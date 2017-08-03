Transitions

Obituaries

Helen Rose Simpson

Helen Rose Simpson age 85, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at Eaton Community Palliative Care, Charlotte, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Mr. Chuck Emmert officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. A private burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery at a later date.

Helen was born in Detroit, MI on October 29, 1931, the daughter of Michael Manga and Margaret Barros. Helen married LeRoy Jay Simpson on September 25, 1951 in Lansing, MI. LeRoy passed away on November 10, 2010. Helen loved to square dance with her husband. They did a lot of traveling together over the years. Helen retired from GTE after 41 years. She resided most of her life in St. Johns. She was a past member of St. Joseph Catholic Church St. Johns, MI.

She is survived by 3 sons; Gary and Margaret Simpson of St. Johns, MI, Vaughn and Darlene Simpson of St. Johns, MI, Craig Simpson and Ellen Watson of Elsie, MI, special friends; Paul Houghton of St. Johns, MI, Kelly of St. Johns, MI, and Pat H. of Grand Haven, MI. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her adoptive parents Andrew and Mary Simon, her husband, 5 brothers; James, John, Alex, Bill and Steve Manga and 2 adoptive siblings; Helen and Steve.

Memorials may be made to the Duplain Church of Christ. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Roger Ray Hall

Roger Ray Hall, 81of Pewamo, MI died July 27, 2017 at his home with his family at his side. Roger was born November 25, 1935 in Lansing, MI the son of Ernie and Neva Hall. He joined the Navy when he was 18. After his service in the Navy, Roger returned home and married Charlene Pecktil on April 25, 1958 and she preceded him in death in July 2016. He loved hunting, fishing and tinkering in his workshop. He was a member of VFW Post # 3733 in Fowler and worked with the Operating Engineers Local 324 for many years. He retired from the Lansing Board of Water and Light. Roger was a very soft-hearted man that loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren intensely.

He is survived by his children, Kim Hall, Bill Hall, Shelley and George Stone, Penny and Brian Floate, and Andy and Jamie Hall; grandchildren, Roger, Nick, Addie, Kodie, Brooke, Tyler, Shelby, McKoy, Bailey and Josh and nine great grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his siblings, Donna, David, Marilee, Renda and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his parents, an infant son, Roger and a grandson, Maxwell.

There will be no services. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Joan C. Lootens

Joan C. Lootens, 84, of St. Johns went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2017. She was born August 4, 1932 in Michigan Center, MI the daughter of the late Jay and Pearl (Tucker) Knickerbocker. Joan was a loving wife, cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Joan loved spending time with her family and her dogs, going to her lake cottage and flower gardening.

She is survived by her loving husband, Victor Lootens; her children, Steven Swanchara, Julia (Robert) Amspoker, Gene (Michelle) Swan, Douglas Swanchara and Cynthia Townsend; her step-children, Vicki Lipps, Lea (Doug) Clingman, Tami Neibold, Nicholas (Emily) Lootens and Brigette (Sam) Murray; seven grandchildren; nine step- grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and her best friend, Beverly Vogel. She was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, July 31, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Chris McNeilly officiating. Interment will follow at Union Home Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday and 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Great Lakes Hospice or Roger and Mary Dershem’s Hospital Equipment for Clinton County.

Marriage licenses filed the week of July 24, 2017

Zachary David Vietti, 28 of East Lansing and Roberta Louise Johnson, 36 of East Lansing

Yunde Teng, 60 of Kuandian, Liaoning China and Xiping Yu, 53 of Fushun City, Liaoning China

Brady Joseph Calo, 22 of St. Johns and Ashlee Rae Beck, 22 of St. Johns

Arthur Simmons Jr., 68 of Elsie and Juanita May Beaudoin, 72 of DeWitt

Roger Dean Heathman, 77 of Dansville and Jean Marie Heathman, 77 of Lansing

Chris Philip Theisen, 55 of Lansing and Marcee Lynn Laudick, 52 of Lansing

Gunnar Lee VanDeberg, 48 of St. Johns and Heather Renee Russman, 44 of Portland

Russell Eugene Bennett, 44 of Grand Ledge and Romana Marie Gray, 46 of Grand Ledge

Lisa Kay Allen, 57 of Laingsburg and Kristi Jean Bailey, 53 of Laingsburg

Joshua James Schnell, 29 of Bath and Sarah Ann Bromm, 22 of Prudenville

Zachary Vincent Pernack, 28 of Goodrich and Jillian Lynne Thayer, 27 of DeWitt

Beau Allen Cornell, 40 of Bath and Tiffany Lynn Hawkins, 31 of Bath

Jeffrey Thomas Spitler, 25 of Ovid and Alysha Marie Miller, 24 of Ovid

John Paul Kinsora III, 26 of Eaton Rapids and RaeLynne Nicole Ferden, 26 of DeWitt