all, they are very close to what ancient dogs used to eat. As more people become aware of the benefits of raw food diets for humans, more pet owners are switching their dogs to raw diets, as well, for a variety of reasons.

“As pet owners investigate what builds their own good health, they realize good food applies to the whole family—including the four-legged family,” explains Dr. Cathy Alinovi, DVM, a holistic veterinarian who is also certified in Veterinary Food Therapy and Chinese Herbal Therapy.

In fact, many dog owners switch to a raw diet because their dogs have health problems. This is exactly why dog owner Jessica Winstead put both her Chihuahua mixes on a diet of raw food mixed with canned pumpkin and sweet potato, even though the diet has had different, though positive, effects on the dogs.

“My older dog moved in along with my boyfriend about five years ago and he was slightly overweight, but the raw diet leaned him out,” Winstead says. “He also seems to have more energy.”

Her other dog, a four-year old rescue, went on a raw diet to address hair issues. “He was missing hair on the back of his spine and was slightly underweight, but since he’s been on the raw diet his hair has evened out and he even gained a little weight,” Winstead says.

“Our older chi-mix weighs about five pounds more, so we feed him a half portion more than our other mix—but he still leaned out and our smaller guy still gained weight!”

Switching to a raw diet, however, is not always that simple. Here are five common mistakes owners often make when switching their dogs to a raw diet.

Mistake #1: Not Understanding the Basics of Nutrition

In simple words, a raw diet consists of uncooked meals. In reality, though, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

“Some pet owners consider throwing a pound of raw hamburger in the bowl as being a raw diet,” says Dr. Judy Morgan, DVM, who is certified in Acupuncture and food therapy and is a member of the Botanical Veterinary Medical Association. This type of feeding, however, doesn’t provide complete nutrition and can lead to health problems later on.

Ideally, a raw diet consists of uncooked meat plus what Alinovi calls additives.

“The additives range from bone to organ meat to vegetables and supplements,” Alinovi says. In addition, raw diets can also include some cooked grains or veggies. “And many people combine freeze dried products (base mixes of veggies, vitamins, and minerals) with raw meats,” explains Morgan.

The one problem with raw diets, according to Alinovi, is that there are no vitamin/mineral standards established for them.

“The 2006 NRC (National Research Council) guidelines are based on a dry dog food diet,” Alinovi says. “The possibility exists that supplementing a raw diet to meet NRC standards for kibble may provide excessive, possibly dangerously so, nutrients that may build up in the dog’s body.”

What exactly does that mean for pet owners? It means that owners who are interested in raw diets should talk to a professional rather than just feeding their dogs uncooked meat.

“The difference is not so much in how a nutritionist and an owner define raw, the difference is more in what is considered balanced,” Alinovi says. For example, some dogs lose too much weight on raw food diets and might need the help of a nutritionist to figure out what to add to the mix (such as cooked grains or additional fat) to solve the problem.

Mistake #2: Thinking a Raw Diet is All About Raw Meat

While raw diets do contain a large amount of meat, they are often complemented by other ingredients. For example, Morgan says she likes to see muscle meat, organs, bones, eggs, veggies, and sea creatures (cooked mussels or oysters) in a raw diet.

“It takes variety to cover all vitamins and minerals that are needed and to get the proper balance of omega 3:6,” Morgan explains.

Even commercially manufactured raw diets contain “extras.” The most famous example is BARF (Biologically Active Raw Food), a diet pioneered by Dr. Ian Billinghurst. According to Alinovi, a BARF-based meat patty is 50% raw meat, with an assortment of additions making up the other 50% of the ingredients.

“These additions may include eggs (raw), cheese, kelp, liver, vegetables (minced, raw), cod liver oil, and salt,” Alinovi says. “Obviously, the cheese in the BARF diet is processed.”

Other variations of a raw diet may include cooked vegetables.

“Vegetables are more difficult for dogs to digest than for humans,” Alinovi says. “Therefore, vegetables should be minced, juiced, or cooked to aid digestion.”

