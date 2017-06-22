Transitions

Obituaries

George A. Heckman

George A. Heckman, age 52, of Westphalia, passed away June 19, 2017. George was a cherished husband, father, brother, and loyal friend. He was a faith-filled man and a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westphalia. George was an avid U of M, Pewamo-Westphalia, and Tiger Baseball fan. He enjoyed life; especially, playing cards and fishing.

He was the champion of underdog kids, loved recess as much as the children, and was one of the best bad joke tellers ever. George was the master of nicknames and an inspiration to kids and adults alike. He was involved in numerous committees, the Vice President of Austin’s House, and a Third Degree K.C. Knight. George was a beloved coach at St. Patrick, Fowler, Waverly, and Pewamo-Westphalia Schools, where he coached football, volleyball, and softball.

George is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; son, Sam (Shana Sibley); daughter, Claudia; mother, Celeste Heckman; siblings, Rose (Steve) Halfman, Frank (Darlene) Heckman, Jane (Ken) Martin, Donna (Mike) Wirth, Dan (Julie) Heckman, and Pat Heckman; in-laws, Jerome and Rosie Smith, Tom and Sandy Smith, Joan and Steve Esch; and many special nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Grant; father, Fran; and sister-in-law, Donna.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westphalia with Rev. Eric Weber presiding. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Pewamo-Westphalia High School Gymnasium. The rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Gymnasium. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes.

Grant J. Heckman

Grant J. Heckman, age 28, of Westphalia, passed away June 19, 2017. Grant was a loving son and brother and will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. He was the 2015 CCRESA Prom King and a member of “No More Sidelines”. Grant loved to be taken on walks and rides and had a very special bond with Grandpa Smith, who would walk him for miles. When Grant smiled or laughed, it was a joyous occasion to be shared throughout the family, the song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” never failed to make him smile. There is no doubt that he is talking, running, and eating pizza in Heaven right now.

Grant is survived by his dear mother, Jeanne; siblings, Sam (Shana Sibley) and Claudia; grandparents, Celeste Heckman and Jerome and Rosie Smith; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, George; grandfather, Fran and aunt, Donna.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westphalia with Rev. Eric Weber presiding. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Pewamo-Westphalia High School Gymnasium. The rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Gymnasium. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes.

Robert Walder

May 15, 1941 – June 19, 2017

Private services will be held.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

E. Dale Rennells

E. Dale Rennells died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the age of 64. Dale was born August 12, 1952 in St. Johns, Michigan, the son of Eugene and Joan (Henning) Rennells. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1970 and had earned an Associate’s Degree. He retired from General Motors after 30 years as a Journeyman Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technician. Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling and watching hockey; he was involved in teaching Hunter’s Safety Courses to countless young hunters.

He married Rose Ann Strzyzewski in St. Johns on December 15, 1979 and she survives him. Also left to cherish his memory are his children; daughters, Katherine (Mathew) Puskar of Lansing, Andrea Rennells and son Jerry Rennells of St. Johns as well as his sister Marilyn (James) Buggs of Lowell, and brothers Alan (Shirley) Rennells of St. Johns, and Steve (Debbie) Rennells of Belleville, his aunts and uncles; Dorothy (Mert) Scharnweber and Lois (Glenn) Whitford all of St. Johns, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns on Friday June 23, 2017 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where a Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home Saturday June 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Deacon Marvin Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mother Teresa House 308 N. Walnut St. Lansing MI 48933 or to Clinton County Meals on Wheels 201 E. Walker St., St. Johns, MI 48879.

Sharon M. DeMarais

Sharon M. DeMarais, 79 of Ovid, formerly of St. Johns died on June 20, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital. Sharon was born on April 18, 1938 in St. Johns the daughter of Clyde and V. Hazel (Gidney) Pearson. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1956 and was married to Phillip DeMarais on July 1, 1961. He preceded her in death in 2016.

Sharon worked as a legal secretary in 65A District Court for 28 years, retiring in 1996. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports, country music, going to the casino, watching the Tigers play ball, riding in her golf cart, watching old movies and loving her family.

Survivors include children: Annette Lintemuth, Kevin (Karen) DeMarais, and Lyn (Paul) Searles. Grandchildren, Trent (Kayla) Lintemuth, Miriah (Brandon) Galesk, Andrew (Elani) Searles, Haley (Keith) DeMarais, Breana (Ira) DeMarais, Jacob (Alissa) Searles, Shaye Lintemuth and Devin DeMarais; 3 great grandchildren: Jackson, Seth and Andrea Lintemuth; a sister, Betty Count of California and many special nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Ardith Taylor. She was preceded in death by a sister Anita Roberts and brother Gerald Pearson and in-laws, Bill Taylor and Joe and Tiny Trefil.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Pam Williams and Pastor Ann Wawsczyk officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Clayton Elmer Sharick

Clayton Elmer Sharick passed away on June 11, 2017 from lung cancer. He was born in Ithica, MI on November 17, 1922. His parents were Frank and Helen Sharick. He has several nieces and nephews. He served in WW II in the Air Force from 2/43 to 1/46. He married Evelyn Slagel on September 18, 1948. They had one child, Debra. Clayton was employed by Federal Mogul as a tool and die maker before becoming a foreman. He retired in 1985, at which time they moved to Mesa, AZ. Clayton attended and was a member of Grace Community Church. He played senior softball for several years and made many great friends, winning championship after championship.

