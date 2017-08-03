St. Johns Independent

Crowd-Pleaser: Tuesday’s National Night Out was a big hit with all of the kids including this young lady who is giving her little brother a quick health checkup.
Latest News
Beatles tribute band, Toppermost – Concert in the Park August 9
Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum Complex Open For Mint Festival – Saturday, August 12
Health department announces ACE Award winner
National Night Out – with an album
Whole Brain Teaching comes to SJPS
LAFCU offers Community Champions college scholarships – deadline August 11
More News
St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
Ice cream social to benefit fire department
CRV to visit Air Zoo – deadline August 14
Include immunizations on back-to-school checklist
Briggs District Library News
Women in Engineering at Michigan Technological University
Bat in your home? Call Health Department for guidance
Leonard announces office hours
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Features
2017 4-H Youth Fair in review – with an album
Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – with an album
You Work Here?
After 60 years Chapin General Store says goodbye – August 18, 19
A Look Back – 1972 Soap Box Derby Anniversary Issue
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Remove Ticks From Pets
Transitions
Obituaries – Helen Rose Simpson, Roger Ray Hall, Joan C. Lootens
Marriage licenses filed the week of July 24, 2017