Mistake #3: Forgetting Fruits

Fruit can be a great addition to a raw diet for a number of reasons. For example, Morgan likes to add berries to raw diets because of their antioxidant content, while Alinovi uses large chunks of apple or watermelon as chew treats. “Fruit provides fiber, vitamins, flavor and variety,” Alinovi says.

Fruit can be added to a raw diet whole (after removing the pits), diced, puréed, stewed, or any other preparation method.

“Like vegetables, it’s best to keep under 30% fruit as the majority of a dog’s nutrition comes from meat,” says Alinovi. “Do not feed grapes or raisins as they can cause kidney damage, and avoid fruits canned with sugar.”

Mistake #4: Ignoring the Potential Need for Supplements

While not all dogs eating raw food diets will need supplements, some will.

“Calcium is probably the most important nutrient to be sure there is enough of in a raw diet,” according to Alinovi.

Fortunately, calcium is quite easy to add to the diet.

“For those who purchase commercially prepared raw diets, the calcium is already balanced,” Alinovi says. “For those preparing raw food at home, ground egg shell or oyster shell can provide the dietary boost in calcium that is needed beyond what is provided in bone.”

Dogs on raw diets can also benefit from a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish oil or flax seed oil. “Both of these oils are known for their anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Alinovi.

Most other supplements are based on owner preference and the dog’s individual needs, according to Morgan, although she recommends the addition of kelp and seaweeds, as they are rich in trace minerals.

“Depending on the pet and the problems, additional joint supplements, vitamins, or minerals might be necessary,” says Morgan. “It’s very individual, at least in my hands.”

The FDA warns about potential risks of feeding and handling raw meats, as they can be contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli.

“The concern is not only that animals will become ill from contaminated food, but, more importantly, humans will become ill from handling the food,” says Alinovi.

However, these dangers might be exaggerated.

“With good handling practices, raw dog food diets are no more dangerous than handling raw hamburger meat before cooking it on the grill,” says Alinovi. “Good hygiene, frequent hand washing, and using food in a reasonable time period prevent human (and dog) illness.”

Still worried? Purchasing meat from a reputable source and using thawed meat within three days will keep bacterial levels low, according to Alinovi.

“Minimal bacterial levels do not present health issues for most dogs,” says Alinovi. However, she adds, “for the owner of a dog with a compromised immune system, raw feeding may be inappropriate.”

One thing to keep in mind: Some dogs do develop gastrointestinal issues—including diarrhea—when first switched to a raw diet. This is especially true of dogs with a sensitive intestinal tract, although the problem is usually not permanent.

“In some cases, the owner will need to add one new ingredient at a time to the diet until the dog can handle a full formula raw food meal,” Alinovi says. “In other cases, adding digestive enzymes or slightly cooking the food for a few days will help sensitive dogs transition to the new food.”

This article was verified for accuracy by Katie Grzyb, DVM

Habitat makes a home accessible

Imagine if you will having a house that you can neither enter or exit without help. Imagine struggling to get to the doctor or grocery store because you can’t easily leave your house.

Clinton-Gratiot Habitat for Humanity to the rescue. You can see the before picture and the after pictures of a ramp that was built this week.

If you or someone you know needs a ramp, call Habitat for Humanity to help you increase your quality of life.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – What’s Ailing Your Cat?

Cats may have nine lives, but you want to make sure kitty hangs on to all of them for as long as she can. No matter how much love and care you give your furry companion, things happen. But by knowing how to recognize the most common conditions affecting cats, you may just be able to save your pet’s life.

10. Hyperthyroidism. The most likely cause of hyperthyroidism is a benign tumor on the thyroid gland, which will cause the gland to secrete too much of the hormone. Take your cat to the vet if it starts drinking and peeing a lot, shows aggressive and jittery behavior, suddenly seems hyperactive, vomits and/or loses weight while eating more than usual.

