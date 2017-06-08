Transitions

Obituaries

Julia Longoria

Julia Longoria, 84, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. and on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, 104 East Cass Street, St. Johns, MI. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Julia was born in Pearsall, Texas on January 20, 1933, the daughter of Frederico and Catarina (Valdez) Leal. Julia was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many of her grandchildren’s friends called her ‘grandma’. Julia had a heart of gold, would help anyone in need, and never passed judgment on anyone. She was the rock of her family.

She is survived by son Eric Longoria of St. Johns, MI, daughter Diana Longoria of St. Johns, MI, son Ricardo and Patty Longoria of Saginaw, MI, son Alberto Longoria of St. Johns, MI, daughter Gloria Kimmel of St. Johns, MI, son Louis and Barb Longoria of St. Johns, MI, son Michael and Natalie Longoria of St. Johns, MI, grandchildren; Jon, Eric, Jordan, Carrie, Rico, Ryan, Donato, Jessica, Jennifer, Joshua, Michael Jr., Justin, Jacob, Alissa, Chelsea, and Preston. She is also survived by many great grandchildren, and special family members; Billy Peterson Longoria, and Jeffrey Longoria. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, father of her children Eufemio Cantu Longoria Sr., son Roberto Longoria, son in law James Kimmel, granddaughter Alaina Sue and grandson Alberto Longoria Jr., 23 brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

George C. Norman

George C. Norman, 87 of DeWitt, MI died on June 3, 2017 at Prestige Pines in DeWitt. He was born on January 17, 1930 in Detroit, MI the son of William E. and Mamie (Que) Norman. George graduated from Detroit Public Schools and received his degree in Chemical Engineering, then worked at Chrysler Corp. in the Rubber and plastic division.

George is survived by daughter, Diane Norman and son Greg Norman. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary and son Glen.

There will be no services. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Roseanne M. Faggion

Roseanne M. Faggion, 59 of DeWitt, MI died on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital. She was born on October 7, 1957 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Wayne and Viola (Sehlke) Rossow. Roseanne graduated from St. Johns High School in 1975 and worked as a group leader for an automotive manufacturer. She enjoyed bowling, reading, fishing, playing cards and most of all being with her grandchildren, Alexa, Olivia, Natalee and Cadience Parish.

Roseanne is survived by sons, LeeRoy (Renae) Parish, Jacob Parish and Patrick (Liliana) Parish; brother, Bruce (Josette Marsh) Rossow and sisters, Karen (John) Burgess, Sharon (Mark) Witt and Bonnie Bowen. She was preceded in death by brothers, Neil and Scott Rossow.

Funeral services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8990 Church Rd., St. Johns, MI with Pastor Quentin Nuttman officiating on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 12 noon. Following a luncheon at the church burial will be at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Sunday, June 4, 2017, 2-8 p.m.. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Marriage licenses filed the week of May 29, 2017

Christopher Anthony Thompson, 34 of East Lansing and Danielle Kay Yonchewski, 28 of East Lansing

Joseph Michael McCain, 31 of DeWitt and Maiyia Vue, 31 of Lansing

Kevin John Hatline, 36 of DeWitt and Elizabeth Marie Varner, 33 of DeWitt

Joshua Michael Graham, 35 of Eagle and Stephanie Carol Lynn Jenks, 25 of Lansing

Matthew Charles Wagner, 28 of Laingsburg and Ashley Lauren Jason, 30 of Laingsburg

David Mitchell Martinez, 32 of Lansing and Emily Dale Bassett, 25 of Lansing

Justin Louis Klein, 28 of Pewamo and Ashley Christine Lininger, 25 of Dansville

Steven James Meyers, 29 of Eagle and Gretchen Warner, 36 of Eagle

Timothy Paul Rohrer, 25 of Fowler and Lauren Ashley LaVoie, 22 of Fowler

David Dennis Campbell, 27 of St. Johns and Emma Maureen Jakobcic, 27 of St. Johns