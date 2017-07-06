St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

July 12: Homegrown Productions; A Grand Night for Singing

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Lansing City Band – an album

Help Wanted – Clinton Northern Railway

Clinton Northern Railway, a branch of Clinton County Arts Council, is looking for workers ages 21 and above who are willing to give 6-8 hours a week to help restore the historic rail cars in St. Johns. Some background in carpentry preferred, but not necessary. The hours are 9:00 – noon on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Those who are interested are asked to submit a brief resume including name, contact information, and relevant experience. Resumes should be sent to Jenny McCampbell, Clinton County Arts Council at 215 N. Clinton Avenue, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Questions? Call Jenny/Gary McCampbell: 989-224-6134.

Fluoride varnish helps fight tooth decay

Shelley Treynor, Registered Dental Hygienist and Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Oral Health Coordinator, loves kids and she loves her job.

As a mother and a dental professional, Treynor knows the important role that good oral health plays in the overall wellness of a child. She knows that cavities can cause pain and prevent kids from eating, speaking, sleeping and learning. She knows that tooth decay is one of the most common diseases in children and that kids as young as one can and do get cavities. She’s seen the devastating effects that poor dental health can have on a child,

Shelley Treynor (right) plays peek-a-boo with but she also knows that tooth decay in children is preventable.

Carmina Guerrero after applying fluoride varnish

to her teeth.

Good brushing and flossing habits are obviously critical to having a healthy mouth, but Treynor wants parents to know that there are a number of other steps they can take to make sure their child has a smile to last a lifetime.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for parents to encourage healthy meal, snack and drink choices and to limit sugary foods and drinks, like juice and soda,” she said. “Parents can also help fend off tooth decay by not sending their kids to bed with a bottle and making sure their kids visit a dentist by their first birthday.”

Treynor sees a fair amount of decay in the youngest of mouths and wants parents to know that when it comes to protecting their child’s teeth, they have one more weapon at their disposal: fluoride varnish treatments.

Fluoride varnish is a protective coating that is “painted” on the teeth with a small disposable brush. The coating makes the outer layer, or the enamel, harder, helping to prevent cavities and stop cavities that have already started. The process is quick, painless, safe and effective.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department relies on Treynor to apply just under 900 fluoride varnish treatments each year to eligible children in Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties. Fluoride varnish is recommended for children of all ages, including infants, but the health department’s program focuses on kids in Early Head Start, Head Start and those in the WIC program.

According to Treynor, most all kids benefit from fluoride varnish treatments, but they are especially beneficial for those who are at-risk for dental decay or live in communities without fluoridated water.

Treynor says most parents are very thankful for the free fluoride varnish program, which also includes a dental screening to check for signs of decay, as well as parent education and resources.

There is no charge to receive fluoride treatments through the health department and the Varnish! Michigan program. If a child is covered by Medicaid or other dental insurance, their insurance company may be billed. Otherwise, grant funds cover the cost.

If your child is not eligible to participate in the fluoride varnish program through the Health Department, Treynor recommends checking with your dentist to see if it is something they offer.

Local men graduate from MCTI

Nicholas Meaton and Travis Ladisky of St. Johns graduated in from the Michigan Career and Technical Institute on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Meaton studied Culinary Arts and Ladisky studied Cabinetmaking.

Operated by Michigan Rehabilitation Services within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, MCTI provides vocational training in 13 career areas for adults with disabilities. Students have the opportunity to be enrolled in technical training programs in automotive technology, cabinet making/millwork, certified nursing assistant, culinary arts, custodial, electronics, graphic communications, grounds maintenance/landscaping, machine technology, office automation, pharmacy technician, retail marketing and weatherization.

MCTI also offers health, psychological and social work services, sports and activities, housing, student government and much more. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/MCTI.

Local student earns distinction at Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 2,700 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2017.

Among those honored was David C Elzinga from Saint Johns, MI.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Area students graduate from Spring Arbor

Spring Arbor University is a Christian liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor, Michigan.

Saint Johns: Amanda Parker, Nursing

DeWitt: Julie Ashi, Master of Business Admin

Monica Nickovich, Nursing, Cum Laude

Fowler: Lauren LaVoie, Music, Magna Cum Laude

Ovid: James Ladiski, Christian Min Leadership, Magna Cum Laude

Westphalia: Halie Platte, Family Life Education

Bath: Kreg Bawks, Master of Business Admin

Christene Blower, Master of Business Admin

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome.

