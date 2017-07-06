Latest News

See the Spray Park Mural – July 12

Come down and find your tile at the grand unveiling of the CCAC’s Community Spray Park Mural.

Come to the St. Johns Spray Park on Wednesday, July 12th, to see the big reveal! The celebration kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with a family-friendly art project and one more chance to guess what the mural will be before the big unveiling.

http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/spray-park-mural.html

Headed by the CCAC Council Member and owner of the Whimsical pARTy Gallery, Tracie Davis, the Spray Park Mural has grown leaps and bounds beyond our wildest imaginations. This project has been one of the CCAC’s biggest forays into creating public art. We could not be more proud or excited for the final realization of this project.

It’s a “Grand Night for Singing” July 12

It will truly be a “A Grand Night for Singing” when Hometown Productions brings the Broadway musical revue to the William E. Tennant Performance Shell July 12 as part of the St. Johns Concert in the Park summer series. The music begins at 7 p.m.; no admission charge.

Timeless musical numbers penned by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein will fill the evening air as vocalists and musicians perform songs from theatre and motion picture productions like “Oklahoma!” “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “Carousel,” “The King and I” and more.



“Grand Night for Singing” cast members Kelly Bitz, Bob Murrell, Beth Webb, Darryl Schmitz, and Marci Balogh are ready to deliver Rogers and Hammerstein tunes to area residents.

Hometown Production cast members include Marci Balogh, Kelly Bitz, Beth Webb, Bob Murrell, and Darryl Schmitz. The show is directed by Susan DeRosa with musical direction by Jeff Richards and choreography by Fran Ludington. Joining Richards (piano) in the pit orchestra are Rachael Short on keyboards; Ellen Hoard, flute; and Kelly Sandula-Gruner, French horn. “Grand Night for Singing” is produced by Tom Webb. Stage Manager is Jan Ross.

Homegrown Productions supports community theatre in Clinton County. The group presents plays, musicals and variety shows, and since 2009 has raised funds to renovate the Wilson Center Auditorium in St. Johns. The company takes “Grand Night for Singing” on the road this fall, performing at the Star Dinner Theatre in Lansing.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

For detailed information on the Concert in the Park series visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Visit the Museum’s new carriage

Volunteers at the museum have refurbished an Amish carriage for display. A carriage or buggy is another mode of transportation featured in the 2017 Early Transportation and Fashion Exhibit.

Visit the museum complex to see the means of transportation through 1940.

Paine-Gillam-Scott House, Swegles Store and the Carriage House are all part of the museum complex located west of the Courthouse at 106 Maple St., St. Johns, MI. They are open Wednesdays, 2:00 pm-6:30 pm and Sundays, 1:00 pm-4:00 pm.

For further information or group tours, please contact us at pgsmuseum@hotmail.com or call 989-292-9096. Check out our website psgmuseum.com or the Facebook page.

Community Resource Volunteers Robotics Class – deadline July 10

Community Resource Volunteers will be holding a robotics class for all children ages 5 through 15 to learn how to build and program robots.

The class will be held July 17 through July 20 at the CRV facility located at 304 Brush Street, St. Johns. There is a charge of $10 per student and students can choose to spend part or all day.

There is a limit of 20 students. Please go to crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 for details and to register. Deadline to sign up is July 10.

Legion sponsors Casino Bus Trip

The American Legion Post 153 Lounge Inc. is sponsoring a day trip to Soaring Eagle Casino. The trip will be Sunday, August 20 from noon until 6 pm at a cost of $35 with $35 in casino givebacks.

All are welcome; sign-up at the Lounge 110 E. Walker St., St. Johns by Monday July 24.

Any questions please call 989-224-7282.

Chesaning Amphitheater features area bands

Area artist bands are returning to the Chesaning Amphitheater July 14th at 7:00 pm with exciting new performers. They include Alex Floury, high school band director with a community jazz band; Alex Schofield a young Country Music Artist from St Charles who hopes to make music his career; the Par 3 Band from Owosso, guys over 50 who perform Classic Rock from the 60’s & 70’s and do it well; Mary Ellen Kenney “ME” And The Boys Band from Chesaning; and B’z N’ E’z Rock Band consisting of younger local guys and an instructor who is the lead singer. This has potential to be a good show. Tickets to see the Local Artists are $5 and available at the gate only.

On Saturday, July 15th Elvis Tribute Artist Jake Slater from Bellaire, MI returns for his 7th Chesaning performance. Jake is a popular young Elvis Tribute Artist who still has family in the Chesaning area. He is twice winner of the Saginaw King Fest competition and has competed internationally and in other states. Jake sings from 8:00 to 10:00 pm.

The Saturday show opens at 7:00 pm with toe tapping gospel music by the Chesaning St Peter band and choir. They have come a long way since the band joined the choir over a year ago.

General Admission Tickets for Jake Slater are $10 for adults, $6 for students, and are available in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com (search for Jake Slater). Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.

These are benefit events for maintenance of the Chesaning Amphitheater. Call 845-5706 for more information. https://www.facebook.com/Chesaning.amphitheater