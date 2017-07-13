Latest News

Text to 911 now available

Clinton County now offers Text-to-911 services from four major US cell phone carriers. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers in Clinton County can now send a short message service (SMS) text message to 911 for emergency help when unable to make a 911 voice call.

Text-to-911 is intended primarily for use in specific emergency scenarios:

• For an individual who is speech or hearing impaired;

• For a person who is unable to call 911 due to a medical emergency that renders them unable to speak

• In the event of a crime such as a home invasion or active shooter situations where speaking might give away the location of a person hiding;

• Or in domestic violence situations where it’s not safe to make a voice call.

When determining whether to make a voice call or send a text keep the following in mind:

• Text-to-911 is for emergencies only.

• Callers should only text 911 when calling is not an option.

• Texting is not always instantaneous, which means it may take slightly longer to dispatch emergency services in a Text-to-911 situation.

• Providing location information and nature of the emergency in the first text message is imperative, since Clinton County 911 may not receive accurate location information and will not be able to speak with the person sending the text.

• Text abbreviations or slang should be avoided so that the intent of the message can be as clear as possible.

• Those who use the system must have a cell phone that is activated and capable of sending text messages in order to reach 911 via text. There is no charge to the customer for sending a text to 911.

How to text 911 in an emergency:

• Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field;

• The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and the type of help needed – push the “Send” button.

• Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 Dispatcher.

• Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations.

• Keep text messages brief and concise.

If any component of Text-to-911 is not operational, subscribers attempting to Text-to-911 will receive a bound back message: Texting to 9-1-1 is not available and a voice call should be utilized. Citizens should also remember that texting while driving is not safe.

It’s real Country when Louie Longoria Band plays July 19 at Concert in the Park

Traditional Country music in its purest form – that’s the Louie Longoria Band. The talented performers take the stage of the William E. Tennant Performance Shell July 19 in the weekly St. Johns Concert in the Park summer music series. There is no admission charge for the show that begins at 7 p.m.

Part of the traditional Country music scene for more than 25 years, Longoria has always been around Country music and brands his style of music “Real Country.” His style ranges from Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard to George Strait and brings small-town America to the big stage. Longoria has a versatile voice that can handle a wide variety of music including both old and new Country music.

Longoria’s talent and relaxed humor have never failed him at winning the hearts of his audience as well as some of Nashville greatest who gave him the opportunity to open shows for Grand Ole Opry Legends like the late Little Jimmie Dickens, Jeannie Seely, the late Jack Greene, the late Jim Ed Brown, the late Ray Price, the late Billy Joe Royal, Baillie & The Boys, Michael Twitty, Neal McCoy – and his friend Tommy Cash, brother of the late Johnny Cash. Longoria had the honor of singing two duets with Tommy titled “Six White Horses,” a #1 song for Tommy, and “Walk the Line Revisited,” a #1 song for Louie.

Longoria’s band mates include some of Michigan’s finest: Barry Glenn, formerly of the Kikker Band, on steel guitar; Pat KcNeally on lead guitar; Dan Gokee on bass; and Kirk Hetherington on drums.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

For detailed information on the Concert in the Park series visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook

Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – July 27 – 30

Thursday: Classic Car Show, downtown Fowler beginning at 5:30 pm

Friday: 6:00 pm to 11:30 pm Adult Social Tent, happy hour from 6 – 7 pm, with all drinks one-half off; 7:00 – 11:30 Adult Social Tent (drinks, pulled pork, pizza) 7:00 – 11:00 pm Las Vegas Tent (Blackjack, Let it Ride, Money Wheel)

Saturday: 8:00 am Volleyball Tournament. Registration forms can be found at http://www.mhtparish.com/ (click on the MHT Parish Festival event image); 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Mass;

7:00 – 8:30 pm Touch-A-Truck (on Kent St. in front of church); Dusk: Family Movie Night at Fink Field—“Wreck It Ralph” (if rain, movie will be canceled);

Sunday: 8:00 am Boys & Girls 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. Registration forms can be found at http://www.mhtparish.com/ (click on the MHT Parish Festival event image); Mass at 10:00 am; Purchase home-baked delicacies at the Country Store beginning at 10:00 am; Children can start their energetic day beginning at 11:00 am at the Inflatables; also at 11:00 am, the Food Court opens featuring hamburgers, pulled pork, pizza and BBQ chicken.

