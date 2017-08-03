Latest News

Beatles tribute band, Toppermost – Concert in the Park August 9

Toppermost, the Beatles’ tribute band that thrilled audiences in past years, is back again at the St. Johns Concert in the Park summer music series. The lively group will “twist and shout” its way through chart-topping songs by the Fab Four beginning at 7 p.m., Aug. 9 at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the St. Johns City Park; no admission charge.

Toppermost has been entertaining all ages for more than a decade at shows across the Midwest with its accurate recreation of a high energy and fun Beatles concert. The group has earned praise for both its musical talent and uncanny ability to make audiences feel like they’re at a live Beatles concert – “no one can scream like our Paul and John can.”

The Paul and John in Toppermost are Tom Diab and Tony Iadipaolo. They’re joined by Ron Lockhart (George) and Ray Steinberg (Ringo). Visit the band’s website at http://www.toppermost.info/ and like them on Facebook.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand that offers light refreshments.

For detailed information on the Concert in the Park series visit the CCAC web site, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ and check out the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum Complex Open For Mint Festival

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum offers a photo opportunity to the guests visiting the museum. Bring your camera and take pictures of family members/friends in the Amish carriage. Volunteers refurbished the carriage and it is picture ready.

The Paine-Gillam-Scott House is air conditioned, so take time to cool off and browse the artifacts from Clinton County. Our 2017 Exhibit, Transportation and Fashion, highlights photographs of the Interurban train, old cars and gas stations in the area. The Swegles General Store and the Carriage House hold a treasure trove of artifacts from an old floor model coffee grinder in the general store to all types of implements for the farm and manufacturing from Clinton County in the Carriage House.

Lansing State Journal recently featured a story about Clem Sohn and the museum’s archivist, Ron Matson, contributed information for the story.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum has photographs and news clippings of Clem Sohn and docents talk about him when giving tours of the museum. A badge commemorating Clem Sohn Original “Batman” 50th Year Remembrance Apr. 25, 1987 by Clinton County Historical Society is currently available at Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum.

The museum complex is located at 106 Maple St., west of the Courthouse. In addition to their regular hours of Wednesday 2-6:30 pm and Sunday 1-4 pm., the museum complex will be open for Mint Festival on Saturday, August 12 from 1-4 pm. For further information, call 989-292-9096, contact us via email at pgsmuseum@hotmail.com, visit the website at PGSMuseum.com or check us out on Facebook.

Health department announces ACE Award winner

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) is pleased to announce that Lisa Smith, Public Health Representative II, was chosen by her peers to receive the ACE (Achievement, Character, Excellence) Award for the period April – June 2017.



Lisa Smith, Public Health Representative II, receives the ACE Award from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

ACE Award recipients are chosen by their colleagues and have proven to demonstrate achievement, character and excellence in all they do at MMDHD.

Smith received multiple nominations from co-workers who say she is wonderful to work with and that she goes above and beyond what is expected- always willing to lend colleagues a hand and providing clients with great customer service. She is further described as having an upbeat personality- someone who is always smiling, always positive and never complains.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department would like to thank Smith for her dedicated service to the agency and congratulates her on winning the ACE Award.

National Night Out – with an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Tuesday evening I attended the National Night Out event held at the city park. Parking was at a premium for this event because there was a large turnout.

Hot dogs, ice cream, corn on the cob and popcorn were some of the things on the menu. There were inflatables for the kids, live music, fire, ambulances and the fire department there as well. Duke the narcotics dog was also present with his handler Ben Helms and the St Johns Police Department.

Everyone seemed to be enjoying the evening visiting with friends and neighbors. It was a truly great evening.

If you have never been to this event, plan on it next year.

Whole Brain Teaching comes to SJPS

Twenty-two teachers and one administrator from the St. Johns Public Schools recently attended a workshop about “Whole Brain Teaching.”

The community would like to thank these educators for their commitment to providing a quality education for our students.

St. Peter welcomes new principal

St. Peter Lutheran Church and School has announced that Mr. Paul Weismantel accepted the call and has been installed to serve as the Principal. He comes to them with a wealth of knowledge and experience and a serving heart.

LAFCU offers Community Champions college scholarships – deadline August 11

LAFCU is offering up to six college scholarships as part of its LAFCU Community Champions program that recognizes those who serve our country and community. The application deadline is Friday, August 11, 2017.

Eligible applicants are active-duty and veteran members of the military and first responders – police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

The $1,000 scholarships are for the recipients to attend Lansing Community College (LCC) beginning the 2017-18 academic year.

“Those who make our community and country safer are many times unsung heroes,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU senior vice president of marketing. “The LAFCU Community Champions program provides an opportunity to thank those who are our ‘champions’ and offers scholarships to help them gain an affordable path to career success.”

Scholarship winners will be chosen based on their short essays on the topic, “What three reasons compelled you to serve our country or community?” Winners will be recognized at the August 19 Lansing Lugnuts LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular.

Details are available at www.LAFCU.com/CommunityChampions. Applications can be uploaded at www.LAFCU.com or mailed to LAFCU, P.O. Box 26188, Lansing, MI 48909, Attn: Marketing.

LAFCU Community Champions have been recognized at Lansing Lugnuts LAFCU Fireworks Spectaculars since 2014.