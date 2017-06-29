St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

July 5: The Latini Brothers; Blues/Soul/Rock&Roll

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Mint Festival still needs volunteers

At the Mint Festival meeting Tuesday night it was announced that more volunteers are needed.

The parade and souvenirs need help.

For those of you that are interested in Photography there is a photo contest. Applications for it are available on the Chamber website, www.clintoncountychamber.org.

The rodeo is back, and they are looking for people with new Ideas for events that are willing to chair these events.

If are interested, please contact The Chamber.

CRV Visit to AgroLiquid and Motz Park – Deadline July 7

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to AgroLiquid and Motz Park to learn about gathering and evaluating water samples and will learn how to use microscopes to examine the water samples.

This trip will be on July 12, 2017 and is limited to 10 Middle School students. Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for details and to register. Deadline is July 7, 2017.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will only be making one stop this week due to the 4th of July.

They will stop at Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 6.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Leonard announces July office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hours will take place at the following locations and times:

Friday, July 14, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Spring Arbor University Announces Spring Graduates

The following area students graduated from Spring Arbor University:

Saint Johns

Amanda Parker, Nursing

DeWitt

Julie Ashi, Master of Business Admin

Monica Nickovich, Nursing, Cum Laude

Fowler

Lauren LaVoie, Music, Magna Cum Laude

Ovid

James Ladiski, Christian Min Leadership, Magna Cum Laude

Westphalia

Halie Platte, Family Life Education

Bath

Kreg Bawks, Master of Business Admin

Christene Blower, Master of Business Admin

Visit the CASA office

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program invites you to visit our office for a cup of coffee and conversation the first Wednesday of the month. Learn more about how YOU can be the voice for a Clinton County child who has experienced abuse and/or neglect.

Our next First Wednesday Coffee Hour will be Wednesday, July 5th at 9:00 a.m.

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is located at 1207 N US-27 in St. Johns behind Sundance and next to Redwing Lanes Bowling Alley.

For more information, please contact John Lambright, CASA Advocate Supervisor at 989-640-5526 or JohnLambrightCASA@gmail.com.