Transitions

Obituaries

Rosemary D. Thelen

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the age of 97. She is now reunited with her loving husband Alex, who preceded her in death on August 12, 2008. Rosemary was born May 22, 1920 in Westphalia, MI the daughter of Mathias and Anna (Fedewa) Hengesbach. On April 19, 1944 she married Alexander J. Thelen. Rosemary and Alex lived on a farm outside of Fowler, and in their later years, they moved to St. Johns. Rosemary was an excellent cook and homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She also was a very devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day.

Rosemary is survived by her seven children, Carol Thelen, Marlene (Fred) Martin, Donald (Debbie) Thelen, David (Carol) Thelen, Daniel (Lisa) Thelen, Steven K. (Beth) Thelen, and Debra Thelen. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and brother-in-law, Alfred Halfmann Jr. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven S. Thelen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, July 1, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns with her grandson, Rev. Fr. Mathias Thelen as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Families Against Narcotics, Ingham County at okemos@familiesagainstnarcotics.org.

Norman Ray Sanford

Norman Ray Sanford, 80, of St. Johns, MI and Bradenton, FL went peacefully to be with the Lord on June 22, 2017, at Hazel Findlay Nursing Home, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born October 17, 1936 in Maple Rapids, MI. Norman retired from Oldsmobile in 1991 after 36 years in skilled trades. He served our country in the Air Force from 1956-1960. He served the First Baptist Church of St. Johns for many years. He loved to golf, and was quite a people person with a gift of gab and enjoyed volunteering in a number of activities; including the Pittsburgh Pirate Training Camp. Above all else, his family was the most important thing in his life. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy; his entire reason for being.

Norman is survived by his loving wife, of 61 years, Betty; his children, Kimberly (Andrew) Smalley, Mitchell (Shelley) Sanford and Michael (Sheri) Sanford; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; sisters, Millicent and Charlotte and brother, Andre. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.

A Celebration of Norman’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church of St. Johns with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 AM until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Charitable Giving for Sparrow Hospice, First Baptist Church or a charity of donor’s choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Francis John Fedewa

Francis John Fedewa passed peacefully to his eternal heavenly home on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the age of 89 and was reunited with his beloved wife Viola who preceded him in death on April 2, 2002. Francis was born in Westphalia, MI on October 26, 1927, the oldest son of Julius and Gertrude (Simon) Fedewa. Francis married Viola Smith on March 31, 1948 in Westphalia, MI. He resided most of his life in St. Johns and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Francis will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Francis was a U.S. Navy Veteran proudly serving in World War II aboard the USS Knight BMS 40 and awarded the Victory Medal. He retired in 1983 from Motor Wheel Corporation after 38 years of dedicated service, serving as Chief Steward for many years. He always had an interest in art, completing a certificate program with Art Instruction Schools. He also had his real estate license, working part time for Midway Realty. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, reading, and the St. Johns Senior Center. Francis and Viola always enjoyed family get-togethers, their card groups, traveling, and trips Up North.

Surviving are his five children, Gladys (Larry) Tiedt, Diane (David) Harper, Joyce (Stephen) Wahoski, Wayne (Lori-Beth) Fedewa, and Bruce (Lana) Fedewa, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; sister Monica Hatt, sisters-in-law; Agnes Fedewa, Lucille Fedewa, Mary (Marvin) Schafer, Marilyn Smith, and brother-in-law Jerome (Carlene) Smith; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, wife Viola, grandchild Kristie Harper, parents-in-law Antoinette and Leo Smith; brothers Marvin and Gerald Fedewa, sisters-in-law Loretta (Alvin) Thelen, and Joan (Ernie) Thelen, brothers-in-law David Hatt, Carl (Rose) Smith, Delbert (Rosaline) Smith and James Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Douglas Osborn officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home with a Family-led Rosary being prayed at 7:45 p.m. Contributions may be made in memory of Francis to the American Cancer Society or St. Joseph Catholic School.

Marriage licenses filed the week of June 23, 2017

Robert Paul Kramer, 50 of St. Johns and Joan Adele Waterbury, 49 of St. Johns

Kolby Tyler Patrick, 29 of Bath and Elizabeth Anne Mack, 39 of Bath

Jean Kayitsinga, 54 of DeWitt and Nicole Uwicyeza, 29 of DeWitt

Tyler Joel Jubb, 22 of Laingsburg and Ericka Leigh Redmond, 23 of Laingsburg

Joel Lee Passmore, 37 of Elsie and Quinn Darlene Bolton, 36 of Elsie

Richard Alan Wagar, 32 of St. Johns and Kathleen Elizabeth Walbeck, 27 of St. Johns

Craig Allen Ritter, 28 of St. Johns and Brittany Jean Hedger, 22 of St. Johns

Tyler Robert Schmitt, 25 of Westphalia and Renae Nicole Thelen, 26 of Westphalia

Michael Lee Johnston, 37 of St. Johns and Kristen Marie Masarik, 32 of St. Johns

Jason Scott Belprez, 32 of East Lansing and Rachel Marie Clements, 28 of East Lansing

Joshua Robert Hamilton, 22 of Fowler and Sarah Rose Schomisch, 21 of Fowler

Russell Joseph Mitchell, 38 of St. Johns and Patricia Ann Earhart, 29 of St. Johns

Shawn Joseph Anthony, 33 of Grand Ledge and Pamela Jeane McAllister, 33 of Grand

Ledge

Joseph David Blakeney Breck, 24 of Laingsburg and Martha Elizabeth Ann Rehm, 24 of Sturgis

Dylan James Keener, 24 of DeWitt and Erin Lynn Wieferich, 23 of DeWitt

Kerwin Lynn Ford II, 27 of East Lansing and Erin Marie Scherer, 28 of Bath

Scott Christopher Berry, 47 of St. Johns and Mindy Lee Durbin, 44 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of June 8 and 19, 2017

Csapos, Derek Matthew and Erin Michelle

Heslip, Richard Anthony and Jennifer Kay

VanLake, Nicki Lee and Jeffrey Don

Redlinger, Jennifer L. and Jason F.

Rings, Chad Michael and Maica Aria

Wright, Stacy L. and Michael J. II

Divorce decrees filed the week of June 12, 2017

Pridjian, Virginia and Ara

Schafer, Jessica Lynn and Daniel Lee

French, Walter D and Kathleen

Arthur, Jonathon R and Angel M

Wieber, Barbara J and Brian K