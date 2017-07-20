Transitions

Obituaries

Deanna V. (Rademacher) Thelen

Deanna V. (Rademacher) Thelen, died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at the age of 66. She was born January 20, 1951 in St. Johns, MI to Denis and Mary Lou (Simmon) Rademacher. Dee was the first of ten children and the epitome of a daughter and big sister, always. She married Kevin Thelen on September 30, 1972, a day that marked the beginning of an unfaltering love that grew into the kind of mutual dedication that touched the soul of anyone lucky enough to witness. Together they raised their son, Jeff (Julie) and daughter, Melanie Tamas, who along with grandsons, Josh and Logan Tamas were always the greatest joys of her life.

A lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dee began her career in banking before earning her degree in teaching. She taught at Sexton High School in Lansing, transferring to St. Johns High School where she taught Business and Computers. As advisor of the Business & Professionals of America Club at St. Johns High School, Dee was a true advocate and mentor of future entrepreneurs and businessmen and women.

Along with her husband, children and grandchildren, Dee is survived by her dear mother, her sisters, Karla Bellingar, Linda (Dan) Rademacher, Marcia (Dan) Whitmore, Deb (Gary) Hufnagel, Sandy (Ernie) Steffen; brothers, Leon (Nancy) Rademacher and Larry (Carol) Rademacher; sisters-in-law Diane Rademacher and Rose (Darryl) Schmitz, and her Thelen family, Pete (Terrie), Paul (Sarah), Ralph (Cindy), Daniel, Fred (Jewel), Bernard and Steve (Michelle) Thelen, and Marianne (David) Kerr; many nieces, nephews and precious friends. Dee is predeceased by her father, son-in-law, Greg Tamas, brothers, Ron and Dave Rademacher, in-laws, Linus and Adeline Thelen and brother-in-law, Phil Thelen.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St.Johns. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8pm. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph School Education Fund.

Norman Ray Sanford

Norman Ray Sanford, 80, of St. Johns, MI and Bradenton, FL went peacefully to be with the Lord on June 22, 2017, at Hazel Findlay Nursing Home, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born October 17, 1936 in Maple Rapids, MI. Norman retired from Oldsmobile in 1991 after 36 years in skilled trades. He served our country in the Air Force from 1956-1960. He served the First Baptist Church of St. Johns for many years. He loved to golf, and was quite a people person with a gift of gab and enjoyed volunteering in a number of activities; including the Pittsburgh Pirate Training Camp. Above all else, his family was the most important thing in his life. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy; his entire reason for being.

Norman is survived by his loving wife, of 61 years, Betty; his children, Kimberly (Andrew) Smalley, Mitchell (Shelley) Sanford and Michael (Sheri) Sanford; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; sisters, Millicent and Charlotte and brother, Andre. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.

A Celebration of Norman’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church of St. Johns with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 AM until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Charitable Giving for Sparrow Hospice, First Baptist Church or a charity of donor’s choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Carroll Scott Ramsay

Carroll Scott Ramsay died Monday, June 5, 2017 at the age of 92 and met his Savior face to face. He was born in Lansing, MI to the late Clayton Ross Ramsay and Gladys (Scott) Ramsay on September 29, 1924. He married Norma Younglove, his beloved late wife of over 50 years, on February 14, 1951. Carroll was born again on March 24, 1955 when he embraced Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He had been a member of East Dewitt Bible Church, Church of the Open Bible, and a long time member of the First Baptist Church of St. Johns. He enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, AWANA leader, and a Deacon on the Church board. He was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific war zone as a Gunners Mate. He was retired from Oldsmobile product engineering as an experimental machinist with 37 years of service.

