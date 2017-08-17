St. Johns Independent

Mint City: Last weekend it was all Mint Festival all the time.
Latest News
Roaring Twenties Party Band is jazzy – August 23 at Concert in the Park
Preparing for the Mint Festival – an album
Oh Mi! Exciting things are happening
Pilgrim UMC invites everyone for family fun and food – August 30
SJMS welcomes new staff members
Maple Rapids Fire Department benefit – August 27
More News
St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule
Fun For Kids With Art
Hometown author brings Ocean Story Time to Fowler – August 19
Breastfeeding is a true super power
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Briggs District Library News
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Features
The Grand Mint Parade 2017
A Look Back – Breaking & Entering
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Why Dogs Lick and When to Worry
Letters – City thanks community for Mint Festival success
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 5 Things That Stress Out Your Cat
Transitions
Obituaries – Lisa Marie Deline, Glenn J. Pline
Marriage licenses filed the week of August 7, 2017
Divorce decrees filed August 7, 2017