Latest News

Roaring Twenties Party Band is jazzy – August 23 at Concert in the Park

Lively music celebrating the Jazz Age of the 1920s comes to the William E. Tennant Performance Shell Aug. 23 when the Roaring Twenties Party Band makes its inaugural appearance in the St. Johns Concert in the Park music series. The jazzy show begins at 7 p.m.; no admission charge.

The all-star band comprised of top jazz musicians brings a long and varied history of performing with the nation’s top entertainers in venues featuring jazz, Broadway shows and top symphony orchestras. The musical selections include songs that everyone will recognize as enduring ’20s jazz, dance tunes and ballads, all of which represent Americana presented at its best.

Listeners will experience the original sounds of the 1920s presented with a fresh new jazz approach using authentic sounds of ukulele, banjo, archtop guitar, authentic 1920s trumpet, a period saxophone, vocal schnozzle, raspy kazoo, wide-vibrato sax and strong jazz vocals. To help get into the spirit you are invited to search your closet for your best ’20s attire. If you are the owner of a period auto you are also encouraged to drive to the event in Roarin’ 20s style.

Songs from the Great American Songbook include “Blue Skies,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Mack the Knife,” “Georgia,” “My Blue Heaven,” “Ain’t She Sweet,” “As Time Goes By,” “Charleston,” and many more.

Organized by Don Sovey in 2016, band members include Dominic Michael Bierenga, sax and clarinet;

Danielle Blanchard, vocals; Walter Cano, trumpet; Pete Kittle, bass; Ian Levine, drums; and Sovey, archtop guitar, banjo, ukulele, vocals.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

Visit the CCAC web site for other show dates in August, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ or the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

Preparing for the Mint Festival – an album

by Maralyn Fink

When we visit the Mint Festival, we see everything in its place. What we don’t usually see is all of the hard work that goes into getting things ready for the visitors. And we don’t see what it looks like as it winds down on Sunday.

Oh Mi! Exciting things are happening

All of the winners for Oh Mi’s Mint City Market giveaways have been notified.



Terry is happy with her prizes of a You Top It and an Oh Mi T-shirt.

Every time she wears the shirt into our store, she gets one free piece of chocolate, any flavor.

Due to the great support of the St. Johns community and the daily chocolate lovers that seek out Oh Mi Organics Products at locations across this great state of Michigan, the local company was in need of a larger facility to hand- make their gourmet products.

Recently they planned to sign the papers to purchase the historic Fletcher Building on Higham Street, a block north of their current location. Most of you will recognize it as the former home of the St. Johns Reminder.



Pilgrim UMC invites everyone for family fun and food – August 30

Pilgrim United Methodist Church is planning a Family Fun and Food night on Wednesday, August 30 from 4:30 – 8:30 pm. The event will be held at the St. Johns Railroad Depot and Rotary Pavilion, 107 E. Railroad Street, St. Johns, MI.

Activities include Crafts, Water balloons, GaGa ball, Snack Cake Walk, Face Painting and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips, veggies, cookies, slushy and popcorn will be served.

Parent or Adult Supervision requested for children under 13.

SJMS welcomes new staff members

St. Johns Middle School is pleased to welcome two new teachers to our faculty.

Ms. Mallory Cormier is joining them as a special education teacher. Ms. Cormier joined them near the end of last year, and they look forward to her first full school year with them.

Mr. Michael Wiley is also joining them as a special education teacher, pending Board Approval. Last school year he interned and coached here at St. Johns Middle School, so he already feels like part of the community.

Join us in welcoming these teachers when you have the chance. Surely you will agree that they are great additions to the staff and will benefit the SJMS Redwings greatly.

Maple Rapids Fire Department benefit – August 27

Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Rd., is hosting their annual Ice Cream Social on August 27 from 2-5 pm. Homemade Ice Cream and food will be provided.

All proceeds will go to the Maple Rapids Fire Department.