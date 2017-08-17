Transitions

Obituaries

Lisa Marie Deline

Lisa Marie Deline, 38, of St. Johns, passed away August 10, 2017. Lisa was born in Lansing on May 6, 1979 to Earl and Connie Newman.

Surviving to cherish her memory are sons, Kaden Deline, Ryan Woods; daughters, Jasmine Deline, Gracie Woods; father, Earl (Cathy) Newman; stepmother, Diana (Ron) Miller; brothers, Donald (Katie) Horton, Earl Newman, Jeff (Jaclyn) Newman, Jeremy Cogswell; sisters, Charlene (David) Taylor, Josie Newman, and 15 nieces and nephews. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Connie Cogswell; and sister, Pamela Newman.

Lisa’s love for her children was unmeasurable; she truly loved and lived for them. Those that knew her know that she had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile. She was a strong, loving and independent woman. Lisa loved her family and friends dearly.

A funeral service will take place at noon Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, with visitation one hour prior. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family of Lisa Deline, 205 E. Washington Street, DeWitt, MI 48820.

Glenn J. Pline

Glenn J. Pline, 60, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 11, 2017. He was born August 26, 1956 in St. Johns, MI the son of Francis and Alice (Wohlfert) Pline. Glenn was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1975 and is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. Glenn loved life, whether it was spending time at the lake with family, out boating, or just enjoying a good beer with friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved telling stories and was famous for his “Glenndoisms”. He was a wonderful provider and taking care of family was always his first priority. On May 28, 1977 he married his best friend, Joyce Miller and this past May they celebrated 40 loving years together.

Surviving is his loving wife, Joyce; two daughters whom he was very proud of, Jill (Mark) Martinez and Emilie (Jason) Randolph all of St. Johns; five grandsons who adored their grandpa, Aiden, Bryson and Brady Martinez and Jackson and Owen Randolph; two sisters, Jacqueline (James) Vasilenko, Sharlene “Shelly” (David) Magli; three brothers, Roy (Janet), Bruce (Irene) all of St. Johns, Jay (Annie) of Portland and several sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday and 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 Tuesday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Vincent DePaul.

Marriage licenses filed the week of August 7, 2017

Joshua Ryan Unruh, 30 of Laingsburg and Robyn Renee Orvis, 29 of Laingsburg

Cody Allan Kesler, 27 of DeWitt and Janell Melinda Swanson, 27 of DeWitt

Brent James Ebright, 46 of St. Johns and Amber Marie Ladiski, 42 of St. Johns

Jordan Alexander Kretz, 28 of Laingsburg and Sara Lyn Devereaux, 25 of Bath

Jordan Richard Church, 26 of Lansing and Brooke Allissa Bussard, 26 of St. Johns

Nicholas James Wilkie, 26 of Bloomfield MI and Taylor Ashton Hoover, 25 of Laingsburg

Ronnie Kareem Bacon, 42 of East Lansing and Therese Marie Ruiz, 35 of East Lansing

Jeffrey Lynn Mosley, 61 of Lansing and Michelle Katherine Miller, 46 of Lansing

Corey Thomas Grider, 26 of Eagle and Nichole Marriah Grubaugh, 26 of Eagle

Lashawn Ashley Hanes, 27 of Bath and Symone Nicole Ayers, 27 of Bath

Daniel Scott Anderson, 26 of Grand Ledge and Melinda Sue Olin, 25 of Grand Ledge

Divorce decrees filed August 7, 2017

Peters, Robin Sue and David Lloyd

Aguilar-Jimenez, Paula and Gonzalez-Ocampo, Sabino

Hardy, Brandon Lewis and Watson, Ashley Leeann

Koski, Jennifer Lea and Todd Christopher

Thocker, Carolyn J and Edward Anthony, IV

Cook, Emily J and Ryan Charles