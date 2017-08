St. Johns Independent

Crowd-Pleaser: Tuesday’s National Night Out was a big hit with all of the kids including this young lady who is giving her little brother a quick health checkup.

Beatles tribute band, Toppermost РConcert in the Park August 9Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum Complex Open For Mint Festival РSaturday, August 12Health department announces ACE Award winnerNational Night Out Рwith an albumWhole Brain Teaching comes to SJPSLAFCU offers Community Champions college scholarships Рdeadline August 11St. Johns Concert in the Park Р2017 ScheduleIce cream social to benefit fire departmentCRV to visit Air Zoo Рdeadline August 14Include immunizations on back-to-school checklistBriggs District Library NewsWomen in Engineering at Michigan Technological UniversityBat in your home? Call Health Department for guidanceLeonard announces office hoursSoup Kitchen makes stops in area РAll are welcome2017 4-H Youth Fair in review Рwith an albumMost Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler Рwith an albumYou Work Here?After 60 years Chapin General Store says goodbye РAugust 18, 19A Look Back Р1972 Soap Box Derby Anniversary IssueBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info РHow to Remove Ticks From PetsObituaries РHelen Rose Simpson, Roger Ray Hall, Joan C. LootensMarriage licenses filed the week of July 24, 2017