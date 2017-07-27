Transitions

Obituaries

Helen Johnson

Helen (Huntoon) Johnson died in hospice care on July 22, 2017 in St. Johns, Michigan at the age of 98.

Born March, 1919 in Crystal Falls, Michigan to Samuel E. Huntoon and Evelyn Nicholson, Helen is survived by daughter, Bette (Ben) Munger and four grandchildren: Camille Stiffler, Christine (Mark) Grennell, Heidi (Andrew) Sung, Chad (Tracy) Munger: great grandchildren, Zachary, Zane and Zarren Grennell: sister-in-law, Edith Avise, nephew John (Joan) Avise, and great niece Jennifer.

Helen married Richard C. Johnson who predeceased her in death, as did their daughter, Barbara Jantzen. Helen, as part of the MSU Medical School Willed Body Program, will continue to do good after passing. Following her stay at MSU she will join her husband Richard in the East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Okemos, Michigan

Helen was active in the family sawmill and lumber business for 33 years. She graduated from Lansing Business University and worked as a Probation Officer in the Juvenile Division of the Clinton County Probate Court. Helen was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church Riley for many years and an active volunteer for Clinton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Clinton County Arts Council, Girl Scouts, and a Clinton Country 4-H leader.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, the Clinton County Arts Council or the Clinton Area Transit System.

A Memorial is scheduled on Friday, August 4, with visitation at 1 p.m. followed at 2 p.m. by a brief service at St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Johanna Anna Munger

Johanna Anna Munger, age 88 of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

There will be no services held. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI.

Johanna was born in Augsburg, Germany on March 20, 1929 the daughter of Josef and Emma Ratzinger. Johanna married James Munger on June 14, 1958 in St. Johns, MI. He passed away on October 7, 1995. Johanna resided most of her life in the Lansing area. Johanna retired from Dana Corporation. She loved her flowers, knitting, crocheting and all her pets. She and her husband were avid MSU Spartan fans, especially hockey.

She is survived by her cousin Pam and George Rosner of Laingsburg, MI, cousin Tom Moore of Lansing, MI, and great-cousins Rachel, Kalem and Aaron. Johanna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her cousins; Pauline and Kenneth Moore and all of her older siblings in Germany.

Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Ronald F. McClelland

Ronald F. McClelland, 84 of rural Ovid passed away at Hospice House of Shiawassee County as a result of a stroke. Ron was born on May 2, 1933 in Henderson, MI the son of Lyle and Leah (McCarty) McClelland. He attended Ovid High School and was a veteran of the US Navy. He married Margaret D. McCarthy on June 25, 1955 in Owosso, MI. He worked for 37 years at Michigan Milk Producers Assn as an electrician, retiring in 1995. He was a life member of Ovid VFW, loved his family, his Oliver tractor, fishing, playing yard games with family, especially ladder golf and playing marbles.

Ron is survived by his children, Dan McClelland of Litchfield, NH, James (Kim) McClelland of Ovid, Patty (Chuck) Deines of Hays, KS, and Ronda (Marc) Cram of Traverse City, MI. Grandchildren, Veronica (Brandon) Hauptman of KS, Erica Deines of KS, Janelle McClelland of Traverse City, MI and Mallory McClelland of Ovid 2 great granddaughters, Hannah Hauptman and Harper Hauptman and special friend, Norma George. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 2008 after 53 years of marriage and by son Robert in 2014, parents and step-mother, Maxine (Scarborough) McClelland.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns on Friday, July 28, 2017, 2-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Rob Nystrom officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Rd., Owosso, MI 48867.

Betty Jane Denovich

Betty Jane Denovich, age 87, of Okemos, formerly of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church Bannister, MI on Thursday, July 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Thai Hung Nguyen officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Elsie, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Betty was born in Perrinton, MI on December 26, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Anna F. (Porubsky) Rozen. She graduated from Elsie High School. Betty married Frederick Rudolph Denovich on January 20, 1951 at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church. Fred preceded her in death on March 27, 2005 after 54 years of marriage.

