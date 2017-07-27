Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair – July 29- August 3

It is incredible to think that we are commemorating 80 years of coming together to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of our 4-H youth. As you walk around the fairgrounds this year, take a few minutes to soak in the “Rich History” of the ground you are walking on. Remember the volunteers and leaders that have gone before us. As I reflect on those who have touched my family and I in our years with Clinton County 4-H, I am humbled both by their generosity in giving to this organization and by the sheer number of individuals.

The volunteer members of the Fair Board are proud of this Fair. It is truly a community effort. We would like to recognize the incredible support and active involvement of hundreds of local volunteers, community leaders, civic groups and businesses. Special thanks to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners, the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the County Sheriff Department Mounted Division, St. Johns City Police, Clinton County Central Dispatch, Clinton Area Ambulance Volunteers, St. Johns Public Schools, and all of the businesses and individuals who sponsor the Fair Book, Fair awards, and special events or activities. Also to all of the 4-H Council and committees, parents, leaders and volunteers who make things run smoothly.

Thanks to everyone working together, the Clinton County Fair is open to all and free of charge. We invite you to come and enjoy time with friends and neighbors at the 2017 Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair -but don’t just visit. As I said, the Fair is truly a community effort, so we ask you to share your observations, suggestions for new opportunities and ideas for improvements as we endeavor to make the Fair the best it can be. Help us continue to maintain and grow this great event by sharing your thoughts and ideas with any Fair Board member.

Be a part of the History that is Clinton County 4-H. Let’s strive to make sure the Clinton County Fair exists for another 80 years!

Sincerely,

Bob Davis, President

Clinton County 4-H and Youth Fair Board

Saturday, July 29th

10:00 am Dog Show

Sunday, July 30th

1:00 pm Equine Trail Class

Monday, July 31st

9:00 am Equine Show

9:00 am Poultry Show

11:00 am Prospect Beef Show

11:30 pm Service Club Lunch

5:00 pm Horse & Pony Fun Show

6:30 pm Sheep Show

7:00 pm Truck & Tractor Pull – Fairgrounds

7:30 pm 4-H Style Show – Fairgrounds Main Stage

Tuesday, August 1st

8:30 am Goat Show

8:30 am Swine Show

9:00 am Rabbit Show

10:00 am Equine Show

11:30 am Llama Show

6:00 pm Beef Show

6:00 pm Antique Tractor Pull – Fairgrounds

7:00 pm Rodney Page-DJ / Violinist – Fairgrounds Main Stage

7:00 pm Draft Horse Pull – Horse Arena

Wednesday, August 2nd

8:00 am Dairy Show

9:00 am Pocket Pets Show

9:00 am Equine Show

11:00 am Entry for Canine Hour of Fun

12-4 pm Greater Lansing Woodcarvers

12:30 pm Canine Hour of Fun

4:00 pm Dog Agility Contest

4:00 pm Fair Livestock Sale – Livestock Pavilion

Thursday, August 3rd

Kids Day

9:00 am Livestock Judging Contest

9:00 am Equine Show

9:00 am Verbal Communications

10:00 am Performing Arts Judging

10:00 am Young Farmers Scavenger Hunt

10-5 pm Thompsons Metal Demo

12:30 pm Tim Salisbury-Magician

1:30 pm Sweepstakes Showmanship

2:00 pm Pedal Pull Contest – Sponsored by Thelen Ag Products

6:00 pm Fair Awards Program 8:00 pm Buildings Close

Hometown author brings Ocean Story Time to Fowler – August 19

Sea otters and the ocean are coming to Beckers Furniture, 123 S. Main Street, Fowler, on Saturday, August 19.

Award-winning children’s author Janet Kloeckner Halfmann, who grew up in Fowler and St. Johns area, will host an Author Meet and Greet from 10 am to 2 pm, with an interactive “Good Night, Little Sea Otter” storytime at 11. There will be free gift bundles for the kids. The event is free and open to the public.

“Good Night, Little Sea Otter” is the story of a baby otter who puts off bedtime by saying good night to every animal in the ocean. Children will help tell the story by holding on to fleece kelp strands to keep baby otter’s seaweed cradle from floating away as she sleeps with her mama. The children also will join Little Sea Otter in saying her many “good-nights.”

