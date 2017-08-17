St. Johns Concert in the Park – 2017 Schedule

Aug. 23: Roaring Twenties Band; Vintage ’20s

Aug. 30: Matt King; Elvis Impersonator

William E. Tennant Performance Shell; St. Johns City Park, Wednesday evenings; 7 p.m.; Rain or Shine

Fun For Kids With Art

Hey Kids, let your creative juices flow as you try out one or more fun art projects this month at the Railroad Museum Depot, 107 E. Railroad St. in St Johns.

There will be six days of classes, with each day featuring a different form of art including clay to make a coiled animal; pasta to make a 3-D sculpture; and oil pastels to create a picture.

You can view examples of these projects and more in the window display at the Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) Gallery, 215 N. Clinton Avenue in St. Johns. Ms. Elizabeth Davis of St. Johns is the artist who will be guiding you and the other students.

The classes will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 17, 18 and 19 and 24, 25 and 26. For students ages 6-9 classes will be held 10:00 AM – Noon; and for ages 10 – 13 classes will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM.

Students can take between one and six classes, based on their interests. The cost for the program is just $15.00 per student for each two-hour class, and all supplies will be provided. For those who have a family membership at CCAC, there will be a 10% discount; and for any family whose members sign up for four or more classes, there will be a family discount of 10% off their total.

Registration can be done in person at the CCAC Gallery using cash, check or credit card; or by phone at 989-224-2429, using a credit card. Time is getting short and class sizes will be kept small, so don’t wait too long.

Clinton County Arts Council is grateful to receive a portion of their operational funds from grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Hometown author brings Ocean Story Time to Fowler – August 19

Sea otters and the ocean are coming to Beckers Furniture, 123 S. Main Street, Fowler, on Saturday, August 19.

Award-winning children’s author Janet Kloeckner Halfmann, who grew up in Fowler and St. Johns area, will host an Author Meet and Greet from 10 am to 2 pm, with an interactive “Good Night, Little Sea Otter” storytime at 11. There will be free gift bundles for the kids. The event is free and open to the public.

The evidence is clear: breastfeeding makes children and their mothers healthier and stronger. It boosts a baby’s immune system, providing protection from illness and infection. It guards against childhood obesity and diabetes. It gives breast-fed babies a solid foundation for life-long health and wellness. It reduces a woman’s chance of breast and ovarian cancer and protects against post-partum depression. Pediatricians, healthcare experts, and millions of mothers all agree: breastfeeding is a true super power.

Women have the amazing ability to give their baby the very best start in life by breastfeeding, and in a perfect world, all mothers and babies would reap the benefits of breastfeeding. But breastfeeding isn’t always easy and sometimes a struggling mom needs a little help to be successful.

Moms with breastfeeding challenges don’t have to go it alone. Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) and its Breastfeeding Peer Counselors are committed to reducing infant mortality and increasing the health of mothers and babies. The Breastfeeding Peer Counselor program, which is offered to mothers enrolled in Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) offers:

– Support and encouragement to moms about to deliver, to those who have just delivered, and to those going back to work

– Prenatal breastfeeding classes

– Education to pregnant women and mothers as their baby grows

According to Andrea Tabor, MMDHD Community Health and Education Division Director, “Helping mothers overcome breastfeeding challenges increases the number of babies who are fed this ‘super milk’ and increases the likelihood that the mother will stick with it long-term.”

Mothers enrolled in WIC and interested in receiving breastfeeding assistance should contact one of MMDHDs Breastfeeding Peer Counselors at 989-227-3137 in Clinton County, 989-875-1043 in Gratiot County, or 989-831-3625 in Montcalm County.

Educating families before babies are born and providing consistent, accessible support through the first year of life and beyond are keys to helping moms reach their breastfeeding goals.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 22 and at

– Four Seasons Apartments, 1268 W. Clark Rd., DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, August 24 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 24.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Briggs District Library News

Loan Modifications – In order to better serve library users, the Library has increased the loan period for magazines from one week to three weeks. The loan period for Blue DVDs, new releases, has been changed from one night to three nights. Hopefully these changes will allow patrons to make better use of both these collections.

Brunch Bunch – Our final Brunch Bunch session of the summer will feature SEE YOU IN THE COSMOS by Jack Cheng, the story of eleven-year-old Alex, and his journey to launch his iPod into space. As he strikes out cross country with his dog, Carl Sagan, Alex creates a series of audio recordings he will use to show other lifeforms out in the cosmos what life on Earth, his Earth, is really like. Participants do not have to read the book before attending the program, but will have the opportunity to do so afterwards if they choose. This program is designed for ‘tweens ages 9-12, and will feature a book talk, crafts, activities, and a late-morning snack. So register today, and join us on Wednesday, August 23 from 11:00-11:45a.m.

Lapsit Storytime – “Fall into Fun Books” – Ages 12 to 24 months with adult participation. Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, Sept. 8th – Oct. 13th OR Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, Sept. 11th – Oct. 16th. This program includes learning simple signs (sign language), age appropriate stories, creative movement, music, finger-plays and fun extras. It is a easy and relaxed opportunity for parents and children to socialize and promote literacy. Registration is required and is now available.

Toddler Story-Time – “Play, Learn, and Grow Together!” Ages 2-3 years old with a participating adult. This session is offered on Thursdays, September 7th to October 12th. You can choose Thursday mornings, 10:30-11 am or Thursday evenings, 6:30-7 pm. We will enjoy stories, music, creative movement, crafts, games and lots of fun. Registration is required and is currently open.

Briggs Reads! – Becoming Amish by Jeff Smith has been chosen as the 2017 Briggs Reads! selection. This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who were living in one of America’s wealthiest communities – Grosse Pointe, Michigan – when they stepped away and began a journey that led to full immersion in a horse-and-buggy Amish life. The Briggs Reads! program is the library’s annual event that allows the entire community to read the same book, and then come together for a discussion with the work’s author. As an extra treat, this year both the author and Bill Moser will be joining us at our concluding event on Thursday September 7 from 7-8pm. Registration is appreciated, and is available by phone, in person, or on the library’s website.

Mango – Your Briggs District Library card provides you with access to Mango Languages. This online resource offers access to 60 foreign language courses and 17 English courses taught completely in the user’s native language. Visit www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org and select the Mango icon to login or create your account.

Therapy Dog “Ruger” – This free reading program “Tale to Tail” for children ages 6 to 12. It is a read-aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog or in other words a “Tail Waggin’ Tutor.” The 15 minute sessions take place in our quiet study room where children bring tales of their choice to read to Ruger and gain confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. You can register for 15- minute sessions on Thursday evenings anytime from 6:30-7:30pm. Dates available are: September 14th & 28th, October 12th, November 30th, and December 14th. These 15-minutes sessions are an easy investment in your child and fun as well. Registration is required and opens on Thursday, August 24th by phone or at the circulation desk.

Summer Movie Series – Our Summer Movie Series concludes on Friday, August 25 with a showing of Chicago, the Academy Award-winning movie musical. The show starts at 2:00 p.m., and we provide the popcorn, so register today.

Library Closure – The Library will also be closed Saturday September 2 and Monday September 4 for the Labor Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.