Betty was an amazing mother to her five children. Her passion was cooking and baking. No one ever left her house hungry. She enjoyed working in her huge gardens, sewing clothes, quilting and crocheting. Fred and Betty were big polka fans and attended dances as long as they were able. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI and was a life member of the ZCBJ Lodge, Bannister, MI.

We would like to give special thanks to Jamie Boettger her lifelong hairdresser and friend. As well as Ruth Burk for being her wheels taking her to appointments and for groceries. Mom thought the world of both of you, and we all appreciated how special you treated her.

She is survived by her daughters; Kristina and Mike Kleuckling of Atlanta, GA, Theresa and Eric Matteo of Okemos, MI, Angie and Herb Daumann of Commerce Township, MI, sons; Frederick “Jerry” and Jenny Denovich of Lansing, MI, Lynn and Debra Denovich of St. Johns, MI, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Dennis Rozen of Dewitt, MI, and sister Wilma Smith of Newberry, FL. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband Fred.

Memorials may be made to Charity of the Donor’s Choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Stanley John Platte

Stanley John Platte, age 79, of Fowler, MI passed away peacefully Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

Stan was born in Portland, MI on June 8, 1938, the son of Bernard and Mary (Gross) Platte. He graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Portland with the class of 1956. Stan married Jane F. Mathews on May 23, 1959 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler, MI; Jane passed away on March 27, 2012. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Stan loved his family, especially gatherings at the “party barn” and playing cards. He loved gardening, his animals, NASCAR and the Tigers. Stan proudly served in the Army National Guard 119th Field Artillery Battalion. He also served on the Dallas Twp Fire Department from 1969-1975. He owned and successfully managed Mathews Elevator Co. for 54 years with Miss Jane at his side for 23 of those years. Honesty and integrity were two of Stan’s top business rules and practices.

Stan is survived by his seven children; Mark (Joy), Dean (Lynette), Gregg (Deb), Adam (Laurie), Joan, Peter (Sheri), Nick (Gail), 18 grandchildren, 5 great grandsons and one on the way, brothers; Leon, Julius (Pat), Paul, and Steve (Sue), sisters; Laura Stegenga and Marilyn Kiel, sisters-in-law; Ann Donoghue and Deb Mathews, and many nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jane, in-laws Charles and Evelyn Mathews, grandsons; Lee Platte and Benjamin Platte, sister Alice McCausey, brother Herb, brothers-in-law; Martin McCausey, Jack Stegenga, Gordon Kiel, Bill Mueller, Bob Tichvon and John Mathews, and sisters-in-law; Carol Platte, Janice Mueller and Barbara Tichvon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler, MI on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel in Fowler, MI. Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Damon J. Siefert

Damon J. Siefert, 34, died on Friday July 21, 2017. He was born on August 27, 1983. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Kenneth Marvin Harmon

Kenneth Marvin Harmon age 89 of Westphalia, MI, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, St. Johns, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 7:00-9:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ken was born in Coldwater, Michigan on November 12, 1927, the son of Henry and Pearl (Bekoski) Harmon. He married Mildred Ruth (Dovey) Harmon on July 4, 1951, in Coldwater, Michigan. Mildred passed away on December 26, 2000. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII as a military police officer serving at the Nuremberg Trials in Germany. Ken served as a police officer for the City of Coldwater from 1951 until 1960. Ken enjoyed attending his 793rd Military Police Battalion reunions. He owned a Montgomery Ward catalog store in Ionia for many years. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing euchre with his VFW buddies and spending time with his family. Ken loved to tell many stories about being a police officer and his upbringing. He was a member of the EJ Werner VFW Post #3733 and a former post commander. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Fowler, MI. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former Grand Knight in Coldwater.