Treatment depends on other medical conditions but can range from using drugs to regulate the overactive gland, surgical removal of the gland, and even radioactive treatment to destroy the tumor and diseased thyroid tissue.

9. Upper Respiratory Virus. If your kitty is sneezing, sniffling, coughing, has runny eyes or nose, seems congested and has mouth and nose ulcers, chances are it has an upper respiratory virus. The two main forms of the virus are the feline herpesvirus and calicivirus. Once at the vet’s office, the cat may receive nose drops, eye ointments and antibacterial medication, especially if it has a secondary infection.

8. Ear Infection. Ear infections in cats have many causes. These might include mites, bacteria, fungi, diabetes, allergies and reactions to medication; some breeds are also more susceptible to ear infections than others. So it’s definitely a good idea to have your kitty checked if it’s showing symptoms such as ear discharge, head shaking, swollen ear flaps, stinky ears and ultra sensitivity to ears being touched. Treatment, of course, depends on the cause, but will include eardrops, ear cleaning, ear and oral medications and in severe cases, surgery.

7. Colitis/Constipation. Colitis is a fancy word for inflammation of the large intestine. While the most obvious sign of colitis is diarrhea, sometimes it will hurt the cat to poop. Thus, in trying to hold it in, the cat may develop constipation.

There are many causes of colitis, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, allergies and parasites, among other diseases. Signs include straining to poop, lack of appetite, dehydration and vomiting. Your vet will test for the underlying cause and treat it accordingly. This may include a more fiber-rich diet, de-worming, antibiotics, laxatives and/or fluids.

6. Diabetes. Like humans, cats suffer from diabetes, too, though this is usually seen in older, overweight cats. Symptoms include increased thirst and peeing, peeing outside the litter box, lethargy and depression.

While causes of feline diabetes are not really known, there is a link with diabetes and being overweight. Treatment, therefore, includes daily health monitoring, diet changes, exercise, and depending on the cat’s needs, either daily oral medications or injections.

5. Skin Allergies. Kitties, like you, are known to suffer from allergies, although their allergies show on the skin. If your cat scratches, or chews on its skin a lot, has a rash or loses hair in patches, a trip to the vet is a good idea.

Causes of skin allergies vary from reactions to food, fleas, pollens, mites, and even mold and mildew. Treatments may include allergy shots, diet changes, medication and antihistamines.



4. Intestinal Inflammation/Diarrhea. Diarrhea is a sure sign of an intestinal inflammation. It affects either the cat’s small or large intestine and may due to a variety of factors, including diet changes, eating contraband foodstuffs, allergies, bacteria overgrowth, worms and even kidney disease.

Symptoms include diarrhea, lack of appetite and vomiting. A visit to your vet will sort out the cause, and treatment may include hydration therapy, a bland diet, dietary changes and anti-diarrhea medications.

3. Renal Failure. This is a serious condition, which is common in older cats. While the underlying causes are not yet understood, recent research suggests a link with distemper vaccinations and long-term dry food diets. Make sure you request blood tests on your regular wellness checkups, since symptoms often don’t show up until 75 percent of the kidney tissue is damaged.

The main symptom is excessive thirst and peeing, but the cat may also show signs of drooling, jaw-clicking, and ammonia-scented breath. While it’s not curable, renal failure (when not severe) can be managed through diet, drugs and hydration therapy. Kidney transplants and dialysis can also be used.

2. Stomach Upsets (Gastritis). An inflammation of the cat’s stomach lining is simply referred to as gastritis. This condition may be mild or severe, but regardless of its type, make sure you bring your cat to visit the vet if it doesn’t show improvement in a day or two, or if the symptoms are severe.

Gastritis has many causes, from eating spoiled food to eating too fast to allergies or bacterial infections. If your cat is vomiting, belching, has a lack of appetite or bloodstained poop or diarrhea, a visit to the vet will help straighten things out. Treatments depend on the cause, but generally include medication, fluid therapy and even antibiotics.

