2017 4-H Youth Fair in review – with an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Tuesday morning I visited the 4-H fair at the Fairgrounds. There was much activity was taking place with visitors and the 4-H crew tending to their animals.

It was such fun seeing the mothers and their young children interacting in the petting zoo and visiting the animal exhibits. There was also a game tent set up for them.

At Peck Hall the awards exhibit were set up, ribbons and all. Handcrafted items, baking and woodworking were some of the exhibits.

It was a nice time spent on a beautiful morning. Plenty of food was offered in Smith Hall too. Congratulations 4-H Members!

Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival, Fowler – with an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Sunday, July 30 I headed west to the Village of Fowler to attend the Most Holy Trinity Parish Festival.

It was a beautiful day, a little on the warm side; but I joined a friend of mine and took in the attractions. Of course the Fancy Booth is a top priority, and we came away with some nice prizes.

Next up was Bingo which used to be a big thing back in the day, but luck was not with me on that one.

However I came away with some pictures of the events and watched a little 3 on 3 basketball. There was also a dunk tank, and I almost asked the girl if I could take her place for just a minute. It seemed like a good idea, but it didn’t happen.

There was also a Country Store with home-made baked goods from the church ladies; I can’t miss on that one. Of course there were cookies, so I was all set.

All and all, a very nice afternoon. A thank you to Fr. Dennis and the parish for having this event.

You Work Here?

submitted by Kelly Schafer, Executive Director of CASA

We are continuing to paint, polish and add special touches to The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s new office. Our main goal, the result of very intentional planning, is for it not to look too much like an office because of who we serve—children of all ages who experience abuse or neglect. When children walk through our door, we want them to see a warm, welcoming place where they feel comfortable. This newly designed office is for them, and a welcoming atmosphere is part of our service to them.

It is with great thanks and appreciation to this supportive community that we have seen our new office transform over the summer. Seeing everything from groups donating to pay for the painting of kid-friendly wall murals, to specially-made curtains and donated furniture, has all made this transition very exciting. Yet I can’t help but wonder, how would this office look through the eyes of a child?

As it turns out, my 5-year-old niece recently stopped by the office to help me with that question. She walked /ran around the office, arms flailing with excitement. “You have a teddy bear! This room looks like a pre-school! You have chocolate! I want to see this when it’s done (pointing at a mural)! You have toys!” Her final thought to me with hand on hip was, “You work here?”

At the time, her comments were funny and she really was skeptical when she asked if I work here because of all the “fun” things. What I realized later was that we did it. My niece, in her very sincere and innocent way, convinced me our new office is kid-friendly and does not look or feel like a typical office.

You are invited to see and experience what my 5-year-old niece did, including our big teddy bear, hand-painted wall murals, and we’ll even share some chocolate.

You are invited to celebrate with us at our Open House at The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s new office on Thursday, September 21 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:30. We’re located at 1207 N. US 27 in St. Johns behind Sundance and next to Redwing Bowling Lanes. For more information about our services to kids in our community, please visit VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

After 60 years Chapin General Store says goodbye – August 18, 19

On a little corner in Mid Michigan sat a pillar of the community called Chapin General Store. For 60 years it supplied the public with its every need: from milk to deli meats to hardware to spark plugs to toys to hunting

licenses. Amongst the cluttered aisles, were the owners Mary and Carl Goldman. Their friendly smiles always knew exactly where to find the item you needed and were happy to serve you year after year. It was the combination of their warm charm and plethora of inventory that built the ever lasting character of Chapin General Store.

Sadly, Chapin General Store, located north and east of Elsie, soon will be no more. It’s deteriorating structure is scheduled to be demolished in September of 2017. Before the demolition, the family will open the doors one last time for a Goodbye Sale on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s the last opportunity for the community to buy what they need from Chapin General Store.

