St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

Aug. 2: Miranda & the M80s; 80s Hits

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

SJHS Cruise-in Car Show – an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Wednesday evening I attended the 47th Anniversary of the St. Johns High School cruise-in. This event is part of the high school auto program and was held in the school parking lot.

Dash plaques were given to the first 150 vehicles.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were available by the SJHS Cheer Team. Live music was also presented by Louie Longoria.

Proceeds from the Cruise will benefit the Auto Program Scholarships.

A lot of Back In The Day autos were on hand. Ah Memories!

Mint Country Garden Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, August 3, at 7:15 pm.

Ann Boone will talk about the MSU Healing Gardens located near the MSU Radiology Building. Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Japanese garden updated

Thanks to Pete Motz and Plumline Landscaping, the Japanese garden at the Briggs District Library has been spruced up.

Pete and his crew removed three junipers that no longer did well due to the extra shade the garden now receives. They also planted two groups of three hostas of different varieties, cut away the black plastic around the middle tree, and add pea stone and the larger stone over the whole garden.

70th Anniversary card shower

The family of Wheeler and Shirley Wilson would like to celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on August 2, 2017 with a card shower.

Please send cards to 4440 West Maple Rapids Road St. Johns, Michigan 48879.

Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – July 27 – 30

New this year, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, is Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in church, followed by Mass at 5:00 pm.

Raffle drawings for cash prizes totaling $6,000 and quilts and afghans will begin at 6:30 pm.

A complete schedule of events, contact information, and registration forms for Volleyball and Three-on-Three Basketball can be found at the parish website: http://www.mhtparish.com/ (click on the MHT Parish Festival event image).

Everyone is welcome to join them for Festival 2017. Further questions: please contact the Parish Office at 989-593-2162.

Emerald Endowment Day – Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2nd The Emerald Golf Course is hosting an Emerald Endowment Day. For every 18-hole golf game and cart purchased, a donation will go towards launching a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Clinton County.

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently with Clinton County community partners to establish a CAC to serve children who may have experienced abuse and/or neglect.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with golf and supporting Clinton County Children! The Emerald is located at 2300 W. Maple Rapids Road, just north of St. Johns.

For more information about the CAC, please visit VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org; for more information about The Emerald please call (989) 224-6287.

Ice cream social to benefit fire department

Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Rd., is hosting their annual Ice Cream Social on August 27 from 2-5 pm. Homemade Ice Cream and food will be provided.

All proceeds will go to the Maple Rapids Fire Department.

CRV to visit Air Zoo – deadline August 14

Community Resource Volunteers are taking a trip to the Air Zoo in Portage, MI on August 22, 2017.

There will be a charge of $20.00 per student. They will leave from the CRV offices at 8:00 a.m., returning at 5:00 p.m. Please bring a sack lunch, snacks and drinks in a backpack.

Please register at www.crvonline.org or call our office at 517-672-4226. Sign-up Deadline is August 14.

Sparrow Clinton Pharmacy earns Certificate of Distinction

The Joint Commission (TJC) recently awarded a Certificate of Distinction for Medication Compounding to the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Pharmacy.

The St. Johns Pharmacy is the first member of the Sparrow family to earn this notable award, and among only 75 Michigan pharmacies to be recognized this spring.



Pharmacy Manager Julie Schrantz and her outstanding team are among the first in Michigan to earn a Certificate of Distinction from The Joint Commission for Medication Compounding.

To earn TJC Certificate of Distinction, Sparrow Clinton Pharmacy met rigorous standards of care, including Caregiver training in proper use of personal protective equipment and aseptic technique; sterility of base products, beyond use dates, and labeling; and environmental quality standards regarding airflow, buffer areas, guidelines for cleaning and documentation, and storage.

The Joint Commission’s Medication Compounding Certification is a voluntary certification program for hospitals and home care agencies seeking an independent evaluation and recognition of compliance with United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP®) Chapters 797 and 795. Michigan is the first state to require certification.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, August 1 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 1 and

– First Baptist Church/Beacon of Hope (northwest parking lot), 512 S. US 27, from 12-1:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, August 3.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

MMDHD Calendar – August, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

August 1: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pill Pick-up Only

August 8: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 15: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 22 . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

August 29: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

August 2

August 14

August 30: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 23: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

August 7: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 9: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 14: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 17: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

August 28: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.