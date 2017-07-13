St. Johns Independent

New in the Southpoint Mall: Debi Daoust welcomes us to her Sereni-TEA Lounge.
Latest News
Text to 911 now available
It’s real Country when Louie Longoria Band plays July 19 at Concert in the Park
Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – July 27 – 30
Get ready to join Briggs Reads!
SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction is August 25
New Events at the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival
July 24-28 VBS to be a family event
More News
St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
Deadline Approaching for Late Summer Softball League Sign-up
Mint Festival Adult Tournament Registration Deadlines Approaching
Maple Rapids and Lowe UMC to host VBS
Legion sponsors Casino Bus Trip
Ice cream social to benefit fire department
A hot car is no place for a child or pet
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
Features
Deb’s Sereni-TEA Lounge – with an album
New Rails to Trails “Comfort Station” coming soon
Help Wanted – Clinton Northern Railway
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Airedale Terrier
Letters – CASA says thanks
Transitions
Obituaries – Carroll Scott Ramsay, Robert D. Cole, Gale Lee Avery
Marriage licenses filed the week of July 3, 2017
Divorce decrees filed June 26, 2017