Clayton is survived by the love of his life Evelyn of 68 plus years who has cared for him so well. He is also survived by his daughter Deb, son-in-law Michael Moffatt, grandchildren Clay (and wife Elise) and Ashley as well as his great grandchildren Jaxen, Kayden, and Kenna. They were all his pride and joy. Clayton outlived his siblings Vernon, Esther, Dorothy, and Milton.

The last two months he was wonderfully taken care of by Janine from Family Comfort Hospice, 7975 N Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Any donations can be made to them. Arrangements handled by Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sharon Lee Hunt

Sharon Lee Hunt age 57, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil Scripture Service and Nightingale Nursing Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Sharon was born in Lansing, MI on February 28, 1960, the daughter of Charles Francis Denda and Marion Fern (Shooltz) Gibson. Sharon married Kevin Lee Hunt on April 21, 1979 in Lansing, MI. She enjoyed traveling to Italy. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI where she enjoyed her Wednesday evening Bible Study.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Hunt of St. Johns, MI, children; Nicholas and Cathy Hunt of St. Johns, MI, Ashlee and Michael Phillips of Dewitt, MI, father Charles and Marie Denda of Inverness, FL, mother Marion and Wesley Gibson of Dewitt, MI, 3 grandchildren; Maya Hunt, Landon Phillips, Anna Hunt, siblings; Karen and Rob Winchester, Dianne and Alex Broussard, Mark and Diane Denda, Renee and Mark Bentley, Paul (Betty) Martens, brothers and sisters in law Kim and Roger Kaminski, Grey Hunt, Angela Deyoung and Fred Root, and mother in law Roseann Hunt. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and several cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father in law Leroy Hunt, and brother in law Greg Hunt.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Rex B. Hoover

Rex B. Hoover, age 75, of DeWitt passed away Monday June 19, 2017 with his family by his side. He was born July 1, 1941 in Lansing the son of Clarence R. and Joyce M. (Chadwick) Hoover. Rex was a life long DeWitt resident and a 1959 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns. He was proud to have served on the Clinton County Sheriffs Posse for many years. Rex was an avid antique collector. He also enjoyed working with his model trains. Rex was known as quite the handyman. He never ran across a project he couldn’t tackle and would see to it that it was fixed as good as new. Rex retired from Oldsmobile in Lansing where he worked as a draftsman.

He is survived by his sons: Norman (Rose) Hoover of Lansing, Mark (Spring) Hoover of Laingsburg; granddaughters: Kaila, Olivia, Stephanie, and Madison Hoover; sister Carolyn (Billy) Crego of Lansing. Rex was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 12 PM at the Wilsey Cemetery, DeWitt. Those desiring may make contributions in Rex’s honor to Sparrow Home Hospice.

Elsbeth R. “Elly” Cowan

Elsbeth R. “Elly” Cowan (Schmiege) was taken home by her Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, June 18th, 2017. Her humble, hard-working, servant’s heart was a testament to her strong faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her actions in everyday life radiated her love for Jesus through her service to others. Her faith was foremost in her life.

She was born on April 25, 1925 in Chesaning, Michigan to Edward E. and Hedwig M. Schmiege (Beyerlein). She graduated from Chesaning High School in 1943. She became a beautician, and she owned her own shop in Chesaning for several years.

After the WWII, she married Nelson L. “Brub” Cowan in 1948. They were high school sweethearts. After living in Chesaning and the Detroit area for several years the couple settled in St. Johns, MI, where the couple lived for 43 years. She worked briefly as a beautician in St. Johns before having her only child, daughter, Beth A. Cowan. Later Elly was one of the first employees when the McDonald’s opened in St. Johns. She made sure that McDonald’s was award-winning clean for over a decade. She lived the last 16 years with her daughter Beth in Norton Shores, MI (Muskegon).

Elly was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Johns, MI, and was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Muskegon.

She is survived by her daughter, sisters-in law Alice Alderson (Rochester Hills, MI) Kathleen Shooltz (Lake Suzy FL/Oxford MI), Wilma Wesley (Chesaning, MI), brother-in-law Fred Wesley, and many nieces and nephews and her best friend Shirley Terrell. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Arline Mose.

A service will be held 11AM Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (511 East Sturgis St.) in St. Johns, MI. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30-11AM at church on Saturday. Interment will be at 3:30 PM at Wildwood Cemetery, in Chesaning, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to West Shore Lutheran School 3225 Roosevelt Rd. Muskegon, MI 49441. Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231) 798-1100.

