St. Johns Independent

Celebrate 35 years: Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor will host a thank-you party for the community on Wednesday, June 28.
Latest News
HIFCM to celebrate 35th Anniversary – June 28
Renowned Lansing Concert Band to perform at Concert in the Park – June 28
Community Christian V.B.S. – June 26-29th
St. Joseph to hold annual garage sale – June 27-29
Sunday Funday at the Depot – July 2
More News
St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
Pilgrim United Methodist Church VBS – June 26-30
CRV Visit to AgroLiquid and Motz Park – Deadline July 7
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Leonard announces July office hours
Grand Valley State University Dean’s List
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
MMDHD Calendar – July, 2017
Features
Sea Cruisers usher in summer music – an album
CRV Holds Robotics Class
A Look Back – Chapman’s Buildings
Transitions
Obituaries – George A. Heckman, Grant J. Heckman, Robert Walder, E. Dale Rennells, Sharon M. DeMarais, Clayton Elmer Sharick, Sharon Lee Hunt, Rex B. Hoover, Elsbeth R. “Elly” Cowan, Ronald D. Cobb, Douglas James Lazell, Sr.
Marriage licenses filed the week June 12, 2017