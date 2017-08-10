St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

Aug. 16: Mountain Town Singers; Barbershop Chorus

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

– August 12

It’s that time of the year again for our St. Johns Mint Festival this weekend, August 11-13.

The Mint City Singers wanted to extend a personal invitation and make sure you knew that we are scheduled to perform at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the City Park on Saturday, August 12 at 1:00 PM.

They hope to see you there.

CRV Robot Demonstration at Mint Festival

Come and see what Community Resource Volunteers has to offer at the Mint Festival.

CRV will be demonstrating their LEGO robots at the Mint Festival on Saturday, August 12th between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm. at Kid’s World at Peck Hall.

Child Advocacy Center supports CASA

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children has been awarded an Impact Grant from Capital Region Community Foundation to support the launch of their Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

The Impact Grant will provide a 1 to 1 cash match for donations received to support Clinton County’s CAC which will serve abused and neglected children.

If you would like to join their efforts, donations can be mailed to PO Box 63, St. Johns, MI 48879. We anticipate Clinton County’s CAC services to begin Fall 2017.

For more information, please visit our website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

Ice cream social to benefit fire department

Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Rd., is hosting their annual Ice Cream Social on August 27 from 2-5 pm. Homemade Ice Cream and food will be provided.

All proceeds will go to the Maple Rapids Fire Department.

SJHS Class of 1997 plans reunion – September 30

Yes, I know we are all still 25, but they do have a 20 year class reunion this year.

They have two rooms and the patio booked at Renos North in Lansing for Saturday, September 30th.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. until whenever. They look forward to seeing everyone!

Please spread the word to everyone! Please come eat and drink a lot. Go Redwings!

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, and at the

– Meadows of St. Johns, 2265 W. Parks Rd., St. Johns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday August 16 and at

– Carson City Linden Apartments, 320 E Linden St., Carson City, Thursday, August 17 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, August 17.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Michigan Technological University Engineering Scholars Program

Zachary Crook of Dewitt High School, son of Michelle Crook and Timothy Crook, recently attended the Engineering Scholars program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. More than 150 students from eight US states, Turkey and Pakistan were accepted into this highly competitive scholarship program. Engineering Scholars is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.

Engineering Scholars is a fun and intensive weeklong look at engineering careers in areas such as mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, biomedical, civil, geological and materials engineering. The students explored engineering with group projects such as designing a building strong enough to withstand an earthquake, creating an artificial intelligence army and more. They received inside information from role models working in engineering fields. The students learned about the college application process and tips for succeeding in university engineering programs.

Students accepted in the Engineering Scholars program receive a scholarship valued are more than $1,000 that covered tuition, room and board, and supplies.

NAMI enrolling participants for their Signature classes in September

NAMI Family to Family begins September 7 for family members of adults who live with mental illness. Parents, spouses, siblings, grandparents, and significant others of persons with Bipolar, schizophrenia, depression, obsessive- compulsive disorder and other diagnosis, are welcome to attend. This is a 12 week course with topics on diagnosis, medications, communication, coping skills, recovery, and others. It is a wonderful opportunity to bond with others and shares skills and solutions to everyday problems.

NAMI Basics begins September 12 for parents, grandparents, and other caretakers of children and adolescents who have emotional disturbances. NAMI Basics is a six week course with discussions on the trauma, the biology, treatment options, and more. School situations will also be addressed.

NAMI Peer to Peer begins October 9 for persons living with mental illness with any diagnosis. It is a 10 week course featuring symptoms, medications, coping skills, and solving of everyday problems. It is a wonderful opportunity to obtain additional insight into the illness and meet with others who have similar difficulties.

We are looking for family members and spouses of veterans and military personnel living with PTSD, depression, or any form of emotional disruption for our NAMI Homefront. This course is designed to help develop a relationship. Please call NAMI Lansing.

All NAMI classes are free and open to all persons regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or social status. All leaders are trained by trainers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and follow a prescribed curriculum. All leaders have experienced mental illness or have a family member with mental illness.

Please call NAMI Lansing, 517 484 3404, or email info@namilansing.org. More information is available on the website, www.namilansing.org.