St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

Aug. 9: Toppermost; Beatles Tribute Band

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Ice cream social to benefit fire department

Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Rd., is hosting their annual Ice Cream Social on August 27 from 2-5 pm. Homemade Ice Cream and food will be provided.

All proceeds will go to the Maple Rapids Fire Department.

CRV to visit Air Zoo – deadline August 14

Community Resource Volunteers are taking a trip to the Air Zoo in Portage, MI on August 22, 2017.

There will be a charge of $20.00 per student. They will leave from the CRV offices at 8:00 a.m., returning at 5:00 p.m. Please bring a sack lunch, snacks and drinks in a backpack.

Please register at www.crvonline.org or call our office at 517-672-4226. Sign-up Deadline is August 14.

Include immunizations on back-to-school checklist

Summer sure does fly by: so much fun to be had and so little time.

Just a few short weeks ago kids celebrated the last day of school and already store shelves are being stocked with back-to-school supplies and television commercials peddling the latest fashion trends have begun to air.

The lazy days of summer really do go by in the blink of an eye. But on the bright side, there are several weeks of summer left for families to enjoy, so take that camping trip, spend the day at the beach or go for a long bike ride. Just don’t forget to make sure your kids are up-to-date on their immunizations before the bell rings on the first day of school.

All children need protection from vaccine-preventable diseases, like tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, meningitis and chickenpox. Protection is especially important for those entering a childcare facility, kindergarten or 7th grade, and for those changing school districts, as certain vaccinations are mandatory.

If your child is college-bound, make sure they are up-to-date on their immunizations as well, including meningococcal vaccines. Some diseases can spread quickly in settings like dorm rooms and classrooms, so be aware that many colleges and universities have vaccination requirements for school entry.

It is the health department’s responsibility to ensure that the public is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases and that parents make informed decisions about whether or not to vaccinate their child. If your child is not immunized:

– They are at greater risk of catching vaccine-preventable diseases.

– They can infect others, including infants and the elderly, who are at-risk of suffering a more severe reaction.

– They may be excluded from school or child care for several days or weeks to prevent catching or spreading a vaccine-preventable disease.

Diseases like pertussis, measles, and chicken pox are making a comeback, due in part to an increase in the number of children who are not being immunized. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) strongly encourages parents to immunize their children, but ultimately, it’s the parent’s decision. Parents who do not want their child to be immunized will need to present the school with a signed waiver. If immunization is being waived because of a medical reason, your child’s doctor can sign the waiver. If immunization is being waived for religious or personal reasons, the health department will need to sign the waiver. The purpose for the waiver is to make sure that parents have an opportunity to speak with a health care professional about vaccinations and discuss any concerns.

MMDHD provides immunizations by appointment to those with Medicaid and without insurance. A small fee may apply, but no child is turned away because of an inability to pay. Children 18 years and younger may be eligible for the Vaccines for Children program, which provides vaccines at no cost to kids who might not be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. To qualify, a child must have Medicaid, have no health insurance, be under-insured, or be an American Indian or Alaskan Native. Those with certain private insurance plans may also be able to get vaccinated at the health department; just be sure to call first to see if your insurance is accepted.

For more information, or to make an immunization or waiver appointment, please call MMDHD at 989-224-2195 in Clinton County, 989-875-3681 in Gratiot County, or 989-831-5237 in Montcalm County.

Briggs District Library News

Mint Festival –Look for the Library in the parade on Saturday Aug. 12 and join the Library Friends Group at their annual Mint Festival Book Sale on Friday August 11 from 2:00-8:00pm, Saturday August 12 from 10:00am-8:00pm and Sunday August 13 from 10:00am-5:00pm. The sale is being held in the warehouse on the backside of the Library. Parking is available on Spring Street and in the Higham Street lot. Come check out all the wonderful books.

RB Digital – RB Digital features full-color, digital magazines for instant desktop reading, mobile streaming, and mobile-app download. Patrons are able to select both new and back issues, adding them to personal reading libraries with no holds, no checkout periods, and no limits to the number of magazines checked out and downloaded. And with personal notifications for their favorite magazines, patrons never miss an issue! Please see a library staff member for more information on how to access this service, or go to www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

‘Tweens – Tweens ages 9-12 can join us on Tuesday, August 8 from 6:30-7:30 when we get creative with paper crafts. The next session of this active, hands-on program will feature a variety of decorative, useful, and fun craft activities. Registration is required and is now available.

Play-Doh Play-Time – We’ll provide the Play-Doh, You provide the creativity! Open to children ages 4-6 years old. Tuesday, August 15, 6:30 to 7:30pm. Registration is open now.