Published by Star Bright Books, “Good Night, Little Sea Otter” was recently released as a board book for tiny hands. The book also is available in hardcover and paperback versions.

Halfmann, the author of 40 books for children, will be signing her books. Her most recent books are carried locally by Becker Furniture year round, and also by the Clinton County Art Gallery in St. Johns.

Halfmann grew up on a crop and dairy farm in Riley Township. She attended elementary school in Fowler, high school in St. Johns, and lived in East Lansing for ten years after graduating from Michigan State University. She now lives in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her husband Tom.



You can find out more about Janet and her books at http://www.janethalfmann.com

CRV visits AgroLiquid and Motz Park

The Community Resource Volunteers (CRV) and the IQhub at AgroLiquid, set up a program to teach students about the environment.

CRV brought three students and two volunteers to AgroLiquid, where Emily Crambell (Education and Outreach Manager) set up a scavenger hunt around the IQhub, taught them how to use microscopes and showed them how to take water samples from ponds to make slides.

The group then proceeded to gather water samples from AgroLiquid, Motz Park and Clinton Lakes Park. Taking samples from four different sites gave them the opportunity to see a variety of habitats and allowed them to predict what type of pond life they would find. After the water was collected, the group had lunch at Community Resource Volunteers and made their slides to evaluate under the microscope. The students had a fun day and learned how microscopes can be a great tool to evaluate the environment.

Community Resource Volunteers is a nonprofit working with middle school students in Science. We welcome all students and adults to our programs. We work with astronomy, Aerospace, robots, chemistry and many more science related programs. Check out and register for the summer programs at www.crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226 to register or answer any questions.

The IQhub is a center for agricultural history, innovation and exploration. The 9,500 square foot facility is filled with educational and interactive exhibits, which are made for guests of all ages. Summer Programs and School Programs are available for students ranging from pre-kindergarten up to college level. There is no admission for the IQhub, since it is a nonprofit organization run on donations and grants. The IQhub is open Monday thru Friday from 9:00am – 4:30pm. For more information about the IQhub and the educational programs available, please visit www.iqhubag.org or contact them at 989-227-3847.

SJHS Class of 1977 Reunion – an album

A Look Back – 1971 Exchange Club

by Barry Clark Bauer

Charles Huntington, Ron Huard, and Milo Rowel pose for a promotional photo promoting the Exchange Club’s Tooth Brush Sale in 1971. It looks like it’s a fundraiser for their Youth Fund.

Letters – CDs on sale at Rehmann’s

I recently collaborated with Grammy nominated artist, Lisa Dondlinger as the lead arranger for her debut album, Movies & the Masters, which was released this month.

This album mashes up famous orchestra works with iconic film soundtracks. A preview, featuring a mashup of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony with the soundtrack to Pirates of the Caribbean can be found here:

The album is currently available online. Clinton County residents may also pick up a copy of the CD exclusively at Rehmann’s Clothing, 122 N. Clinton Ave. in downtown Saint Johns. For more chadrehmann.com.

Chad Rehmann

Los Angles CA

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 10 Interesting Things About Cat Ears

Cats are fascinating creatures, and they’re built with some pretty amazing functions.

A lot of attention gets paid to animals’ senses of smell and sight and their noses and eyes, but cats’ ears and hearing deserve a little praise, too. Here are 10 things you might not know about your cat’s ears and what they can do.

1. Cats’ ears are pretty similar to those of other mammals and share the same three structural areas: the outer ear, middle ear, and inner ear. The outer ear is made up of the pinna (that’s the external triangular part you can see on top of their heads, and what we usually think of when we talk about their ears) and the ear canal. The pinna’s job is to capture sound waves and funnel them down the ear canal to the middle ear. Cats’ pinnae are mobile, and they can turn and move them independently. “Cats have a lot of muscle control over their ear,” says Dr. George Strain, a neuroscientist at Louisiana State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine. “They can actually use it like a radar unit and turn it toward the source of sound and increase their hearing sensitivity by 15 to 20 percent.”

The middle ear contains the eardrum and tiny bones called ossicles, which vibrate in response to sound waves and transmit those vibrations to the inner ear. In the inner ear, sensory cells in the organ of Corti respond to the vibrations by moving and bending, which sends electrical signals through the auditory nerve to the brain for processing.

