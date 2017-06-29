St. Johns Independent

Celebrate: Young and old gathered Wednesday afternoon to enjoy an afternoon of food, fun and prizes at the 35th Anniversary party at Hazel Findlay Country Manor.
Latest News
Rotary to host Independence Day celebrtion
Help Wanted – Clinton Northern Railway
Flying Latini Brothers rock the Blues July 5 at Concert in the Park
Sunday Funday at the Depot – July 2
SJPD Officer awarded for valor
Foster Closet needs your help
Burn ban issued
More News
St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
Mint Festival still needs volunteers
CRV Visit to AgroLiquid and Motz Park – Deadline July 7
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Leonard announces July office hours
Spring Arbor University Announces Spring Graduates
Visit the CASA office – Wednesday, July 5
Features
The Clinton Area Care Center celebrated – with an album
Big Band Jazz – an album
CASA office moves and has more big plans
A Look Back – Clinton Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Paw Pad Burns on Dogs
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – What to Do if Your Pet Gets Sick or Injured on Vacation
Transitions
Obituaries – Rosemary D. Thelen, Norman Ray Sanford, Francis John Fedewa,
Marriage licenses filed the week of June 23, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the week of June 8 and 19, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the week of June 12, 2017