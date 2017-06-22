St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

June 28: Lansing Concert Band; Band Concert

July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Pilgrim United Methodist Church VBS – June 26-30

Vacation Bible School at Pilgrim United Methodist Church will feature Maker Fun Factory from June 26-30 from 9-11:45 a.m.

All children 3 years old and potty trained through just graduating 5th graders are welcome. Call and register at 989-224-6865 or at the door June 26th at 8:30 AM if there is still room.

CRV Visit to AgroLiquid and Motz Park – Deadline July 7

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to AgroLiquid and Motz Park to learn about gathering and evaluating water samples and will learn how to use microscopes to examine the water samples.

This trip will be on July 12, 2017 and is limited to 10 Middle School students. Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for details and to register. Deadline is July 7, 2017.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Leonard announces July office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hours will take place at the following locations and times:

Friday, July 14, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Big Boy

1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879

Friday, July 14, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Hearthstone Oven Bakery and Café

126 S Pine River, Ithaca, MI 48847

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Grand Valley State University Dean’s List

Grand Valley State University announces the names of area students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Winter 2017 semester concluding in April. The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The honor is noted on the students’ official records.

Students honored for the winter semester include:

Saint Johns: Alaine G. Banninga; Madison V. Berridge; Karrigan L. Flick; Nicole A. Fransted; Dylan J. Kernohan; Hailey K. LaBar; Nichole E. Leasher; Rebecca R. Sabin; Jenna R. Schumaker; Madison A. Shutes; Shelby A. Stockwell; Lauren J. Suidgeest; Abigail G. Williams

Bath: Samantha L. Behl; Shannon T. Wendling

DeWitt: Cassidy M. Anderson; Mallory M. Armbrustmacher; Lear E. Brougher; Megan G. Chant; Hailey N. Ciesluk; Madison P. Cook; Meghan L. Cook; Ian S. Cummings; Austin D. Dietz; Jared A. Gregory; Hailey R. Grim; Christopher D. Hardy; Jackson C. Iciek; Audrey L. Kahler; Audra C. Kimble; Brooke M. Kramer; Caroline F. Miller; Aaron W. Scheffler; Alison P. Scheffler; Megan T. Scott; Kristen M. Strojny; Danielle M. Szeman; Michael A. Szeman

Fowler: Katherine E. Cole; Claire E. Schafer

Westphalia: Amelia A. Feldpausch; Alyssa N. Platte; Chase A. Platte; Lauren N. Spitzley; Shelby L. Thelen

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.

MMDHD Calendar – July, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

July 11: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 18: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 25: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pill Pick-up Only

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

July 5

July 10: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 26: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

July 10: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 12: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 20: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 24: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 31: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.