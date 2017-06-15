St. Johns Independent





Arts Night Out: Shoppers visited displays throughout downtown St. Johns last Friday evening.

Lansing Concert Band “Big Band” plays at Concert in the Park – June 21Paint the TownMemorial signs in place nowMuseum Transportation and Fashion ExhibitOpen house for Kyle Knight well-attendedSt. Johns Police receive commendationsSt. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 ScheduleFaithFest 2017 – Saturday June 24June 23 Euchre TournamentPilgrim United Methodist Church VBS – June 26-30Briggs District Library NewsSoup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcomeFoodborne illness is no picnicCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededChief Kyle Knight begins a new chapter in a stellar law enforcement careerRandom Notes – Remembering Mr. VA Look Back – St. Johns HospitalBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Recalls Rawhide Chew Products for DogsObituaries – C. Gordon Vandemark, Marie A. DePond, Msgr. Sylvester FedewaMarriage licenses filed the week of June 5, 2017Divorce decrees filed May 30, 2017