Transitions

Obituaries

Edward J. Mikula

Edward J. Mikula, “Mr. Ed” went to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the age of 89. He was born August 7, 1927 in Traverse City, MI the son of Joseph and Meta (Schroeder) Mikula. Ed was an Army veteran of WWII after graduating from Traverse City High School in 1945 and returned to earn his Bachelor’s degree from MSU. He was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served on several committees. Ed also was an active, long time member of the St. Johns Lions Club, Ducks Unlimited, Friends of the Maple River and other civic groups. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and taking care of his flowers and gardens. In 1989 Ed retired from the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources with 39 years of service. He served in many roles at the DNR and at one time was Chief of the Wildlife Division.

Surviving are two sons, Chris Mikula of St. Johns and Mark (Dawn) Mikula of Hudsonville; four grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Mikula, Christen (Josh) Swartz, Kristin Vliem and Matt Vliem; three great grandsons, Jordan, Brody and Vance and one brother, Warren Mikula of Traverse City. He married Adelaide Koeppe in December of 1961 and she preceded him in death in 1994. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Miriam Howen.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann officiating. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard after the service at the funeral home. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Johns Lions Club or Ducks Unlimited.

Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Henry B. Howard

Henry B. Howard, 81 of rural Ovid passed away at his home on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Henry was born on October 20, 1935 in Gratiot County the son of James and Orpha (Landis) Howard. He graduated from Elsie High School in 1954 and served his country in the US Army. On April 6, 1957 he married Sharlyn Thornton in the Duplain Church. Henry worked as a heating and plumbing contractor for several years. In 1988 he went to work for the State of Michigan as a Mechanical Inspector from which he retired in 2004. After that he became the plumbing and heating inspector for Clinton and Shiawassee Counties, as well as for AGS inspection services. As an avid sports fan, Henry especially enjoyed cheering on the Spartans. He was a WWII buff, officiated high school football and basket ball for 20 years and was a member of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Posse.

Henry is survived by his wife Sharlyn, daughter, Debbie Howard of Columbia City, IN and son, Craig (Leslie) Howard of Petoskey. Grandchildren, Joshua (Kacey) Howard and Danielle (Cheyenne) Smith both of Petoskey; great grandchildren, Makija Howard and Mila Smith and sister Willann (Bud) Casler of Ovid. He was preceded in death by his 5 siblings.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Brendan Holmquist and Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Duplain Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Haven Ranch, 3796 Perrine Rd., Rives Junction, MI 49277, Grove Bible Church or Sparrow Hospice.

Kenneth D. Doten

Kenneth D. Doten, 76 of Ovid, MI died unexpectedly during a fishing and camping trip with friends at Aloha State Park. Ken was born in Elsie, MI to Harvey Edgar and Anna Mae (Crawford) Doten. He graduated from Elsie High School in 1959 and served his county in the U.S. Navy. Ken retired from General Motors and loved hunting, fishing, camping and all things outdoors.

Surviving are his children, Kathy (Kevin) Warner of Holt, MI; Kurt (Laura) Doten of Wilmington, Delaware; and Kris (Andy Cooper) Doten of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren, Reina and Dominic Doten; and brother Robert Doten of Ovid. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold and Jim and sister, Helen Bidwell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Vicky Doten.​

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.

David Wismar Herman

David Wismar Herman, age 70 of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Christ Church, United Church of Christ, 2200 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood Missouri 63143, on Thursday July 6, 2017 at 1:30 P.M., with Chaplin Mark Schmalz of Hope Hospice officiating.

David was born December 5, 1946 to Louis Martin Herman and Olga Dorothy (Wismar) in Saint Louis MO. His parents resided in South Saint Louis city and he attended Epiphany Lutheran Church with them. David graduated from Cleveland High School and acquired a liberal arts degree at Saint Johns College in Annapolis, Maryland. He established life-long friendships through both schools and recalled his exploits in street football and Johnnie vs. Middie croquet at St Johns. After experiencing life in New York City, Chicago and the wilds of Maine, David returned to Saint Louis and began work at Defense Mapping Agency in 1983.