Surviving are his sisters Marilyn Barna, and Joyce (Eddie) Richmond; children, Lavonne (Philip) McKerihan, Kurt (Angie) Ramsay, and Craig (Karen) Ramsay; grandchildren, Lisa (Miles) Kayfish, Brad McKerihan, Andy (Brenda) Ball, Sara (Pat) Boettger, Nick (Heather) Ball, Shannon (Manny) Moreno, Heidi Ramsay-Geller, Melissa (Ed) Phillips, Rachel (Joe) Hergenrather, Jenny Ramsay, Carl Ramsay, and Amy (Eddie Moinet) Ramsay; great-grandchildren, Daly and Taylor Kayfish, Cameron, Cayden and Carter Ball, Colton and Clayton Boettger, Gabriella Geller, Gavin Moreno, Sidney, Drew, and Liam Phillips, Cole, Brooke, Seth, and Jase Hergenrather; and many nieces and nephews. Carroll was also predeceased by a son Marvin Ball.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on July 21, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of St. Johns. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Robert D. Cole

Robert D. Cole of Fowler, passed away peacefully at The Meadows of Owosso on Thursday, July 6, 2017. He greatly enjoyed his stay there. A celebration of Bob’s life will take place Sunday, July 16, beginning at 2:00 pm, at the Fowler Conservation Club, 3580 S. Wright Rd. Fowler, Michigan.

Bob was born June 24, 1941 in Charlotte to the late Clarence “Lucky” and Velma (Shumaker) Cole. He attended Fowler High School, graduating in 1960. Bob worked for the State of Michigan Treasury for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a past member of the Jaycees of Westphalia, Michigan. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed the LSJ and Carson City Gazette’s daily crossword puzzles, sketching and pickin’ a guitar. He was a life-long cloud gazer, country boy, and wanna-be-cowboy. He was a jokester until his final day with us.

Mr. Cole is survived by his 4 children: Shirley (Robert) Walsh of Bay City, Karen (Jeff) Pung of Pewamo, MI, Duane (Joyce) Cole of Westphalia, Victoria (Rob) Witherell of Durand; 10 grandchildren: Trevor, Claire, Kelsey, Jason, Jenny, Jordan, Jacob, Vanessa, Olivia, Jonathon; 6 great grandchildren; 7 siblings: Dale, Sheila, Donna, Kay, Lois, Phyllis, Chuck and step-sister, Gloria; step-mother, Katherine Cole and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Hubert Janousek; brother, C. David Cole and David’s wife, Agnes (Weber).

Gale Lee Avery

Gale Lee Avery, age 69, of Bath, formerly of Middleton, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Gale was born in Alma, the youngest son, of Orlie and Leona (Harroun) Avery. He graduated from Fulton High School. Gale served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Kimberly Smith on November 15, 2002 in Ithaca. He worked for 33 years at Federal Mogul in St. Johns. He was a life member of the Fowler VFW and a member of the Bath American Legion. He loved woodworking and made many things for Kim. He enjoyed mowing the yard.

Gale is survived by his wife Kim, adopted daughter Marisa Avery, children Chad Avery, Adam Avery, Eve Peters, Jamie (Cijay) Avery, Shasta Lalonde, their mother Linda, step-children Brandon (Karrie) Hadley Levi (Amy) Hadley, Noel Hadley and Heather Hadley and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also sister Ruth (Josh) Rumsey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded death by his parents, brothers Billy, Dean and sister Leona.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11 am at the Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm and Monday from 10 am until time of service all at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Ferris Center Cemetery at a later date.

Marriage licenses filed the week of July 10, 2017

Kenneth John Saville, 54 of East Lansing and Kathleen Burns Jager, 46 of East Lansing

Shane Phillip McVeigh, 34 of DeWitt and Amanda Sue Kozumplik, 29 of DeWitt

DeAndre Walter Kimbrough, 24 of DeWitt and ShaQuila Monet Johnson, 26 of DeWitt

Joseph William Loeb, 27 of DeWitt and Tabitha Kay Perry, 28 of DeWitt

Brandon Scott Truax, 30 of Laingsburg and Meghan Kathleen Muladore, 32 of Laingsburg

Jeffrey Gordon Berg, 53 of St. Johns and Miranda Marie Nault, 45 of St. Johns

Mario James McFadden, 34 of Haslett and Marisa Nicole Smith, 34 of Haslett

Jonathan Wai-Wah Lee, 24 of Ypsilanti 48197 and Samantha Nicole Hrul Ryan, 22 of Bath

Joshua David Goss II, 21 of Lansing and Alexzandria Zoe Elsea, 21 of St. Johns