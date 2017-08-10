Transitions

Obituaries

Donald F. Stoddard

Donald F. Stoddard died Monday, August 7, 2017 at the age of 81. He was born January 24, 1936 in Hubbardston, MI the son of Edgar and Julia (McKeone) Stoddard. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns, the Knights of Columbus and served in the United States Army. He retired from General Motors as an inspector in final assembly in 1991. On December 5, 1959 he married Shirley Parks and she survives him.

Also surviving is a daughter, Kim Stoddard of Grand Rapids; four sons, Stanley of Grand Rapids, Brian of DeWitt, Donald Jr. and David both of St. Johns; eight grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Allan Stoddard, Jack (Sondra) Stoddard, Mary Caris, Joanne (Stephen) Kimball, and Helen Stoddard; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stoddard, Therese Johnson, and Joyce Stoddard. He was preceded in death by brothers, Alton, Harold, Gerald, Eugene, Robert, Clarence and infant Louis; brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Bobbie Stoddard and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Gerald Osborne.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Friday, August 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to flower allergies, the family suggests memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Michigan Audubon Society or just take time to enjoy a trip to Soaring Eagle Casino, as Don loved to do.

Minerva Tirzah Exelby

Minerva Tirzah Exelby, age 101 of St. Johns, MI passed away Friday, August 4, 2017, under the loving care of the Flower House and Grace Hospice in Nashville, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Eureka Christian Church in Eureka, MI at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 11, 2017 with Rev. Keith Whipple officiating. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at Eureka Christian Church.

Minerva was born in Britton, Michigan on May 6, 1916, the daughter of Ferris and Martha (Rendel) Brady. She graduated from Britton High School with the class of 1933. On December 31, 1934 Minerva married Robert T. Exelby in LaGrange, IN.

Minerva was a very happy contented person. Her faith in God was the center of her life. Minerva said that she never worried about things because “Bob worried for the both of us!” She loved to read, crochet and do crossword puzzles. Minerva had a great sense of humor and was very sharp until the very end.

Minerva is survived by 2 sons: Wesley Exelby of Saline, MI and Paul (Robin) Exelby of Nashville, MI; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, daughter-in-law Rosemarie Exelby and her brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eureka Christian Church 2619 Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Donald F. Keim, Jr.

Donald F. Keim, Jr., 73 of St. Johns died at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Don was born on May 1, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia the son of Donald and Beatrice Keim. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, he worked for UNIVAC in St. Paul MN for five years before moving to St. Johns in 1972 where he was an insurance agent for 37 years before retiring in 2010. He married Diana Masarik, July 1, 1967 in St. Johns. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus , past member of many local organizations. He was a long time Little League Coach and was a basketball coach for 8 years at St. Joseph Catholic School.

Don is survived by his wife, Diana, sons Todd (Mendy) of Edmore and Tony (Lynda) of Holt. Grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlyn, Cheyenne and Cameron and great grandchildren Chase and Adrianna.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 PM on Tuesday evening.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, St. Joseph Catholic School Fund or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Marriage licenses filed the week of July 31, 2017

Justin Floyd Kilby, 30 of Laingsburg and Kristin Nicole Barragan, 25 of Laingsburg

Zakir Ahammad, 31 of East Lansing and Fatima Hussain, 30 of Milton Ontario

Roger Wayne Cramer, 46 of St. Johns and Laura Ann Reynolds, 45 of St. Johns

Robert Oscar Cason III, 26 of Lansing and Ariel Maxine Gilroy, 25 of St. Johns

Jesse James Fogleman, 28 of Bath and Leslie Genevieve Hodges, 29 of Bath

Tyler James Kinsey, 23 of St. Johns and Cassondra Michelle Wilkie, 24 of St. Johns

Joshua Paul Townsend, 22 of Lansing and Sarah Rebecca Parkinson, 23 of DeWitt

Justin Virl Marshall, 23 of Ovid and Lauren Christine Love, 21 of Ovid

Wesley Mark Robbe, 27 of Portland and Ashley Victoria Meyers, 26 of Portland

Cody James Tucker, 33 of St. Johns and Emilee Mae Tack, 26 of St. Johns

Adam Neil Myers, 41 of Fowler and Kristina Ann Myer, 38 of Fowler

Willard Douglas Frayer, 66 of DeWitt and Patricia Ann Burmer, 63 of DeWitt

Mitchell Todd Sanford, 57 of St. Johns and Shelley Lyn Sanford, 51 of St. Johns

Steven Allen McGinnis, 37 of Ovid and Katrina Marie Thomas, 40 of Ovid

Eric Douglas Wyn, 31 of St. Johns and Katie Lou Calverley, 29 of St. Johns