David aspired to and attained mid-level bureaucracy with rumpled tweed and bow-tied fashion as a systems programmer and Y2K solutions man. David enjoyed bread making, preparing rosemary rotisseried pork loin and stir fry. He lived at risk consuming Julia Child’s The Way to Cook reposed in pre-drowse reading. David turned regularly to his Norton Anthology of Poetry, quoting Chaucer, and sometimes A.A. Milne or Rilke. But he loved theology and dreamed to hang out at Concordia Seminary in University City.

Always the perfect gentleman, he was a reflection of his father Louis and mother Olga, polite even in the deepest stages of his verbal tangles. And David was a devoted carer, bringing Weaver our dog back from his multiple strokes, and coddling his puppy Kleine Bruno Destroyer of Worlds See Him and Weep. And how can his morning deliveries of fresh brewed coffee latte in bed be overlooked?

David traveled with family and friends. He adored “Camp” on the Tahquamenon River in Michigan and travels to Europe with college buddy Craig Freedman, with Laura to England and Japan. Or simply hosting John Morse and Kurt Schulz for armchair travels of the philosophical and theological. David was kind and soft handed, sometimes nicking himself with sharp knives in his vegetable chopping mantra of good food made well and displayed for the eye. After retirement from government work in 2002, he became prudent and drew back on activities when driving meant losing his way and the stove was abandoned left on. And when the microwave became an operational challenge. We are all fortunate and grateful his impaired cognition caused him to adopt prudence over anger and denial. We are all blessed that he sustained good humor and moments of delight.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife Laura Moore; sister Judith Roeder and brother-in-law David Roeder of Webster Groves MO; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sharlyn (Moore) and Douglas of Owosso MI, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jacqulyn (Moore) and Wayne Spillner of Leland NC; nephew Jeffrey Spillner of Columbus OH. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, aunts, uncles, mother and father and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Ruth and William Moore of Elsie MI.

David was treated with kindness and respect during the days of his illness. Thank you to the staff of Dolan Memory Care Homes/ Frontier and Hope Hospice. Thank you also to Tailored Senior Services for helping David stay active, engaged and safe while he was at home. Donations will be distributed to Saint Louis University Brain Bank in support of brain disorder research and David’s autopsy report. What it the point? What was the point, to bring on disease of the brain that debilitates one so, threatens to strip them of all dignity and succumb when the brain stem ceases directing the organs to sustain life.

Cognitive impairment robs people of their lives, entire communities of their contributions, and our National medical funds. Support brain disorder research and treatment. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of June 26, 2017

Douglas Michael VanBelkum, 54 of St. Johns and Jennifer Mae Reynolds, 46 of St. Johns

Michael Patrick Soos, 26 of Bath and Nicole Marie Barrett, 28 of Grand Ledge

Levi Dexter Harmon, 20 of St. Johns and Colette Emilia Dufrin, 20 of Williamston

Raymond Allen Putmon Jr., 31 of St. Johns and Nikki Marie Washburn, 30 of St. Johns

Richard Ray Kimball, 27 of DeWitt and Hannah Leigh Hilton, 21 of DeWitt

Eric Allen Newman, 45 of Mecosta 49332 and Monica Lynn Nickovich, 32 of Eagle

Ricky William Rademacher, 37 of Bannister and Misty Renae Atherton, 22 of Bannister

Damon Mitchell Pline, 23 of Westphalia and Kambria Jo Schneider, 23 of Westphalia

Daniel Matthias Downes, 26 of Westphalia and Grace Ann Esch, 21 of Pewamo

Randall Morris Wickham, 63 of DeWitt and Trina Marie Chesebro Braman, 53 of DeWitt

Fidel Salome Guerrero, 31 of St. Johns and Margarita Fabiola Reyes Hernandez, 29 of Westphalia