Sea Cruisers usher in summer music

an album by Maralyn Fink

On Wednesday evening June 14 a beautiful evening and crowd welcomed The Sea Cruisers to the first in the series of Concert in the Park.

It was a crowd-pleasing night for everyone with a large assortment of music from 50’s on up.

The Lions Club was available with a selection of food and snacks.

Concert in the Park is a weekly event on Wednesday evenings, rain or shine. Take a chair and enjoy all of the weekly groups; you won’t be sorry.

CRV Holds Robotics Class

Community Resource Volunteers held a robotics class at St. Joseph School that ran May 22 through May 26 where eight 5th and 6th graders learned how to construct robots with Lego Mindstorm Robotics Inventions System Kits. The class also taught students on how to assemble and program the robots they built. The students were assisted by two student mentors and two adult volunteers.

CRV’s next robotics class will be held July 17 – 20 at our offices located at 304 Brush Street in St. Johns for students from 5- to 15-years-old. The class is limited to 20 students and seats are filling fast. Students can choose to attend for the whole day or just for part of the day.

For more information and to register, go to our website, www.crvonline.org or call 517.672.4226. The cost of the class is $10 per student.

Community Resource Volunteers is a nonprofit working with middle school students in Science. We welcome all students and adults to our programs. We work with astronomy, Aerospace, robots, chemistry and many more science related programs. Check out and register for our summer programs at www.crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 to register or answer any questions.

– Chapman’s Buildings

by Barry Clark Bauer

I don’t know how this building transformed into the modern day company, Federal-Mogul but this was the St. Johns Manufacturing Co. or as we knew it as the Chapman’s Portable Buildings Co. Federal-Mogul bought the remaining building in the fall of 1945 and began renovating it for their operations. This location was favored by corporate for its location to the train tracks.

Not too many years after the train tracks were gone, Federal-Mogul closed. Just a coincidence, I guess.

The sign on the building tower to the left says, “Portable Cottages and Buildings of All Kinds.”