St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll
July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing
July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country
July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues
Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits
Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band
Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus
Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s
Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator
William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine
Mint Festival still needs volunteers
At the Mint Festival meeting Tuesday night it was announced that more volunteers are needed.
The parade and souvenirs need help.
For those of you that are interested in Photography there is a photo contest. Applications for it are available on the Chamber website, www.clintoncountychamber.org.
The rodeo is back, and they are looking for people with new Ideas for events that are willing to chair these events.
If are interested, please contact The Chamber.
CRV Visit to AgroLiquid and Motz Park – Deadline July 7
Community Resource Volunteers will be going to AgroLiquid and Motz Park to learn about gathering and evaluating water samples and will learn how to use microscopes to examine the water samples.
This trip will be on July 12, 2017 and is limited to 10 Middle School students. Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for details and to register. Deadline is July 7, 2017.
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area
His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will only be making one stop this week due to the 4th of July.
They will stop at Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 6.
Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.
Leonard announces July office hours
Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.
The coffee hours will take place at the following locations and times:
Friday, July 14, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879
Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.
Spring Arbor University Announces Spring Graduates
The following area students graduated from Spring Arbor University:
Saint Johns
Amanda Parker, Nursing
DeWitt
Julie Ashi, Master of Business Admin
Monica Nickovich, Nursing, Cum Laude
Fowler
Lauren LaVoie, Music, Magna Cum Laude
Ovid
James Ladiski, Christian Min Leadership, Magna Cum Laude
Westphalia
Halie Platte, Family Life Education
Bath
Kreg Bawks, Master of Business Admin
Christene Blower, Master of Business Admin
Visit the CASA office
The Voice for Clinton County’s Children Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program invites you to visit our office for a cup of coffee and conversation the first Wednesday of the month. Learn more about how YOU can be the voice for a Clinton County child who has experienced abuse and/or neglect.
Our next First Wednesday Coffee Hour will be Wednesday, July 5th at 9:00 a.m.
The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is located at 1207 N US-27 in St. Johns behind Sundance and next to Redwing Lanes Bowling Alley.
For more information, please contact John Lambright, CASA Advocate Supervisor at 989-640-5526 or JohnLambrightCASA@gmail.com.