St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

June 21: Lansing Concert Jazz Band; Big Band Jazz

June 28: Lansing Concert Band; Band Concert

July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

FaithFest 2017 – Saturday June 24

On Saturday June 24, 2017 The Diocese of Lansing and St. Francis Retreat Center will be hosting a day long family festival of music, fun and worship. “FaithFest” is held on the beautiful grounds of St. Francis Retreat Center in Dewitt, Michigan. Last year’s inaugural event was a great success, with approximately 6000 people in attendance.

The day of Christian music features National and Local artists, with this year’s headliners of Brandon Heath, Jason Gray, Chris August, Sanctus Real and Modern Day Cure. Gates open at 10 AM and music starts at noon.

The positive message of Contemporary Christian music is for everyone, and people of all faiths are encouraged to attend this family centered event. There are activities for children during the day, 100 acres of Michigan beauty to enjoy and family friendly food vendors on the grounds. Mass will be celebrated by the Diocese of Lansing’s Bishop Earl Boyea and the evening wraps up with fireworks at dark.

General admission for the day is $30. VIP tickets and family pricing are also available. See the website FaithFest.com for details, or call St. Francis Retreat Center at 517 669-8321 or email FaithFest@gmail.com for more information.

June 23 Euchre Tournament

On Friday, June 23 the St. Johns Mint Festival Committee will hold their 2nd Euchre Tournament of the year. It will be held at the Clinton County Senior Center at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. The cost for the tournament is $20 for each 2-person team.

Play will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. with 10 minute breaks at 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available. Prizes for the event include $100 for the 1st place team, $40 for the 2nd place team, $20 for the 3rd place team and $20 to the person with the most loners.

Stop in the Chamber office to register by June 16. The Chamber office is located in the CCRESA Building at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns (across from McDonalds). Please note you must be 18 to participate in the Tournament. If you have any questions, please call 989-224-7248.

Pilgrim United Methodist Church VBS – June 26-30

Vacation Bible School at Pilgrim United Methodist Church will feature Maker Fun Factory from June 26-30 from 9-11:45 AM.

All children 3 years old and potty trained through just graduating 5th graders are welcome. Call and register at 989-224-6865 or at the door June 26th at 8:30 AM if there is still room.

Briggs District Library News

Author Visit – The library will be hosting Phil Stagg, photographer and author of the popular “Waterfalls of Michigan” series on Monday, June 26 at 6:30p.m. Phil will share stories about the waterfalls and their surrounding areas, as well as his beautiful photography. Registration for this event is appreciated and is now available.

Briggs Reads! – Becoming Amish by Jeff Smith has been chosen as the 2017 Briggs Reads! selection. This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who were living in one of America’s wealthiest communities – Grosse Pointe, Michigan – when they stepped away and began a journey that led to full immersion in a horse-and-buggy Amish life. The Briggs Reads! program is the library’s annual event that allows the entire community to read the same book, and then come together for a discussion with the work’s author. As an extra treat, this year both the author and Bill Moser will be joining us at our concluding event! More details on that special event will be announced over the summer, but for now, copies of this fascinating book are available for check out at the library.

“Flying Aces Professional Frisbee Team” Save this Date – Tuesday, July 25th, 7-8pm. Our Summer Reading Finale will feature the athletic skills, fun, humor and instruction of a professional Frisbee team. This Free program will take place at the Rotary Park across from the library. Face Painting by Sharon will be available under the pavilion. No registration is necessary.

Summer Movie Series – Our summer movie series will wrap up its June dates on Friday, June 23. Family Movie Fridays are back in July, with a different family-friendly movie being show each Friday afternoon. Shows start at 2:00p.m. More information on specific titles and registration can be found at the library or on our website.

Summer Reading Kick-Off – A very appreciative and heartfelt “Thank you!” to everyone who helped to make our Summer Reading Kick-Off such a success: Miss Sharon from Face Painting by Sharon; Michelle from Jersey Giant; the team from Planet X; and lastly, all of our adult and teen volunteers and library staff who worked so hard to make sure the event ran smoothly.

Library Closure – The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The book drop will be open for returns during the closure.

