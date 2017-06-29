Latest News

Rotary to host Independence Day celebrtion

C’mon up to the City Park Tuesday July 4th for Rotary Club 4th of July celebration!

The festivities will begin at 7 pm with the band “Life Support” playing until dark.

The fireworks, presented by “Night Magic,” will start at approximately 10 pm.

The Lions club will have their concession trailer there as well. Bring the whole family up for a night of family fun for free!

Help Wanted – Clinton Northern Railway

Clinton Northern Railway, a branch of Clinton County Arts Council, is looking for workers ages 21 and above who are willing to give 6-8 hours a week to help restore the historic rail cars in St. Johns. Some background in carpentry preferred, but not necessary. The hours are 9:00 – noon on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Benefits include opportunities to learn the intricacies of restoring old buildings including wood-working, painting and especially problem-solving. Participants will be guided by seasoned workers who have accomplished wonders with the railcars already.

This volunteer work serves as a resume-builder or a retirement-filler, while providing the opportunity to give back to the community.

Those who are interested are asked to submit a brief resume including name, contact information, and relevant experience. Resumes should be sent to Jenny McCampbell, Clinton County Arts Council at 215 N. Clinton Avenue, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Questions? Call Jenny/Gary McCampbell: 989-224-6134.

Flying Latini Brothers rock the Blues July 5 at Concert in the Park

Fireworks that will light up the sky here July 4th face stiff competition the following evening when the Flying Latini Brothers deliver plenty of Blues sizzle and pop at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the St. Johns Concert in the Park summer series. The music begins at 7 p.m.; no admission.

The band’s leader, John Latini, has taken home the trophy for the Detroit Blues Challenge three times, demonstrating his talent as a singer, guitarist and songwriter. Members of the Detroit-based group deliver songs from their Blues, Roots and Rock catalog to audiences around Michigan and beyond. Band members include John’s brother, Jim, who sings and plays drums; John Sperendi on bass; Neil Donato on keyboard; and Ross Huff on trumpet.

John’s fifth album, “The Blues Just Makes Me Feel so Good,” that was released last December garnered praise from multiple sources after its debut at #12 on the RMR Top 50 All Blues Chart, #5 on the Top Contemporary Blues Chart and #1 on the Michigan All-Genre Chart – all in the same week.

Samples of songs and videos are available on YouTube, and on the Flying Latini Brothers website www.johnlatini.com

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

For detailed information on the Concert in the Park series visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Sunday Funday at the Depot – July 2

Hey Kids of all ages! Celebrate the USA, and let’s Play! Come to the St Johns Depot Sunday, July 2 1 – 3 PM for Sunday – Funday!

Decorate your mode of non-motorized transportation because we’re having a parade.

We’ll be playing some old-fashioned games and Sharon, Face painter Extraordinaire, will be there to add to the fun. You can learn to play the kazoo, too.

The railroad exhibits will be open as well. Check out the museum, hands-on toy train sets, and gift shop within the depot; the Four Seasons model train layout will be operating in the east room of the depot. Be sure to tour the historic full-size rail cars outside.

Everybody is welcome. It’s Free, sponsored and coordinated by volunteers with Clinton Northern Railway, a branch of the Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC). The kazoos were donated by Kiwanis Club of St. Johns and hand-held flags have been donated by Livingston Farms. We hope you can join the fun.

CCAC is grateful to receive partial funds for operations through the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

SJPD Officer awarded for valor

On Tuesday night Officer Chad Pierson was awarded with a Medal of Valor by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police at their Summer conference.

He was nominated by Chief Knight for his actions in apprehending the suspect while assisting other local police agencies during a foot chase last year.

Foster Closet needs your help

Recently Foster Closet of Michigan – Clinton County had a teen boy select many items to call his own. They would like to provide him with a bike, but they didn’t have one his size. Do you have a men’s bike that you would like to donate for this young man? It can be dropped off to 105 N Clinton inside Carousel Corn.

Foster Closet of Michigan – Clinton County is an all volunteer tax-exempt non-profit organization providing aid to the Foster Care Community. They deal directly with Foster Parents supplying them with clothing, shoes, new underwear and socks, baby gear, furniture, toys, car seats, etc. for the children in their care. This enables the Foster Parent to provide for the most basic needs of the child quickly and helps ease the transition into their new foster home family.

https://www.facebook.com/FosterClosetOfMichiganClintonCountyBranch/

The St. Johns Fire Department has issued a burning ban because of extremely dry conditions. This ban is for the department’s entire coverage area including the City of St. Johns, Bingham Township and the east half of Bengal Township.

The local ban applies to recreational fires and brush burning but not to cooking in typical consumer grills. No new burn permits will be issued until the ban is lifted. ***Any Annual or 3-day permits already issued are rescinded until further notice.

If you have any questions please call the department at 989-224-2151.