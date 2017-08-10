Latest News

Museum to host Mint Festival Quilt Show – August 11-13

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will have a display of antique quilts in the Mint Festival Quilt Show at Smith Hall. A wide variety of quilts from church groups, grange groups and individuals from Clinton County will be shown.

The Museum’s antique quilt collection spans over a hundred years. This is the first time many quilts in the collection have been on display.

MountainTown Singers perform at Concert in the Park – August 16

It’s barbershop at its best when the MountainTown Singers perform August 16 at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell as part of the St. Johns Concert in the Park summer series. The concert that begins at 7 p.m. also features a set by area performers Jeff Richards and Steven Easterling.

MountainTown Singers has been creating exciting a cappella music in central Michigan since 2004. The group became a chartered chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) in July 2005 and continues to thrill audiences with its wide-ranging repertoire that includes musical styles like Barbershop, Choral, Gospel, Patriotic, Seasonal and Swing.

The chorus performs at public and private venues, and also competes in BHS sponsored competitions. MountainTown director, Kyle “Doc” Howard, has been a member of the group and served as co-director prior to being named director in December 2016. MountainTown Singers rehearse weekly in the music building at Central Michigan University. Students and staff of the university from several academic disciplines are an active component of the chorus.

A duo of local performers who open the Aug. 16 concert are equally talented and well known across the mid-Michigan area. Richards has served as staff accompanist for several universities in Chicago including Northwestern, Loyla and DePaul. He has directed musicals for Royal Caribbean International and has been the audition accompanist for the Rockettes. Easterling is the conductor of the Laingsburg Community Singers and a private voice teacher. Before teaching kindergarten through fifth grade music in Laingsburg he was a voice instructor, early childhood music teacher and choir director at the Flint School of Performing Arts for seven years.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

Visit the CCAC web site for other show dates in August, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ or the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Fun For Kids With Art

Hey Kids, let your creative juices flow as you try out one or more fun art projects this month at the Railroad Museum Depot, 107 E. Railroad St. in St Johns.

There will be six days of classes, with each day featuring a different form of art including clay to make a coiled animal; pasta to make a 3-D sculpture; and oil pastels to create a picture.

You can view examples of these projects and more in the window display at the Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) Gallery, 215 N. Clinton Avenue in St. Johns. Ms. Elizabeth Davis of St. Johns is the artist who will be guiding you and the other students.

The classes will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 17, 18 and 19 and 24, 25 and 26. For students ages 6-9 classes will be held 10:00 AM – Noon; and for ages 10 – 13 classes will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM.

Students can take between one and six classes, based on their interests. The cost for the program is just $15.00 per student for each two-hour class, and all supplies will be provided. For those who have a family membership at CCAC, there will be a 10% discount; and for any family whose members sign up for four or more classes, there will be a family discount of 10% off their total.

Registration can be done in person at the CCAC Gallery using cash, check or credit card; or by phone at 989-224-2429, using a credit card. Time is getting short and class sizes will be kept small, so don’t wait too long.

Clinton County Arts Council is grateful to receive a portion of their operational funds from grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Hometown author brings Ocean Story Time to Fowler – August 19

Sea otters and the ocean are coming to Beckers Furniture, 123 S. Main Street, Fowler, on Saturday, August 19.

Award-winning children’s author Janet Kloeckner Halfmann, who grew up in Fowler and St. Johns area, will host an Author Meet and Greet from 10 am to 2 pm, with an interactive “Good Night, Little Sea Otter” storytime at 11. There will be free gift bundles for the kids. The event is free and open to the public.

“Good Night, Little Sea Otter” is the story of a baby otter who puts off bedtime by saying good night to every animal in the ocean. Children will help tell the story by holding on to fleece kelp strands to keep baby otter’s seaweed cradle from floating away as she sleeps with her mama. The children also will join Little Sea Otter in saying her many “good-nights.”

Published by Star Bright Books, “Good Night, Little Sea Otter” was recently released as a board book for tiny hands. The book also is available in hardcover and paperback versions.

Halfmann, the author of 40 books for children, will be signing her books. Her most recent books are carried locally by Becker Furniture year round, and also by the Clinton County Art Gallery in St. Johns.

Halfmann grew up on a crop and dairy farm in Riley Township. She attended elementary school in Fowler, high school in St. Johns, and lived in East Lansing for ten years after graduating from Michigan State University. She now lives in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her husband Tom.



You can find out more about Janet and her books at http://www.janethalfmann.com

Public invited to learn cyberscam protection strategies – August 23

As part of its ongoing identity theft prevention program, LAFCU is offering a free Fraud Awareness Seminar, Wednesday, August 23, 6-7:30 p.m., at its West Lansing branch, 106 N. Marketplace Blvd., Lansing. The event is open to the public; registration is required.

“Identity theft and fraud are very real threats today,” said Patrick Spyke, LAFCU CEO. “More than 15 million Americans were impacted by these crimes in 2016, and we want to do our part to help people in our community protect themselves. Consumers familiar with the signs of fraud tend to spot it more quickly and can minimize the financial damage.”

Seminar speakers include Detective Aaron Roberts with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the credit union’s cybersecurity and loss prevention staffs, and a LAFCU employee who was a victim of identity theft.

Information provided will cover online-fraud-protection best practices, red flags that may signal a scam, and identity and management monitoring software and services, including CyberScout®, the fraud monitoring service that LAFCU offers to members to help them minimize exposure to cyberfraud, monitor their personal information, and manage any damage to their identity, privacy and security.

Registration is via email, seminars@lafcu.com, or online from the “Events & Seminars” page of www.lafcu.com.