Ronald D. Cobb

Ronald D. Cobb, 72, our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed peacefully into his eternal pain free life after a gallant, courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Ron was born March 10, 1945, in Lansing, Michigan, the second son of Jennie (Morey) and Kenneth Cobb. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Don and Bill along with brother-in-law Fred Ellsworth, and mother and father-in-law Bill and Gerry Beechler. He will be held close in the hearts and memories of his loving wife Chris, son and daughter-in-law David and Jennifer, daughter and son-in-law Jody and Nathan Mehren and beloved grandsons Hunter Cobb and Liam and Rory Mehren. He will be forever cherished by his brothers Kendall, Chuck (Denise), sister Linda Ellsworth,, sisters-in-law Kathy Cobb, Ginny Cobb, in-laws Jan and Wendell Workman ,Tom and Carol Beechler and many extended family members.

He grew up in the Shepherd, Fowlerville, DeWitt and St. Johns areas. Ron was an Army National Guard/Army Reserve veteran. He was a dedicated firefighter for over 40 years for the St. Johns and Ovid fire departments and a fire marshal and arson investigator for several local fire agencies during his career. He retired from Federal-Mogul after 28 years of loyal service.

He was an avid, skilled hunter and fisherman who lovingly shared his skills with “his boys.” He was one of the kindest and caring souls ever put on earth and gave selflessly to anyone who was in need. He could nurture, tame and heal any needy animal and did so on many occasions. He had a rare zest for life that was infectious. He made us all better people because of the kind of man he was. He will be missed so, but his spirit will live on in our cherished memories.

When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do. You mustn’t tie yourself to me with tears. Be happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love. You can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you’ve shown, but now it’s time that I traveled alone. So grieve awhile for me if grieve you must. Then let your grief be comforted by trust. It’s only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories with your heart. I won’t be far away, for life goes on. So if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can’t see or touch me I’ll be near and if you listen with your heart, you’ll hear all of my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone, I’ll greet you with a smile and welcome you home. -anonymous

Per Ron’s request, a joyous celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Douglas James Lazell, Sr.

Douglas James Lazell Sr., 75, died Friday, June 16, 2017 at his home with his wife at his side in Prudenville, MI. He was born June 19, 1941 in Lansing, MI the son of Charles and Esther (Kreger) Lazell. Doug graduated from Laingsburg High School in Laingsburg, MI with the Class of 1961. He served our country in the United States Navy for seven and a half years and did a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1969-1970. He currently is a member of the American Legion in Prudenville. On January 23, 1987 he married Sue Allan Heinlen in St. Johns, MI; and they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Doug was a sheetmetal worker and welder by trade, something he loved to do. Over the years he worked as a truck driver as well. He loved spending time with family and keeping his new yard groomed. Doug loved every kind of music, especially the oldies and jazz. He loved Star Wars movies, hot rods and had an extensive collection of model cars. When his health was better, he loved tinkering in his garage and fishing with Sue. Doug loved going on mystery trips that Sue planned where he had no idea where they were going until they arrived. Last fall, when his health was failing, they made a trip to Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls where great memories were made.

Surviving is his wife, Sue; daughter-in-law, Maureen Lazell Persing of Holland, MI; four stepsons, Raymond Heinlen, Randy (Jennifer) Heinlen, Eric (Missy) Heinlen all of St. Johns, Philip (Sue) Heinlen of Traverse City; stepdaughter, Angie (Jason) Schultz of Fort Walton Beach, FL; twenty grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Joy (Bob) Petke of Byron, MI and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike Lazell and his son, Doug Lazell, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI with a very dear friend, Pastor Ken Nash of Buffalo, NY officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 1:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, June 26 and from 11:00 AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at North Star Cemetery North Star, MI. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to any local Veterans organization of donor’s choice.

Marriage licenses filed the week June 12, 2017

Robert Troy Ryan Sr., 58 of East Lansing and Andrea Michele Hirsch, 49 of East Lansing

Billy Lamar Hamilton II, 35 of Tallahassee, Florida and Amaka Anwuli Agugua, 34 of East Lansing

Clinton Roy Pung, 24 of Westphalia and Alexa Brooke Pline, 22 of Westphalia

Benjamin Earl Augenstein, 26 of Sebastian, Florida and Jessica Joyce Swanson, 23 of Vero Beach, Florida

James Alan Lee, 48 of Lansing and Lauren Elise Cohan, 28 of Lansing

Jeffrey Lynn Hier, 57 of Ovid and Peggy Jean Fast, 56 of Belvidere, Illinois

Benjamin Scott Prior, 58 of St. Johns and Kelly Marie Nurenberg, 47 of St. Johns

Jared Dale Schultz, 28 of Lansing and Lisa Marie Smith, 29 of Lansing

Chad Richard Bashore, 45 of Ovid and Crystal Ann Mapes, 30 of Ovid

David Michael Schweickert, 32 of East Lansing and Krysten Marie Maleitzke, 27 of East Lansing

Jermaine Philmore Gayle, 28 of DeWitt and Asenath Anessa Carmen Rawlins, 23 of DeWitt

Emilio Cuevas Garcia, 30 of East Lansing and Jasmine Fox Blaine, 27 of Arlington, Virginia

Connor Ryan Mull, 26 of Lansing and Lindsay Marie Boyd, 27 of Lansing

Brenda Lee Morton, 53 of Lansing and Jocelyn Louise Lyon, 56 of Lansing