1. Lower Urinary Tract Disease. Coming in at No. 1, lower urinary tract disease can turn very quickly into a life-threatening illness for your cat, especially if there’s a blockage caused by crystals, stones or plugs. When total blockage occurs, death can occur within 72 hours if left untreated.

Therefore, whisk your cat off to the vet or emergency center ASAP if you see any of the following signs: peeing outside of the litter box, straining, blood in urine, crying out while attempting to pee, not being able to pee, excessive licking of genitals, not eating or drinking, yowling while moving and lethargy. These signs will generally occur regardless if the urinary tract disease is due to stones, infection or urethral plugs. Treatment includes catheterizing to drain the bladder, medication to dissolve stones or blockages, and in recurring cases, surgery.

SJHS Senior Awards

Department Awards

Art

– Artistic Achievement Award: B. Leila Thirat, Mark Vanostran

Business

– Accounting Student Of The Year: Arielle Barlage

– Programming Student: Cole Smith

– Business Management Student: Brady Falor

– Digital Design Student: Olivia Langdon

Communication Arts

– Senior English Award: Outstanding Senior English Student Award: Rachel Ely

– Robert L. Koger Theatre Student Award: Carson Gill

Industrial Technology

– Outstanding Senior Engineering CAD Student: Jacob Suidgeest

– Outstanding Senior Architecture Student: Brianne Moore

– Outstanding Senior Interior Drafting And Design Student: Taylor Howes

– Outstanding Senior Woodworker: Rachel Ely

Journalism

– Bates Journalism Award:Hallie Neller, Richele Kniff and Kylee Hasbany

Mathematics

– Mercantile Bank – Outstanding Senior Mathematician: Brady Falor

– Leslie Wesner Math Scholar Award: Jacob Suidgeest

Music

Orchestra

– Bill Tennant Honorary Orchestra Award: Arielle Barlage And Jacob Ernst

Band

– Walter P. Cole Award: Jacob Halitsky and Emily Thelen

Science

– Sparrow Clinton Medical Staff Science Scholarship: Chelsie Smith, Quinn Keilen

Social Studies

– Outstanding Social Studies Student: Social Studies: Damian Martinez

World Language

– World Language Advanced French Award: Damian Greenman

Career And Technical Education

– Breaking Traditions Award: Richele Kniff

– St. Johns Automotive Program Cruise-In Scholarship: Nolan Wirth

Student Activities Awards

– Marines Distinguished Athlete Award: Jamie Carroll And Bret Fedewa

– Marines Scholastic Excellence Award: Quinn Keilen and Damian Marinez

– Earl R. Lancaster Award: Caleb Paksi and Emily Thelen

– James McCarthy Memorial Scholarship: Emma Schaefer, Brett Post

– Mhsaa Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete Award:

Megan Curtain

Hayden Dyer

Brady Falor

Eric Nunn

Emma Schaefer

Emily Thelen

– Caac Senior Scholar Athletes:

Jacob Ernst

Brady Falor

Ross Feldpausch

Megan Gust

Brandon Huhn

Katelyn Kelly

Brock Petrak

Brecken Simon

Megan Soros

Emily Thelen

– 12 Season Athletic Excellence Award: Caleb Paksi and Emily Thelen

– Outstanding Senior Athletes: Ross Feldpausch, Caleb Paksi and Brecken Simon

– St. Johns Youth Athletic Association Volunteer Award:

Sydney Padgett

Emily Thelen

Brock Petrak

Hayden Dyer

St. Johns High School Athletic Boosters:

