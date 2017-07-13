Transitions

Obituaries

Carroll Scott Ramsay

Carroll Scott Ramsay died Monday, June 5, 2017 at the age of 92 and met his Savior face to face. He was born in Lansing, MI to the late Clayton Ross Ramsay and Gladys (Scott) Ramsay on September 29, 1924. He married Norma Younglove, his beloved late wife of over 50 years, on February 14, 1951. Carroll was born again on March 24, 1955 when he embraced Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He had been a member of East Dewitt Bible Church, Church of the Open Bible, and a long time member of the First Baptist Church of St. Johns. He enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, AWANA leader, and a Deacon on the Church board. He was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific war zone as a Gunners Mate. He was retired from Oldsmobile product engineering as an experimental machinist with 37 years of service.

Surviving are his sisters Marilyn Barna, and Joyce (Eddie) Richmond; children, Lavonne (Philip) McKerihan, Kurt (Angie) Ramsay, and Craig (Karen) Ramsay; grandchildren, Lisa (Miles) Kayfish, Brad McKerihan, Andy (Brenda) Ball, Sara (Pat) Boettger, Nick (Heather) Ball, Shannon (Manny) Moreno, Heidi Ramsay-Geller, Melissa (Ed) Phillips, Rachel (Joe) Hergenrather, Jenny Ramsay, Carl Ramsay, and Amy (Eddie Moinet) Ramsay; great-grandchildren, Daly and Taylor Kayfish, Cameron, Cayden and Carter Ball, Colton and Clayton Boettger, Gabriella Geller, Gavin Moreno, Sidney, Drew, and Liam Phillips, Cole, Brooke, Seth, and Jase Hergenrather; and many nieces and nephews. Carroll was also predeceased by a son Marvin Ball.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on July 21, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of St. Johns. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Robert D. Cole

Robert D. Cole of Fowler, passed away peacefully at The Meadows of Owosso on Thursday, July 6, 2017. He greatly enjoyed his stay there. A celebration of Bob’s life will take place Sunday, July 16, beginning at 2:00 pm, at the Fowler Conservation Club, 3580 S. Wright Rd. Fowler, Michigan.

Bob was born June 24, 1941 in Charlotte to the late Clarence “Lucky” and Velma (Shumaker) Cole. He attended Fowler High School, graduating in 1960. Bob worked for the State of Michigan Treasury for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a past member of the Jaycees of Westphalia, Michigan. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed the LSJ and Carson City Gazette’s daily crossword puzzles, sketching and pickin’ a guitar. He was a life-long cloud gazer, country boy, and wanna-be-cowboy. He was a jokester until his final day with us.

Mr. Cole is survived by his 4 children: Shirley (Robert) Walsh of Bay City, Karen (Jeff) Pung of Pewamo, MI, Duane (Joyce) Cole of Westphalia, Victoria (Rob) Witherell of Durand; 10 grandchildren: Trevor, Claire, Kelsey, Jason, Jenny, Jordan, Jacob, Vanessa, Olivia, Jonathon; 6 great grandchildren; 7 siblings: Dale, Sheila, Donna, Kay, Lois, Phyllis, Chuck and step-sister, Gloria; step-mother, Katherine Cole and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Hubert Janousek; brother, C. David Cole and David’s wife, Agnes (Weber).

Gale Lee Avery

Gale Lee Avery, age 69, of Bath, formerly of Middleton, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Gale was born in Alma, the youngest son, of Orlie and Leona (Harroun) Avery. He graduated from Fulton High School. Gale served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Kimberly Smith on November 15, 2002 in Ithaca. He worked for 33 years at Federal Mogul in St. Johns. He was a life member of the Fowler VFW and a member of the Bath American Legion. He loved woodworking and made many things for Kim. He enjoyed mowing the yard.

Gale is survived by his wife Kim, adopted daughter Marisa Avery, children Chad Avery, Adam Avery, Eve Peters, Jamie (Cijay) Avery, Shasta Lalonde, their mother Linda, step-children Brandon (Karrie) Hadley Levi (Amy) Hadley, Noel Hadley and Heather Hadley and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also sister Ruth (Josh) Rumsey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded death by his parents, brothers Billy, Dean and sister Leona.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11 am at the Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm and Monday from 10 am until time of service all at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Ferris Center Cemetery at a later date.

Marriage licenses filed the week of July 3, 2017

Jerid Alan Minich, 33 of Lansing and Alexandra Mae English, 24 of Lansing

David Duane Wood, 56 of Laingsburg and Penny Sue Reitz, 54 of Laingsburg

Timothy Allen Dunford, 51 of St. Johns and Geraldine Olivares San Juan, 47 of St. Johns

Thomas Robert Merkle, 28 of DeWitt and Allison Elizabeth Van Loon, 33 of DeWitt,

Jeffery Kane Gross, 39 of St. Johns and Kathlein Marquarette Mitchell, 37 of St. Johns

Donald Van Guthrie Jr., 76 of DeWitt and Kay Lorraine Hamlett, 69 of DeWitt

Jeffery Wayne Brown, 46 of St. Johns and Amelia Ann Steffens, 39 of St. Johns

Nicholas Paul Howing, 23 of St. Johns and Colleen Elizabeth Drabek, 23 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed June 26, 2017

McQueary, Christopher William and Lore Renae

Geil, Wendy Jo and Frederick Christopher