St. Johns Independent





Pageant Prep: Contestants in the Mint City Pageant painted the backdrop for the upcoming August 8 event.

Spray Park mural unveiledNational Nigh Out is Tuesday, August 1’80s vibes come alive Aug. 2 in St. Johns via Miranda and the M80sReady for the Pageant – August 8Try out the giant paint brushHeadline Performers at the 2017 St. Johns Mint FestivalTed Lewis is honored as 2017 Mint Festival Parade Grand MarshalFowler dedicates depotSt. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 ScheduleSJHS Car Show – an albumMint Country Garden Club MeetingJapanese garden updated70th Anniversary card showerMost Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – July 27 – 30Emerald Endowment Day – Wednesday, August 2Ice cream social to benefit fire departmentCRV to visit Air Zoo – deadline August 14Sparrow Clinton Pharmacy earns Certificate of DistinctionSoup Kitchen makes stops in areaMMDHD Calendar – August, 2017Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair – July 29- August 3Hometown author brings Ocean Story Time to Fowler – August 19CRV visits AgroLiquid and Motz ParkSJHS Class of 1977 Reunion – an albumA Look Back – 1971 Exchange ClubLetters – CDs on sale at Rehmann’sMaralyn’s Pet Corner – 10 Interesting Things About Cat EarsObituaries – Helen Johnson, Johanna Anna Munger, Ronald F. McClelland, Betty Jane Denovich, Stanley John Platte, Damon J. Siefert, Kenneth Marvin Harmon, Helen Mae SageMarriage licenses filed the week of July 17, 2017Divorce decrees filed the weeks of July 3 and July 17, 2017