The “Video Games” Parade begins at 11:30 am. After the parade, enjoy Children’s Games, Arts and Crafts Wheel, Bean Bag Toss, Saw Dust Pit, Bingo, Dunk Tank, a Free Throw Shooting contest and more!!

New this year, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, is Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in church, followed by Mass at 5:00 pm.

Raffle drawings for cash prizes totaling $6,000 and quilts and afghans will begin at 6:30 pm.

A complete schedule of events, contact information, and registration forms for Volleyball and Three-on-Three Basketball can be found at the parish website: http://www.mhtparish.com/ (click on the MHT Parish Festival event image).

Everyone is welcome to join us for Festival 2017. Further questions: please contact the Parish Office at 989-593-2162.

Get ready to join Briggs Reads!

The Briggs District Library is in the middle of its annual Briggs Reads! program, where they invite all library patrons to read the same book and then attend an event with the book’s author. This year’s selection is Becoming Amish by Jeff Smith.

This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who left their life in Grosse Pointe, to join an Amish community. One of the first places the Mosers lived during this transition is with a family in the Ovid area.

Both the author and Bill Moser will be at the library to discuss the book and their individual stories on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 pm.

Author, Jeff Smith is a journalist and editor who has written extensively about the environment, outdoors and lifestyle during the course of his 30-plus year career. He currently edits Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, an award-winning monthly regional publication focused on life near the shores of the Great Lakes. In his previous position, Jeff wrote for nearly a decade about federal and state environmental law and policy related to the world of hazardous waste.

Jeff first wrote about his lifelong friends the Mosers following the economic crash of 2008. The magazine story folded into a growing national conversation about people looking for more intentional lives based in simplicity and balance as a way to find greater fulfillment.

For more information contact bharger@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction is August 25

St. Johns High School will induct its 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame Class on Friday, August 25.

Congratulations to Amanda E. Becker – 1996, Gary C. Boyce – 1967, Andy Schmitt – ’05, Al Werbish – 1965, and Luke Wilcox – 1992!

For more information or if you are interested in donating to the Hall of Fame – http://www.sjredwings.org/athletics/st-johns-high-school-athletic-hall-of-fame/.

New Events at the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival

The St. Johns Mint Festival is excited to welcome back a Mid-States IPRA Championship Rodeo. The Rodeo will be held in the Horse Arena on the Clinton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 12, starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $8 for children with 4 and under free. Family packs (2 adults and 2 children) will also be available for $35. Go to the Mint Festival webpage at www.clintoncountychamber.org/mint to find the link to order tickets. Events will include Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Calf Roping, Cowgirls Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. During intermission there will be a little comic relief with a Bouncy Horse Relay.

On Sunday, August 13 there will be a High School Rodeo at 2:00 pm. Tickets for this Rodeo will be $5 each. If you have any questions about either of the Rodeos, you can email mintfestival.rodeo@gmail.com.

Also on Saturday, August 12 from Noon to 5:00 pm there will be a Jeep Event with Optional Obstacle Course. The event will be held on the old BMX track on the west side of the County Fairgrounds. This event should bring together people that like to discuss, photo shoot and drool over Jeeps. Participating Jeeps will pay a nominal $5 fee.

The festival is also excited to have Inflatables for the weekend. The inflatables will be located across from the High School by the County Fairgrounds entrance and on the grounds north of Peck Hall.

If you have any questions about the festival call 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

July 24-28 VBS to be a family event

A summer family event called Rome: Paul and the Underground Church will be hosted at First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Street, from July 24-28. Families step back in time at Rome, exploring the life of the apostle Paul and the underground church. Kids and adults make memorable Bible-times treasures, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, dig in to Roman eats, visit Paul while he’s under house arrest. Activities are designed to teach God’s Word. Each day begins and ends at Extollo—a time of upbeat worship that gets everyone involved.

Kids and adults at Rome will join nearly a million participants in Operation Kid-to-Kid—a project to help provide clean water to people in Peru. With this service opportunity, families’ donations will change the lives of other families across the globe by helping provide them with safe drinking water.

Rome will run from 9:00 A.M to 11:30 A.M each day.

Early registration at the church website ends July 23. Walk-in registration begins July 24. For more information, call 989-224-2636.