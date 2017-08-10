St. Johns Independent





Mint Royalty: Pageant winners chosen on Tuesday include Queen: Delaney Fedewa; 1st Runner Up: McKayla Keener; 2nd Runner Up: Madisyn Kotowicz; Junior Miss Mint: Olivia Melton; Little Miss Mint: Mya Robertson – photo courtesy of Iryshe Photography

