St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

July 19: Louie Longoria Band; Great Country

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Deadline Approaching for Late Summer Softball League Sign-up

The deadline to receive 50% off for the City of St. Johns Mid-Summer softball league is quickly approaching. Register your team by June 16 or be one of the first 6 teams to register, and receive 50% off player fees. Teams will be playing in our new Tuesday night league that will be starting July 11th and will run until August 15th or 22nd (depending on the number of teams).

If you have any questions about the softball league or any other recreation program please call the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 228 or e-mail bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Team registration forms, rosters and waivers are available on the website www.cityofsaintjohnsmi.com. Check them out on Facebook at St Johns Recreation.

Mint Festival Adult Tournament Registration Deadlines Approaching

Time is running out for you to show off your skills at the 2017 Mint Festival Kickball and 3 on 3 tournaments. There is still time to register your team for the Adult Co-ed Kickball and the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament for adults and youths. Registrations deadline for all tournaments is August 2nd.

Registration for the adult kickball tournament is $125. Each team is guaranteed 2 games, and the games will be played on the Main Softball Field in the City Park starting on Saturday morning. Games will be played on Saturday and Sunday depending on the number of teams.

Registration for the 3 on 3 basketball tournament is $60. Games will be played on the basketball courts in the City Park starting Saturday morning. Separate men’s and women’s adult divisions of 18 and older, boys and girls 17 and under will be offered. Games will tentatively take place Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning and afternoon. Schedule may change depending on the number of teams that sign up. Mixed teams are not allowed. A three-point shootout will take place Saturday afternoon for participant of a registered team that are aged 14 and over for an additional $5.00 per player. Participants must be part of team playing in the tournament. Winner of the 3-point shoot-out will receive a trophy. Team will be contacted via email as to when they play.

Registration forms are available at the City Offices and on our website at www.cityofstjohnsmi.com. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944, ext. 228 or email bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us or bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

Maple Rapids and Lowe UMC to host VBS

Vacation Bible School will be held at Maple Rapids UMC, 330 S. Maple Avenue on July 25, 26, 27 from 5:30 pm until 8:15 pm for children ages 4-12.

Legion sponsors Casino Bus Trip

The American Legion Post 153 Lounge Inc. is sponsoring a day trip to Soaring Eagle Casino. The trip will be Sunday, August 20 from noon until 6 pm at a cost of $35 with $35 in casino givebacks.

All are welcome; sign-up at the Lounge 110 E. Walker St., St. Johns by Monday July 24.

Any questions please call 989-224-7282.

Ice cream social to benefit fire department

Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Rd., is hosting their annual Ice Cream Social on August 22 from 2-5 pm. Homemade Ice Cream and food will be provided.

All proceeds will go to the Maple Rapids Fire Department.

A hot car is no place for a child or pet

Sitting in a hot car for just ten minutes can be unbearable, but when summer temperatures soar, it can be more than uncomfortable, it can be dangerous and deadly.

That’s why it’s so important for everyone to understand just how quickly the temperature inside an enclosed car can rise and how it can impact the occupants inside.

The temperature inside a car can increase twenty degrees in as little as ten minutes, thirty degrees after twenty minutes and can ultimately double the temperature outside.

This scenario is dangerous for anyone, but especially for children, whose body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them more susceptible to heatstroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within just ten to fifteen minutes, which can lead to permanent disability and even death.

Even on a relatively cool day, the temperature inside a car can quickly spike to life threatening levels if the sun is out.

To help prevent tragedy from occurring, follow these simple steps:

– Never leave your child alone in a car, not even for a minute.

– Make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not in it so kids don’t get in on their own.

– Create reminders by putting something in the back of your car that is needed at your final destination, like a work bag, purse or cell phone. This is especially important when not following your normal routine.

– Create a calendar reminder for your electronic devices to make sure you dropped your child off at daycare.

– Make sure to lock your vehicle, including doors and trunk, when you’re not using it. Keep keys and remote entry fobs out of children’s sight and reach.

– Teach kids that trunks are for transporting cargo and are not safe places to play.

– If you see or hear a child alone in a car, call 911. One call could save a life.

Pets are just as susceptible to heat stroke as children, so never leave them in a parked car when things heat up… not even with the windows partway down, not even in the shade, not even for a quick errand. Dogs and cats can’t sweat like humans, so they pant to lower their body temperature. If they’re inside the car, recycling hot air, panting gives no relief, and heat stroke can occur very quickly.

So the next time you’re tempted to leave your child or pet in the car, just for a few minutes while you run into the store, remember that a few minutes is all it takes for tragedy to strike.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, and at the

– Meadows of St. Johns, 2265 W. Parks Rd., St. Johns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday July 19 and at

– Carson City Linden Apartments, 320 E Linden St., Carson City, Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 20.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.