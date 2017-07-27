St. Johns Independent

Pageant Prep: Contestants in the Mint City Pageant painted the backdrop for the upcoming August 8 event.
Latest News
Spray Park mural unveiled
National Nigh Out is Tuesday, August 1
’80s vibes come alive Aug. 2 in St. Johns via Miranda and the M80s
Ready for the Pageant – August 8
Try out the giant paint brush
Headline Performers at the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival
Ted Lewis is honored as 2017 Mint Festival Parade Grand Marshal
Fowler dedicates depot
More News
St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
SJHS Car Show – an album
Mint Country Garden Club Meeting
Japanese garden updated
70th Anniversary card shower
Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – July 27 – 30
Emerald Endowment Day – Wednesday, August 2
Ice cream social to benefit fire department
CRV to visit Air Zoo – deadline August 14
Sparrow Clinton Pharmacy earns Certificate of Distinction
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area
MMDHD Calendar – August, 2017
Features
Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair – July 29- August 3
Hometown author brings Ocean Story Time to Fowler – August 19
CRV visits AgroLiquid and Motz Park
SJHS Class of 1977 Reunion – an album
A Look Back – 1971 Exchange Club
Letters – CDs on sale at Rehmann’s
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 10 Interesting Things About Cat Ears
Transitions
Obituaries – Helen Johnson, Johanna Anna Munger, Ronald F. McClelland, Betty Jane Denovich, Stanley John Platte, Damon J. Siefert, Kenneth Marvin Harmon, Helen Mae Sage
Marriage licenses filed the week of July 17, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the weeks of July 3 and July 17, 2017