Among the items will be a vintage Butcher Boy Commercial Meat Band Saw – 1.5 HP, a vintage Stimpson True Weight Scale, a vintage Toledo Scale Meat Grinder w/ parts, 1920’s Burroughs Adding Machine, a vintage National Adding Machine, 1950’s Sears Firmline Vibrating Belt Exerciser, a vintage “Super Seal” soda sealer, 1050’s Ironrite Model 30 Ironer (Machine No. 2422), 2 JFK Collector Plates, Limited Edition Girl w/ Puppy plate w/ letter of authenticity, a vintage Wagner Ware Sidney O cast iron waffle maker, 2 glass display cases, vintage new stock items – car parts, hardware, farm equipment, household items, a vintage Moose Head, 2 vintage singer sewing machines, and remnants of the store – windows, door frames, and tin ceiling (bring your own tools to remove).

Like the days the store was operating, there is something for everyone!

If you’re unavailable to attend the sale and are interested in any of the items listed above, please contact Al Baron II at (616) 262-0679 or email Lisa Jean Allswede at lisa.allswede@gmail.com.

To learn more about the items at Chapin General Store’s Goodbye Sale, go to the FaceBook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/101960653813132/

A Look Back – 1972 Soap Box Derby Anniversary Issue

by Barry Clark Bauer

John Arehart, a local elementary school teacher, and some of the Soap Box Derby car drivers look over CCN’s Soap Box Derby Anniversary issue.

None of the boys or the guy on the right are identified.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Remove Ticks From Pets

Ticks can transmit deadly diseases to a pet within 24 hours of a bite, so swift removal is key.

Here’s the best way to remove a tick from your dog or cat so you’re prepared to get rid of these dangerous parasites.

Before you start the actual removal process, gather everything that you need to remove the offending tick from your pet first. It’s harder to try and manage a squirming animal while looking for your tweezers or rubbing alcohol than it is having everything you need within arm’s reach.

What You’ll Need

– Gloves

– Tweezers (pointy ones work best)

– Latex or rubber gloves

– Rubbing alcohol

– Antiseptic wipes (optional)

– Jar or container with lid

Steps for Removing a Tick

Step 1: Put on your gloves.

Ticks carry infectious agents that can seep into a human’s bloodstream through breaks in the skin. It’s better to play it safe and wear protective gear.

Step 2: Steady your pet and keep him calm.

When you’re getting ready to remove the tick you’ve got to keep your pet calm. Any unusual poking or prodding tends to make dogs and cats nervous. If there is another person available, have that person hold your pet and keep him relaxed.

Step 3: Position your tweezers.

Take a pair of tweezers—pointy ones work best—and grab hold of the tick as close to your dog’s skin as possible. Be careful not to pinch your dog’s skin.

Step 4: Pull out the tick.

Using steady pressure, pull the tick out using a straight motion. Do not twist or jerk the tick because you want to avoid leaving the tick’s mouth parts behind. Also, make sure not to squeeze or crush the tick, since its fluids may contain infectious material. After removing the tick, examine it to make sure the head and mouth parts were removed. If not, take your pet to veterinarian to remove what’s left in the pet’s skin.

Step 5: Kill the tick.

Kill the tick by placing it in a container with rubbing alcohol. Once the tick is dead, most veterinarians recommend keeping it in the container with a lid in case your pet begins displaying symptoms of disease.

Step 6: Disinfect the bite site.

Use antiseptic spray or wipes to disinfect the bite site and keep an eye on it for signs of infection. If the bite site remains red or becomes inflamed, make an appointment with your veterinarian.

Step 7: Reward your pet.

After you’ve removed the tick from your dog or cat, praise your pet for being good. Give him or her a treat and add in some extra playtime as a special reward.

Keep an Eye on Your Pet

Make sure to keep a close eye on your dog or cat over the next few weeks and be on the lookout for any strange symptoms including a reluctance to move, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and swollen lymph nodes. If your dog displays any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your vet immediately.