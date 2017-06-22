Latest News

HIFCM to celebrate 35th Anniversary – June 28

Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor is inviting the community to join them in their free 35th Anniversary Party on Wednesday, June 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.

The afternoon will feature

– a band

– a tent

– free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and ice cream

– 2 bounce houses,

– a car show and some

– kids games including Plinko, Duck Pluck and Sucker Tree

– door prizes and giveaways.

Z92.5 will be doing a live remote, and they are also bringing door prizes.

Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor is located at 1101 S. Scott Rd in St. Johns.

Renowned Lansing Concert Band to perform at Concert in the Park – June 28

Music to lift your spirit will soar in the air June 28 when the Lansing Concert Band brings its signature style to the William E. Tennant Performance Shell as part of the weekly Concert in the Park summer music series. There is no admission to the show that begins at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

The all-volunteer, adult concert band is completing its 71st season, evolving over the years from its founding in 1945 as a post-WW II VFW band to today’s 80-member symphonic performing ensemble that’s known across the mid-Michigan area. The talented group of musicians presents free public concerts each season along with a series of outdoor summer concerts at various area venues.



Dr. Gary Sullivan is the LCB conductor

In addition to a regular schedule of seasonal concerts, the band’s year-round activities include the annual Young Person’s Concerts at the Wharton Center attended by over 1,000 elementary school children from Lansing and surrounding areas, and regular performances at MSU and LCC commencement exercises. LCB has been featured in concert for more than 30 years at the City of Lansing’s annual July 4th fireworks celebration at Riverfront Park.

A wide variety of audience-friendly selections are part of the June 28 program that features popular American composers like John Williams and George Gershwin – and of course, the March King himself, John Phillip Sousa.

A highlight of the show is an appearance by St. Johns native Jeff Richards, who will accompany the band on Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Richards has served as staff accompanist for several universities in Chicago including Northwestern, Loyla and DePaul. He has directed musicals for Royal Caribbean International and has been the audition accompanist for the Rockettes.

“We are particularly pleased to have Jeff as part of the program,” says Concert in the Park coordinator, Bill Tennant. “The Lansing Concert Band has been part of the summer schedule for many years, including our 2004 Gala Concert that marked the re-opening of the performance shell following major renovations. It’s a pleasure to have the band here once again.”

LCB membership is by audition only; rehearsals are held on Monday nights, September through July. For detailed information visit https://www.lansingconcertband.org/.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

For detailed information on the Concert in the Park series visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Community Christian V.B.S. – June 26-29th

Community Christian Church, located at 400 E. State Street, St. Johns, is hosting a free 4-day Vacation Bible School Event at the church Monday through Thursday, June 26-29, from 6:00-8:00pm.

This event, for Preschool through 5th grade, will help children discover that God is on their side through Bible-based lessons, fun crafts and games, delicious treats, and creative videos.

There is no need to pre-register; simply register when you show up. For more details call the church at (989) 224-6421.

– June 27-29

St Joseph Catholic Church of St Johns will be having its annual garage sale Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27th and 28th, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday June 29th from 9:00 a.m. to noon. June 29th begins $3 per bag sale.

The sale will be held at St Joseph School Gym, 201 E. Cass St., St Johns, MI.

Sunday Funday at the Depot – July 2

Hey Kids of all ages! Celebrate the USA, and let’s Play! Come to the St Johns Depot Sunday, July 2 1 – 3 PM for Sunday – Funday!

Decorate your mode of non-motorized transportation because we’re having a parade.

We’ll be playing some old-fashioned games and Sharon, Face painter Extraordinaire, will be there to add to the fun. You can learn to play the kazoo, too.

The railroad exhibits will be open as well. Check out the museum, hands-on toy train sets, and gift shop within the depot; the Four Seasons model train layout will be operating in the east room of the depot. Be sure to tour the historic full-size rail cars outside.

Everybody is welcome. It’s Free, sponsored and coordinated by volunteers with Clinton Northern Railway, a branch of the Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC). The kazoos were donated by Kiwanis Club of St. Johns and hand-held flags have been donated by Livingston Farms. We hope you can join the fun.

CCAC is grateful to receive partial funds for operations through the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Humanities.