St. Johns Independent

Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary donation: Former co-president Angie Beals presented SCH Vice President & CFO Mark Brisboe with a check for $20,000. The donation helps fulfill the SCH Auxiliary’s $100,000 pledge to fund construction of the hospital’s Emergency Services Department.