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 and at

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 13 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 13.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Leonard announces July office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hours will take place at the following locations and times:

Friday, July 14, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879

Dewitt: Austin D. Dietz, BS; Elaina M. Earl, BS; Rachel M. Fraley, MSW; Lindsay P. Garascia, BBA; Cody W. Grice, MBA; Audrey L. Kahler, BA; Andrew G. Rolls, BS

Saint Johns: Brianna L. Auten, BS; Nicole A. Fransted, BS; Ashlyn R. Korienek, BA; Jenna R. Schumaker, BS; Madison A. Shutes, BA

“Flying Aces Professional Frisbee Team” Save this Date – Tuesday, July 25th, 7-8pm! Our Summer Reading Finale will feature the athletic skills, fun, humor and instruction of a professional Frisbee team. This FREE program will take place at the Rotary Park across from the library. Face Painting by Sharon will be available under the pavilion. No registration is necessary.

Briggs Reads! – Becoming Amish by Jeff Smith has been chosen as the 2017 Briggs Reads! selection. This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who were living in one of America’s wealthiest communities – Grosse Pointe, Michigan – when they stepped away and began a journey that led to full immersion in a horse-and-buggy Amish life. The Briggs Reads! program is the library’s annual event that allows the entire community to read the same book, and then come together for a discussion with the work’s author. As an extra treat, this year both the author and Bill Moser will be joining us at our concluding event! More details on that special event will be announced over the summer, but for now, copies of this fascinating book are available for check out at the library.

Bookaholics Book Club – There is no official July selection for the book club, but we will still meet on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30p.m. Each member is invited to share the good (and bad) books they have been reading outside of book club, so we can help each other build our summer reading lists. New members are always welcome, so stop by and hear what other book lovers have been reading!

Summer Movie Series –Family Movie Fridays are back in July, with a different family-friendly movie being show each Friday afternoon. Shows start at 2:00p.m. More information on specific titles and registration can be found at the library or on our website.



Brunch Bunch – Tweens ages 9-12 looking for their next great read can join us on Wednesday, July 26 from 11:00-11:45a.m. for the next session of our Brunch Bunch program. This new summer program mixes a book talk with crafts, activities, and food! Our next book is The Warden’s Daughter by Jerry Spinelli, the story of 13-year-old Cammie, who has a reputation of being a little wild. Most people let it slide since not only is she living in the local prison as the warden’s daughter, but she also lost her mother when Cammie was very young. But, during the summer of 1959, Cammie decides it is time for her to have a mother, so she turns to the women she knows best – the women in the prison. Copies of the book will be available the day of the program. Registration is required and is now available.

Briggs Garden Buddies– *NEW* Session: Youth ages 4-6 are invited to join the Briggs District Library staff to participate in hands-on learning and stories in the Rae Johnson Children’s Garden. Children must be able to participate independently. We will be meeting Thursday evenings starting July 6 and going through August 10. This program will be occurring from 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and open now.

S.A.M. in the Summer – Hands-on-fun in Science, Art and Math! The kids had lots of fun being artists in June. Next we will offer Science (Monday, July 10, grades going into 1st thru 3rd and Monday, July 17, grades 4-6). And last but not least we end with Math (Monday, July 24th, grades going into 1st thru 3rd & Monday, July 31st, grades 4-6). All sessions are from 3 to 4 pm. Registration is required and is now open. All programs are free.



Summer Story-time/Program Dates: Chapter Chatter: (ages 6-8, independent listeners) Mondays, August7-28, 7-7:45pm, Library staff selects and reads chapter books over the course of 4 weeks (sometimes the kids vote on which title will be read). Includes snacks, crafts and games. Registration is required and opens on Monday, July 10. ‘TWEENS: (ages 9-12) Hands on activities and fun on Tuesday, August 8, 6:30-7:30pm. Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, July 11. Toddler: (ages 2-3 with participating adult) Wednesdays, August 2-23, 10:30-11am, includes stories, music, movement and take-home crafts. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, July 5. This information is also available on our website briggsdistrictlibrary.org. and brochures @ the circulation desk.

Library Closure- The Library will be closed Saturday August 12 during the Mint Festival. Railroad Street in front of the Library will be closed to traffic starting Friday evening and all day Saturday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Moolenaar announces July office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the IRS and the VA.



July 13

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Courthouse

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879