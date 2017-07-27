Latest News

Spray Park mural unveiled



Tracie Davis and Diane Harte of Tiny by Design Art & Whimsical Party Gallery were on hand to celebrate the unveiling of the community effort.

National Nigh Out is Tuesday, August 1

St. Johns National Night Out celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 1 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the St. Johns City Park.

’80s vibes come alive Aug. 2 in St. Johns via Miranda and the M80s

No matter what age you are, there’s something infectious about Miranda and the M80s sound that makes people want to “move, get into the groove.” The premier ’80s tribute band is set to play songs from the decade of rock/pop and dance hits Aug. 2 in the weekly St. Johns Concert in the Park summer series. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in St. Johns; no admission charge.

Vocalist Miranda Amy and her three-octave voice delivers on all the songs that made you either “fall in, or fall out ” of love. She is backed by Jeff Dietrich on drums, Len “the Axe” Zielenski on guitar and track composing, and Drew Garrison on bass guitar. The foursome who all hail from Michigan deliver an energetic, authentic sound of the original songs they cover.

Miranda and the M80s have enjoyed playing to audiences for the last three years from Ohio to Michigan and for all types of events from benefits to dance clubs to corporate parties and concerts. For information on the group visit www.mirandasm80s.rocks or check out their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mirandaandthem80s

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

Visit the CCAC web site for other show dates in August, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ or the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Ready for the Pageant – August 8

The Mint City Pageant girls painted their backdrop for the pageant. They all put their heart into the project and worked so hard to make it just right.

The Mint Pageant will be held Tuesday August 8.

Try out the giant paint brush

Clinton County Arts Council Vice President, Jenny McCampbell, stopped by to test drive the interactive component of the Gill-Roys Mural. Be a part of the fun and stop by to hold the giant paint brush!

Headline Performers at the 2017 St. Johns Mint Festival

Country music in its purest form – that’s Louie Longoria. The talented performer takes the stage Sat, Aug 12 from 4-6 pm at the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell. There is no admission charge for the show – just bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Part of the traditional Country music scene for more than 25 years, Longoria was born and raised in Michigan although his roots trace back to Pearsall, Texas, where his parents were born. Growing up in a small community Longoria has always been around Country music and is most comfortable with the sounds of “pure Country” like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and George Strait, all of whom brought small-town America to the big stage. Longoria has a versatile voice that can handle a wide variety of music including both old and new Country music.

Cajun, Western Swing, Tex-Mex, Bluegrass – the Jack Clarkson Band will do it all on Sun, Aug from 1-4 pm at the Performance Shell.

The band’s namesake has played with a variety of well-known musicians during his long career. Jack has opened for the “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe, and played with Martha and the Vandellas, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and many others.

Jack is joined by his wife Tess Clarkson who sings, plays keyboard and guitar.

Ted Lewis is honored as 2017 Mint Festival Parade Grand Marshal

By Rhonda Dedyne

If you’ve ever attended a Mint Festival Parade, Clinton County 4-H Youth Fair, Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day observances in St. Johns, you owe this year’s Mint Festival Parade Grand Marshal the late Ted Lewis a big “Thank You.” A true unsung hero, Ted was the “sound” guy whose audio equipment and expertise made the songs and sounds at those events resonate for the participants and crowds of spectators for many years.

The fact that most people are probably unaware of the important role Ted played in a multitude of community activities is easy to explain – he didn’t enjoy being in the spot light, especially when it involved giving back to his hometown. Ted passed away this past April.

“Ted liked helping out with the different events and was always tinkering with the sound and audio-visual equipment he set up to make it better,” Nancy says about her husband’s years of volunteer service. “He was a good guy – we all miss him.”

Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brenda Terpening can attest to that fact, and to Ted’s reluctance for being in the limelight.

“I met Ted when I started with the Mint Festival 16 years ago,” she says. “He told me then that he would volunteer for the festival every year, but we would probably never see him much – and that’s true. Ted would come in before the event and get the sound all set up, and then come back after everything was over to take things down. Many of the committee members never even met him, but they knew they could not do their job during the weekend without him.”

The St. Johns native graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1957, and served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Toledo where his talent with all things electrical was put to good use in radar electronics. After his stint with the Navy ended in 1960, Ted worked as an electrician at the family’s store in St. Johns. He was employed at the Michigan State University Instructional Media Center for 31 years. Ted also owned and operated Lewis Communications. He performed forensic analysis and was a member of the Central Michigan Law Enforcement Agency.

Despite a full work schedule, Ted always made time to lend a helping hand at community functions. In addition to his volunteer efforts on behalf of the 4-H Fair, Mint Festival, Memorial and Veterans Day parades, he was the “behind-the-scenes-soundman” for the annual Santa Parade, car shows and special events in and around downtown St. Johns.

“Ted was always ready to help out – he was absolutely reliable,” Dan Redman, Executive Director of the St. Johns Principal Shopping District and Downtown Development Authority says. “It was an honor for the DDA to present his family with a commendation thanking Ted for his volunteer efforts on behalf of the city.”

Ted’s years of service on the Clinton Area Care Center Board of Directors was similiarly recognized prior to his passing by fellow board members and the CACC administration and staff.

As the 2017 Mint Festival Parade winds through the city streets and ends on Clinton Avenue in the downtown business district, it’s entirely appropriate for area residents and all the volunteers Ted worked with over the years to say a final “thank you,” Terpening says. “We appreciate his many years of service to the Mint Festival – he will truly be missed.”

Fowler dedicates depot

by Maralyn Fink

In 2012 the idea was born to build a replica of the Fowler Depot as it was back in the day.

Jeffery Zaslow, author, came into Fowler and was inspired by Becker’s Bridal Shop to write a book called “The Magic Room”. While there, he said that Fowler was a tired looking town.

Thus began the the idea for the Depot. An Artist from Westphalia has done a mural of that scene that is on the north side on the wall of Becker Furniture.

With the completion of the depot near, the dedication was scheduled for Thursday July 27 at 6 pm.

I went to that location on Wednesday to take pictures of the finished project. The Village has been selling bricks for the paved entrance to the building, and I purchased one for my parents who were born and raised there.

Bricks are still available at the village office, or call 989- 593-2080 and Rhonda will help you.