He is survived by his children; David (Jill) Harmon of Beaverton, MI, Sharon (Alan) Smith of St. Johns, MI, Linda (Dale) Pung of DeWitt, MI, Kent (Denise) Harmon of Troy, MI, Richard (Sharon) Harmon of Muir, MI, Barbara Wieber of Lansing, MI, Susan (Julius) Motz of Fowler, MI, James (Mary) Harmon, of Lino Lake, MN; Kathleen (Ken) Farley of Fowler, MI, Lori (Chad) Bedaine of Fowler, MI; Julie (Dan) Martin of Westphalia, MI, grandchildren; Travis Funk, Nicole Michalski, Erika Sundberg, Victoria Nelson, Tommy Harmon, Matthew Harmon, Ryan Harmon, Mark and Kristin Johnston, Breana and Kortney Sloan, Ashley Meador, Jeff Wieber, Emily Wieber, Julie Kretzinger, Becky Johnson, Amanda Trover, Christie Motz, Lisa Motz, Andrea Prichard, Sam and TJ Harmon, Ken Farley Jr., Jacob Farley, Nick Farley, Trevor Thelen, Priscilla Slabbinck, Viktor, Vasyl, Gage, Jayden and Addison Bedaine, MacKenzee, Daniel, Jackson, Kennedy, Ryann, Quincey, Braiden and Lakyn Martin. He is also survived by 28 great grandchildren and special friends, Brian Wieber, Charlie Thelen, Ben Bierstetel, Eddie Schmitt, Bob Esch, and Mark Weber. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Mildred, daughter Mary Ellen, brothers; Harold (June) Harmon, H.B Harmon and sister Elizabeth Nowicki.

Memorials may be made to EJ Werner VFW Post #3733 Fowler, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, Michigan.

Helen Mae Sage

Helen Mae Sage, age 87 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor George Brinley officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Helen was born in Clinton County, MI on April 15, 1930, the daughter of Esther Ernst. Helen married Hiram “Bud” Sage on May 24, 1980 in Fowler. Bud passed away on April 6, 2014. Helen was a member of the American Legion Auxillary in St. Johns and a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and needlepoint work. Helen resided all of her life in St. Johns.

She is survived by her son Roger Hansen of St. Johns, MI, daughter LuAnn Hansen-Visser of St. Johns, MI, 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and uncle John Ernst of St. Johns, MI. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Karla Bishop, step-children; Gary Sage and Bonnie Forbes, granddaughter Sherri Fraser, and great granddaughter Schyler Sage.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of July 17, 2017

James John Hert, 49 of St. Johns and Jewel Rene Odell, 44 of St. Johns

Cody Reval Slaughter, 24 of Lansing and Leanne Nichole Sabolish, 28 of Lansing

Jeffrey Scott Barish, 51 of DeWitt and Penney Sue Parkhouse, 45 of DeWitt

Douglas Duane Hixson, 30 of DeWitt and Chelsea Marie Butler, 25 of DeWitt

Okwara Ukweni Kalu Uzoh, 29 of Chicago, Illinois 60615 and Jessica Lynn Henning, 29 of St. Johns

Bryan James Stauffer, 26 of Grand Ledge and Ericka Nicloe Martin, 27 of Potterville

Adam Thomas Woolsey, 29 of DeWitt and Meghan Rice-Vollbach Eldred, 32 of DeWitt

Zachary Dean Hess, 24 of DeWitt and Rachel Ann Dyer, 23 of Grand Ledge

Jeffrey Sylvester Martin, 24 of Fowler and Rebecca Ruth Thelen, 23 of Fowler

Matthew David Szubinski, 32 of East Lansing and Julie Lynn Huth, 29 of East Lansing

Richard Ming Yu, 29 of Davenport, Florida 33896 and Rebecca Elizabeth Reese, 28 of Lansing

Christopher Edward Burton, 43 of Bath and Tiffany Schurrel Russell, 37 of Bath

James Robert Cannon, 43 of Sun Valley, California and Holly Kay Sekrenes, 42 of Sun Valley, California

James Edward Jackson Jr., 24 of DeWitt and Taylar Nicole Miller, 24 of DeWitt

Divorce decrees filed the weeks of July 3 and July 17, 2017

Feldpausch, Abby and Cole

Parsons, James and Christine

Zeineh, Shehnaz Abdrabboh and Wisam Robert

McMacken, Dean Edward and Brandy Jean

Christensen, Nicole and Earl