Brunch Bunch – Tweens ages 9-12 are invited to join us on Wednesday, June 28 from 11:00-11:45a.m. for this new summer program that mixes a book talk with crafts, activities, and food! Our first book is Ms. Bixby’s Last Day by John David Anderson, the story of three boys, a very special teacher, and a day none of them will ever forget. Copies of the book will be available the day of the program. Registration is required and is now available.

Briggs Garden Buddies– *NEW* Session: Youth ages 4-6 are invited to join the Briggs District Library staff to participate in hands-on learning and stories in the Rae Johnson Children’s Garden. Children must be able to participate independently. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting July 6 and going through August 10. This program will be occurring from 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and open now.

S.A.M. in the Summer – Hands-on-fun in Science, Art and Math! We will be starting off with Art (Monday, June 19, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, June 26, grades 4-6). Next we will offer Science (Monday, July 10, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, July 17, grades 4-6). And last but not least we end with Math (Monday, July 24th, grades going into 1st thru 3rd & Monday, July 31st, grades 4-6). All sessions are from 3 to 4 pm. Registration is required and is now open. All programs are free.

Summer Story-time/Program Dates: Chapter Chatter: (ages 6-8, independent listeners) Mondays, August7-28, 7-7:45pm, Library staff selects and reads chapter books over the course of 4 weeks (sometimes the kids vote on which title will be read). Includes snacks, crafts and games. Registration is required and opens on Monday, July 10. ‘Tweens: (ages 9-12) Hands on activities and fun on Tuesday, August 8, 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, July 11. Toddler: (ages 2-3 with participating adult) Wednesdays, August 2-23, 10:30-11am, includes stories, music, movement and take-home crafts. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, July 5. This information is also available on our website briggsdistrictlibrary.org. and brochures at the circulation desk.

Summer Reading Program “Building a Better World” – Children complete bingo sheets for prizes. Teens and adults complete tasks to earn scratch tickets that reveal prizes. Program runs June 1st thru August 31st.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, June 20 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5:00 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, and at the

– Meadows of St. Johns, 2265 W. Parks Rd., St. Johns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday June 21 and at

– Four Seasons Apartments, 1268 W. Clark Rd., DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 22 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Foodborne illness is no picnic

It’s that time of year when family and friends gather together at graduation open houses, picnics, family reunions and backyard barbeques. Warmer temperatures definitely help make these events more enjoyable, but also present opportunities for foodborne illness to thrive. As food heats up in summer’s sizzling temperatures, bacteria can multiply rapidly.

Eating foodborne bacteria can cause illness within as little as 20 minutes or up to three days of eating contaminated food. Symptoms can include: vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain-and flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, and body ache. Most people recover from a foodborne illness within a short period of time, but some can develop sever problems.

This scenario can spell disaster and put a damper on an otherwise enjoyable time, so safe food handling when eating outdoors is critical.

The first step to safe food handling is to clean: Wash hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food, and after using the bathroom, handling pets or changing diapers. Always rinse raw fruits and vegetables under running water, and avoid cross-contamination by cleaning counters, cutting boards, utensils and dishes with hot soapy water after preparing each item.

The second step is to separate: Separate raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from other foods. Use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood. Never place cooked food on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs unless the plate has been washed in hot, soapy water. When packing a cooler, wrap uncooked meats and poultry separately, and put them on the bottom to prevent raw juices from dripping onto other foods. A separate cooler for storing raw food is ideal.

The third step is to kill harmful bacteria by cooking food to the right temperature: Visual cues, like color, are not a guarantee that food is safe. Don’t guess! Use a metal stemmed thermometer to check when meat and poultry are safe to eat. Foods are safe to eat when internal temperatures are145oF for chops, roasts and steak; 165oF for

Poultry; and 160oF for ground meat.

The fourth step is to keep cold food cold. Perishable foods normally kept in the refrigerator must be kept in a cooler with freezer packs or ice to keep the temperature at or near 40o F. Also put leftovers back in the refrigerator or cooler as soon as you are done eating. The simple rule is: When in doubt, throw it out!

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects. Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns. For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.