Noelle Cramer

Clay Purtill

Caleb Paksi

Brock Petrak

Callie Labar

Emily Thelen

Megan Gust

Damian Martinez

Hayden Dyer

Jacob Pope

Katelyn Kelly

Erika Ballingar

Tanner Motz

Matthew Stewart

Thomas Jury

Ethan Webster

Ben Feldpausch

Ross Feldpausch

Emma Schaefer

Community Awards

1. Alumni Scholarship Award: Quinn Keilen

2. Red Cross Scholarship: Kaleb Kirby and Damian Martinez

3. The Gleaner Life Insurance William and Mary Kleinhas Scholarship Award: Emily Thelen

4. Secura All-College Scholarship: Alore Niemi

5. Dewitt Chamber Of Commerce Trades Scholarship: Emily Thelen

6. Michigan Education Association: Hannah Wells

7. I Move For Hal: Quinn Keilen and Kaleigh Schneider

8. Stuart Openlander Kiwanis Scholarships: Mariya Pieters, Rachel Ely and Cole Smith

9. Kiwanis – Student Of The Month:

Arielle Barlage

Anthony Garza

Cole Smith

Jacob Suidgeest

Brady Falor

Chance Timm

Quinn Keilen

Ross Feldpausch

Adam Proctor

Leila Thirat

10. Lions Service Award: Megan Curtin and Sydney Kroll

11. Rotary Club Of St. Johns Scholarship: Hayden Dyer and Kaleigh Schneider

12. Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation Wyman Health Careers: Lauren Bates, Megan Curtin, Callie Labar And Shannon Sturgis

13. Greenstone Farm Credit Services Scholarship: Miriah Dersham

14. The Michelle Boog Memorial Scholarship Award: Emily Thelen

15. Matthew Bendele Memorial Award: Jacob Pope, Hannah Kurncz

16. The Family Of Roberto Rositas: Megan Curtin and Eric Nunn

17. Andrew H. Nelson Scholarship: Rachel Ely and Brock Petrak

18. Diane Moss Memorial Scholarship: Mason Berridge

19. Rodney B. Wilson Memorial Scholarship: Brady Falor , Emily Thelen, Arielle Barlage and Hannah Wells

20. Terry Cornwell Award: Alyssa Thompson

21. Jean M. Harte Memorial: Sydney Padgett and Karissa Hannahs

22. Juanita O’Leary Scholarship: Jessica Harless

23. The LaBrie Scholarship: Noelle Cramer

24. Higcup Service Award, In Memory Of Terry And Dennis Henning: Eric Nunn

25. Senior Scholars

Abigail Arnston

Mary Ballor

Brynn Balogh

Arielle Barlage

Lauren Bates

Andrew Briggs

Autumn Brown

Nathaniel Brown

Jamie Carroll

Noelle Cramer

Alyssa Croker-Elsea

Madison Crum

Megan Curtin

Wenda Dexter

Carolyn Duguay

Hayden Dyer

Rachel Ely

Jacob Ernst

Brady Falor

Bret Fedewa

Ross Feldpausch

Danielle Flynn

Carson Gill

Megan Gust

Karissa Hannahs

Bryce Harger

Elizabeth Howard

Taylor Howes

Brandon Huhn

Gabrielle Jones

Thomas Jury

Kelsey Karasek

Quinn Keilen

Katelyn Kelly

Kyleigh Langdon

Olivia Langdon

Trenton Lashuay

Damian Martinez

Matthew Mccarthy

Alore Niemi

Eric Nunn

Peter Olson

Alexis Padgett

Brock Petrak

Benjamin Rumney

Emma Schaefer

Kaleigh Schneider

Abigail Schuelke

Cody Scrivner

Derek Selden

Cody Semrau

Natalie Sillman

Brecken Simon

Chelsie Smith

Cole Smith

Molly Sochor

Megan Soros

Shannon Sturgis

Jacob Suidgeest

Thane Sutfin

Emily Thelen

Chance Timm

Olivia Trombley

Emma Vandeberg

Hannah Wells

Justin Woodbury

(Mark Palmer) Foundation For Excellence/Top “10” Academic Performers

Megan Curtin

Jacob Ernst

Brady Falor

Ross Feldpausch

Taylor Howes

Katelyn Kelly

Damian Martinez

Peter Olson

Chelsie Smith

Jacob Suidgeest