St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

July 26: Root Doctor; Classic Soul/R&B/Blues

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

70th Anniversary card shower

The family of Wheeler and Shirley Wilson would like to celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on August 2, 2017 with a card shower.

Please send cards to 4440 West Maple Rapids Road St. Johns, Michigan 48879.

July 24-28 VBS to be a family event

A summer family event called Rome: Paul and the Underground Church will be hosted at First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Street, from July 24-28. Families step back in time at Rome, exploring the life of the apostle Paul and the underground church. Kids and adults make memorable Bible-times treasures, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, dig in to Roman eats, visit Paul while he’s under house arrest. Activities are designed to teach God’s Word. Each day begins and ends at Extollo—a time of upbeat worship that gets everyone involved.

Kids and adults at Rome will join nearly a million participants in Operation Kid-to-Kid—a project to help provide clean water to people in Peru. With this service opportunity, families’ donations will change the lives of other families across the globe by helping provide them with safe drinking water.

Rome will run from 9:00 A.M to 11:30 A.M each day.

Early registration at the church website ends July 23. Walk-in registration begins July 24. For more information, call 989-224-2636.

Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – July 27 – 30

New this year, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, is Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in church, followed by Mass at 5:00 pm.

Raffle drawings for cash prizes totaling $6,000 and quilts and afghans will begin at 6:30 pm.

A complete schedule of events, contact information, and registration forms for Volleyball and Three-on-Three Basketball can be found at the parish website: http://www.mhtparish.com/ (click on the MHT Parish Festival event image).

Everyone is welcome to join them for Festival 2017. Further questions: please contact the Parish Office at 989-593-2162.

Sparrow Clinton names Volunteers of the Year

Members of the Clinton County Open Food Distribution Team were recently recognized as the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Volunteers of the Year for their outstanding community service.

The food bank opened its doors in 2002, thanks to support from the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation and the Greater Lansing Food Bank. The group now distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from the Bath Township Hall, assisting an average of 90 families per month. In 2016, members distributed 83,760 pounds of food to friends and neighbors in need.

Team members were honored at the April 27 Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon. All hospital volunteers who attended enjoyed chair massages, hand treatments, aroma therapy, and a buffet luncheon in celebration of their commitment to the hospital.

Maple Rapids and Lowe UMC to host VBS

Vacation Bible School will be held at Maple Rapids UMC, 330 S. Maple Avenue on July 25, 26, 27 from 5:30 pm until 8:15 pm for children ages 4-12.

Maple Rapids and Lowe UMC to host VBS Vacation Bible School will be held at Maple Rapids UMC, 330 S. Maple Avenue on July 25, 26, 27 from 5:30 pm until 8:15 pm for children ages 4-12.

Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation awards healthcare scholarships

Clinton County students pursuing healthcare careers recently each received $1,500 in scholarship assistance from the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation in St. Johns.

2017 Whyman Scholarship winners are Lauren Bates of St. Johns High School, Brianna Braun of Fowler High School, Monica Buhr of Lake Superior State University, Meghan Curtin of St. Johns High School, Rachel DeSantis of Cornerstone University, Olivia Groves of Pewamo-Westphalia High School, Alyssa Huhn of Pewamo-Westphalia High School, Callie Labar of St. Johns High School, Shannon Sturgis of St. Johns High School, and Tori Wirth of Lansing Community College.

The Merten and Geraldine Whyman Health Careers Scholarship Fund, an endowment fund established in 1986, provides annual scholarships for education in a health-related field to Clinton County residents. The fund has grown, thanks to additional contributions by community members. To date, 282 students have received Whyman scholarships, representing a total education investment of more than $281,600.

For more information about this scholarship or other philanthropic projects, call the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation at 989.227.3333.

Leonard announces office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hours will take place Friday, August 11, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 25 and at

– Four Seasons Apartments, 1268 W. Clark Rd., DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 27 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Briggs District Library News

“Flying Aces Professional Frisbee Team” Save this Date – Tuesday, July 25, 7-8pm! Our Summer Reading Finale will feature the athletic skills, fun, humor and instruction of a professional Frisbee team. This FREE program will take place at library. Face Painting by Sharon will be available under the pavilion. No registration is necessary.

Thank You – Thank you to the Library Friends Group. They are a small group of dedicated individuals who manage the book sales on the first and third Saturday of the month and the annual Mint Festival Sale. The funds they raised this past fiscal year were used to fund an author visit, a subscription to Book Page, replace the puppet theater and purchase a number of items to enhance Library programs. The Library appreciates all the hard work that they do as it allows the Library to better serve the community.

Mint Festival -The Library Friends Group will be having their annual Mint Festival Book Sale on Friday August 11 from 2:00-8:00pm, Saturday August 12 from 10:00am-8:00pm and Sunday August 13 from 10:00am-5:00pm. The sale is being held in the warehouse on the backside of the Library. Parking is available on Spring Street and in the Higham Street lot. Come check out all the wonderful books.

‘Tweens – Tweens ages 9-12 can join us on Tuesday, August 8 from 6:30-7:30 when we get creative with paper crafts. The next session of this active, hands-on program will feature a variety of decorative, useful, and fun craft activities. Registration is required and is now available.

Toddler – (ages 2-3 with participating adult) Wednesdays, August 2-23, 10:30-11am, includes stories, music, movement and take-home crafts. Registration is required and opens Wednesday, July 5. This information is also available on our website briggsdistrictlibrary.org. and brochures @ the circulation desk.

Play-Doh Play-Time – We’ll provide the Play-Doh, YOU provide the creativity! Open to children ages 4-6 years old. Tuesday, August 15, 6:30 to 7:30pm. Registration is open now.

Starting School Story-Time – Ages: going into Pre-School or Kindergarten. Thursday, August 17, 6:30-7:30 pm. There will be school stories, a craft and snack. Registration is required and opens on Thursday, July 27.

Brunch Bunch – There is still time to register for the next session of our Brunch Bunch program. Tweens ages 9-12 looking for their next great read can join us on Wednesday, July 26 from 11:00-11:45am for a program that mixes a book talk with crafts, activities, and food! Our next book is The Warden’s Daughter by Jerry Spinelli, the story of 13-year-old Cammie, who has grown up living inside a prison with her father, the warden. Copies of the book will be available the day of the program.

Chapter Chatter – (ages 6-8, independent listeners) On Monday evenings, August 7-28, 7-7:45pm, staff will share the chapter book “Stinkbomb and Ketchup – Face and the Badness of Badgers” by John Dougherty over the course of 4 weeks. This program includes snacks, crafts and games. Registration is required and open now!

Summer Movie Series –Family Movie Fridays wrap up on July 28 with a family-friendly movie and free popcorn at 2:00p.m. Each Friday in August we will show movie musicals for adults and teens. More information on specific titles and registration can be found at the library or on our website.

S.A.M. in the Summer – Hands-on-fun in Science, Art and Math. The kids had lots of fun being artists in June and scientists in early July. The series of programs concludes with fun math activities (Monday, July 24, grades going into 1 – 3 and Monday, July 31, grades 4-6). All sessions are from 3 to 4pm. Registration is required and is now open. All programs are free.

Used Books– The staff at Briggs District Library is always accepting donations for new or gently used children’s books to be given away at programs such as an Event So Scary, Project Connect, and 1000 Books before Kindergarten. We accept donations of board books, picture books, and chapter books for children ages birth through high school.

Library Closure– The Library will be closed Saturday August 12 during the Mint Festival. Railroad Street in front of the Library will be closed to traffic starting Friday evening and all day Saturday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.