Starting School Story-Time – Ages: going into Pre-School or Kindergarten. Thursday, August 17, 6:30-7:30 pm. There will be school stories, a craft and snack. Registration is required and opens on Thursday, July 27.

Chapter Chatter – (ages 6-8, independent listeners) On Monday evenings, August 7-28, 7-7:45pm, staff will share the chapter book “Stinkbomb and Ketchup – Face and the Badness of Badgers” by John Dougherty over the course of 4 weeks. This program includes snacks, crafts and games. Registration is required and open now!

Lapsit Storytime – “Fall into Fun Books” – Ages 12 to 24 months with adult participation. Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, Sept. 8th – Oct. 13th OR Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, Sept. 11th – Oct. 16th. This program includes learning simple signs (sign language), age appropriate stories, creative movement, music, finger-plays and fun extras. It is a easy and relaxed opportunity for parents and children to socialize and promote literacy. Registration is required and opens on Friday, August 11th.

Toddler Story-Time – “Play, Learn, and Grow Together!” Ages 2-3 years old with a participating adult. This session is offered on Thursdays, September 7th to October 12th. You can choose Thursday mornings, 10:30-11 am or Thursday evenings, 6:30-7 pm. We will enjoy stories, music, creative movement, crafts, games and lots of fun. Registration is required and begins on Thursday, August 10th.

Briggs Reads! – Becoming Amish by Jeff Smith has been chosen as the 2017 Briggs Reads! selection. This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who were living in one of America’s wealthiest communities – Grosse Pointe, Michigan – when they stepped away and began a journey that led to full immersion in a horse-and-buggy Amish life. The Briggs Reads! program is the library’s annual event that allows the entire community to read the same book, and then come together for a discussion with the work’s author. As an extra treat, this year both the author and Bill Moser will be joining us at our concluding event on Thursday September 7 from 7-8pm. Registration is appreciated and opens Thursday August 10.

Summer Movie Series – Each Friday in August we will show movie musicals for adults and teens. More information on specific titles and registration can be found at the library or on our website.

Used Books– The staff at Briggs District Library is always accepting donations for new or gently used children’s books to be given away at programs such as an Event So Scary, Project Connect, and 1000 Books before Kindergarten. We accept donations of board books, picture books, and chapter books for children ages birth through high school.

Library Closure – The Library will be closed Saturday August 12 during the Mint Festival. Railroad Street in front of the Library will be closed to traffic starting Friday evening and all day Saturday. The Library will also be closed Saturday September 2 and Monday September 4 for the Labor Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Women in Engineering at Michigan Technological University

Kathryn Beeman, a graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School and daughter of John Beeman, Marsha Beeman, recently attended the prestigious Women in Engineering (WIE) program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. Nearly 120 young women from nine states were accepted into this highly competitive scholarship program. WIE is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.

WIE is a fun and intensive week long look at engineering careers in areas such as mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, biomedical, civil, geological and materials engineering. The girls explored engineering with group projects such as designing a building strong enough to withstand an earthquake, creating an artificial intelligence army and more. They received inside information from female role models working in engineering fields. Students accepted in the Women in Engineering program receive a scholarship valued are more than $1,000 that covers tuition, room and board, and supplies.

In addition the young women experienced college life by staying in residence halls, eating in university cafeterias and exploring campus life among others with similar interests. Following intensive classroom and lab experiences in the day, the girls enjoyed team competitions, a variety show and many outdoor activities in Michigan’s beautiful Keweenaw Peninsula.

Bat in your home? Call Health Department for guidance

So, you have a bat in your house. Now what?

First of all, if you are bitten by a bat, contact your doctor right away to see if medical treatment is necessary. Your doctor will then contact the Mid-Michigan District Health Department to determine if the bat should be tested for rabies.

If a bite does occur; or if a bat is found near a sleeping person, an unattended child, or a mentally impaired or intoxicated person; it should be captured because it may need to be tested for rabies.

Once you have captured the bat, contact the Mid-Michigan District Health Department at 989-227-3111 in Clinton County, 989-875-1019 in Gratiot County, or 989-831-3615 in Montcalm County to find out if the bat needs to be tested. Not all bats need to be tested. Communicable Disease nurses at the Health Department will access your risk and determine if the bat needs to be tested. The Health Department asks residents to call before bringing bats to their office.

Capturing a bat isn’t as difficult as you may think. To see a video demonstration on safe bat capture, visit www.mmdhd.org.

Bats, skunks, foxes, and unvaccinated cats and dogs are all likely rabies carriers. To help protect yourself and loved ones from rabies, avoid approaching or touching any wild or stray animal. And remember, if you are bitten by a bat or other wild or stray animal, contact your health care provider.

Leonard announces office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hours will take place on Friday, August 11, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, August 8 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 8 and at

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, August 10 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 10.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.