Deb’s Sereni-TEA Lounge

by Maralyn Fink

There’s a new tea store in St Johns. It is located in the Southpoint Mall near RESA and Secretary of State.

Debi Daoust, the owner, began making her own herbal teas five years ago after having a lumbar fusion. While researching the medicinal benefits of herbs, she designed nine tea blends. These blends represent the Fruits of the Spirit. Beginning at the local Farmers Market and many craft shows, today her Fruits of the Spirit – Herbal Teas are sold in St Johns at Postal Connections, Clinton County Art Gallery, Andy T’s and three pharmacies in the Harrison and Clare area.

With the love, support and encouragement from her husband, Jim, she is now able to share her passion for tea and fellowship of her community through the Sereni-TEA Lounge. Her vision is to offer a relaxing, atmosphere for you to gather with friends or simply exhale with an enjoyable book. Free WIFI is available if you are needing to catch up on work, research or social media relations. They offer black, green, rooibos and herbal teas. They have a tea for your mood. Iced teas are also available; Wild Orange Blossom, Peach Oolong, Blackberry Mojito, Key Lime Pie – to name a few.

Deb’s Sereni-TEA Lounge also offers a retail selection of bulk herbs, bulk teas, herbal supplements and many all natural beauty products. Like them on Facebook and check out the website www.debsserenitealounge.com for hours, specials and events.

New Rails to Trails “Comfort Station” coming soon

by Maralyn Fink

The Rails to Trails “Comfort Station” has been under construction.

Located on Railroad St. just East of the depot, it will accommodate a rest area for everyone using the trail.

Sit and relax a spell before continuing on your journey.

Help Wanted – Clinton Northern Railway

Clinton Northern Railway, a branch of Clinton County Arts Council, is looking for workers ages 21 and above who are willing to give 6-8 hours a week to help restore the historic rail cars in St. Johns. Some background in carpentry preferred, but not necessary. The hours are 9:00 – noon on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Benefits include opportunities to learn the intricacies of restoring old buildings including wood-working, painting and especially problem-solving. Participants will be guided by seasoned workers who have accomplished wonders with the railcars already.

This volunteer work serves as a resume-builder or a retirement-filler, while providing the opportunity to give back to the community.

Those who are interested are asked to submit a brief resume including name, contact information, and relevant experience. Resumes should be sent to Jenny McCampbell, Clinton County Arts Council at 215 N. Clinton Avenue, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Questions? Call Jenny/Gary McCampbell: 989-224-6134.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Airedale Terrier

The Airedale Terrier is the largest and toughest of the terrier family. Its coat is dense and wiry, with a softer undercoat, and comes in both tan and black and tan and grizzle. This breed was one of the first used for police duty and has also been popular among U.S. Presidents (e.g., Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, and Warren Harding).

Physical Characteristics

The long-legged Airedale Terrier has strong round bones that effectively combine power and agility. This enables the breed to hunt difficult game. The wiry, hard, and thick coat lies close and straight with the body, while a few hairs remain crinkled.

Personality and Temperament

This protective and lively companion is one of the most versatile terriers. The playful, adventurous, and bold Airedale is intelligent, and yet headstrong and stubborn at times. Though some dogs are dominating, most of them are responsive to the wishes of the owner and are reliable.

As long as the Airedale is provided with daily physical and mental exercise, it is a well-behaved house dog. It likes to be a leader and dislikes being challenged by other dogs. Smaller dogs and terriers, however, get along well.

Care

Being an active breed, the Airedale Terrier requires vigorous exercise on a daily basis. Long walks, energetic games, and romping and hunting in safe areas, can meet the dog’s requirements. The wiry coat has to be combed three times a week, in addition to shaping and trimming once or twice a month. Clipping is useful in layering the color and texture of the coat. The ears of puppies need to be “glued” so that they are properly shaped when they become adults. The Airedale can live comfortably outside in cool climates, but should be allowed to sleep indoors.

Health

The Airedale Terrier, which has an average lifespan of 10 to 13 years, sometimes suffers from colonic disease. Other serious health issues this breed is prone to include canine hip dysplasia (CHD), gastric torsion, and hypothyroidism. To identify some of these issues, a veterinarian may run thyroid and hip exams on the dog.

History and Background

The Airedale or “King of Terriers” is the tallest of the terriers. Thought to have originated from the Black and Tan Terrier or English Terrier, the medium-sized Airedale was bred by hunters in Yorkshire to hunt small game such as fox and water rat. The dogs were also good at retrieving and finding birds.

In the mid-19th century, some terriers near South Yorkshire’s River Aire were interbred with Otterhounds to enhance their scenting ability and hunting skills around water. This attempt resulted in bred known as the Waterside Terrier or Bingley, which was an expert in otter hunting. It was, however, only in 1878 that the breed was accepted as the Airedale Terrier.

After becoming a show dog, it was crossed with Bull and Irish Terriers, to remove the traits of the Otterhound cross that was not very popular.

By the 20th century, Champion Master Briar, the breed’s patriarch, popularized the dog and his child achieved the same outcome in the U.S. The hunting ability and the size of the Airedale helped the dog earn huge renown as a big game hunter. The dog managed to become a good family pet and a police dog for its manner and smart looks. The period after World War I saw a decline in the dog’s popularity, but today many dog fanciers are fond of the Airedale Terrier.

Letters – CASA says thanks

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children extends our sincere appreciation to community members who have helped us move in to our new office. Nearly everyday since our move in early June, community support has shined.

From those who have helped paint, move, clean, donate supplies and time, assisted with setting up our office, and all who are contributing to making our office welcoming to children, we thank you!

We hope everyone will join us on Thursday, September 21st from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. to see what you have supported for Clinton County’s Children.

For more information about our program, please visit our website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

Thank you,

Kelly L. Schafer

Executive Director

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children