The inner ear also contains the vestibular system, which helps provide a sense of balance and spatial orientation. Its shared location and connectivity to the sensory parts of the inner ear mean that an inner ear infection can affect both hearing and vestibular function, Strain says. “As a result, [a cat with an inner ear infection] may exhibit signs like a head tilt or a curvature of the body toward the side where the infection is.”

2. For all their similarities to other mammalian ears, cat ears do have some anatomical differences, including one that can frustrate veterinarians. “One of the things that we struggle with in patients who have middle ear infections is that cats have a septum, like a bony shelf, that separates their middle ear into two compartments,” says Dr. Christine Cain, the section chief of dermatology and allergy at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “That can make it really difficult for us to resolve their middle ear infections because there’s a compartment that you just can’t get to very easily.”

3. You might have noticed cats have folds of skin forming what look like small slits on the outer bases of their pinnae. These little structures are formally called the cutaneous marginal pouches, but are more commonly known as Henry’s pockets. Veterinarians are unsure what purpose the pockets serve, if any.

Henry’s pocket is a pretty great anatomical term, and there’s another one for the tufts of fur that grow on the interior of cat’s pinnae—they’re called “ear furnishings” by cat fanciers and breeders.

4. Most cat owners can tell you, anecdotally, that their pet has a very good sense of hearing. But just how good is it? “Cats hear lower frequencies and higher frequencies than dogs and people do,” Strain says. A cat’s hearing range is approximately 45hz to 64khz, compared to 67hz to 45khz in dogs. While the range of human hearing is usually pegged at 20hz to 20khz, Strain says 64hz to 23khz is a better representation.

“Among domestic animals, cats have some of the best hearing,” he says. “It helps them in that they’re predators by nature—being able to hear a wider range of sounds helps them detect a wider range of prey species, and gives them a chance of hearing and avoiding their own predators.”

5. White cats with blue eyes have higher than normal incidences of congenital deafness due to genetic anomalies that result in the degeneration of some of the important sensory parts of the ear. “The gene that produces white hair and skin does so by suppressing pigment cells,” Strain explains, including those in the tissue of the inner ear. If those cells don’t function, he says, the tissue degenerates and the sensory cells involved in hearing die, leading to deafness.

6. Some cats have four ears (or at least four outer ears, with extra pinnae behind their normal pinnae). The additional ears are the result of a genetic mutation. “They also have some other abnormalities,” Cain says. “Their eyes are smaller and they have a little bit of an underbite, too.”

7. Cats’ ear canals have a self-cleaning mechanism, Cain says, and they don’t need your help keeping their ears clean. In fact, trying to clean a cat’s ears can cause ear problems to develop. “They’re sensitive creatures and susceptible to developing things like irritant reactions when we put things into their ears,” Cain says. “Unless your cat has an ear problem, for which you should go to your veterinarian, I wouldn’t do a lot of cleaning at home. Don’t try to fix it if it’s not broken.”

8. Cats are an altricial species, which means that for some time after birth, they’re relatively immobile and not all of their sensory systems are working at their full potential. Strain says cats are born with their ear canals sealed and their auditory systems immature. “They respond to sounds as soon as the ear canal opens, and their hearing threshold will get better—that is, they can hear softer and softer sounds—in the several weeks after that,” he says.

9. A cat’s ear temperature can help you tell if he is stressed out. Cats’ responses to fear and stress include increased adrenaline and other physiological changes that lead to energy generation in the body. Part of that energy is released as heat, increasing a cat’s body temperature in several areas. Scientists have found that the temperature of a cat’s right ear (but not the left ear) is related to the level of certain hormones released in response to stress, and could be a reliable indicator of psychological stress.

10. Giving a hearing test to a cat is sometimes tricky, but it can be done. Behavioral tests where veterinarians make a noise and look for responses have several problems, Strain says. They can’t detect unilateral deafness, for example, and it’s not uncommon for cats to be stressed out and unresponsive during the tests.

“The most objective test we have available to us is the BAER test, which stands for brainstem auditory evoked response,” Strain says. In these tests, he explains, electrodes are placed under the skin on the top of a cat’s head and in front of each ear. A sound is then played into each ear, and the electrodes detect electrical activity in the auditory pathway.

“It’s like a TV antennae picking up a signal deep in the brain,” he says. A series of peaks in activity indicates the ear heard the noise, while a lack of activity peaks suggests the ear is deaf.