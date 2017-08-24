Latest News

Elvis closes out SJ Concert in the Park season

Concert in the Park audiences who’ve loved Matt King’s Elvis Presley Tribute Show the past eight seasons are waiting for the “Hound Dog” to return again. King “is” Elvis in the Aug. 30 season finale at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell located in the St. Johns City Park. The show begins at 7 p.m.; no admission charge.

“We’re pleased to have Matt King back again as Elvis,” says Performance Shell Committee Chairperson Bill Tennant. “Our audiences love him, and his appearance is a perfect ending to the summer schedule.”

A Michigan resident, King has travelled all over the United States and Europe entertaining audiences with his unique ability to bring to the “King” to life via his moves, mannerisms, looks and costuming – and, of course, that distinctive voice. He took first place at the 2014 Windsor King Festival, and also captured first in the 2014 Midwest Elvis Competition. Those honors are in addition to numerous similar top-place finishes at Elvis events around the U.S. during the past decade.

King has also performed at a variety of casinos including the MGM Grand, Harrahs, The Little River, Bluffs Run and Soaring Eagle. He is a co-founder of the largest Elvis Festival in the United States, the Michigan Elvis Fest.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council and the City of St. Johns with support from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are held each Wednesday evening; rain or shine. The St. Johns Lions and Lioness Club staff a concession stand offering light refreshments.

Visit the CCAC web site for other show dates in August, http://www.clintoncountyarts.org/ or the St. Johns City Park Performance Shell page on Facebook.

City of St. Johns Newsletter

Dedicated Street Millage Renewal Vote Upcoming: City residents will soon receive important information and an accompanying street map concerning the upcoming November 7, 2017 street millage vote which has been authorized by the City Commission and the Governor’s Office. This is a renewal of the dedicated street millage passed by voters in 2013, set to expire this year. The proposed renewal is for 3 mills over a period of 5 years, which is a reduction in the mill rate when compared to the original voted millage from four years ago. Under the original road millage the City has repaved and improved more than 12 miles of streets and associated facilities (curb, gutter, catch basins, etc.) since the inception of the program. This renewal will keep us on pace to deal with most of the local streets rated as “poor” by the last engineering survey done for the purpose of grading our public rights-of-way. Specific streets that will be repaved, repaired and/or reconstructed will be specifically identified in the map that will be sent to residents as well as the year in which the work will be done. The November 7 election will be critical as the City works to maintain its momentum on this important street improvement program.

New Police Chief: We are pleased to announce that David Kirk has been hired as the City’s new Chief of Police. Dave has been working in law enforcement and public safety for 27 years, and most recently has held the chief position in Portland, Michigan. Dave spent much of his professional career working with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, holding the position of division commander. He coordinated major crimes investigations while with that department among his other diverse responsibilities. Dave lives in St. Johns. He will take on the responsibilities as our chief beginning September 5, 2017.

Construction Of Trailside Amenities At The Depot: Utilizing grant funds obtained from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the City is in the process of constructing much needed improvements alongside the CIS recreational trail on the Depot grounds just east of the Depot building. Public bathrooms, a drinking fountain, benches, picnic tables and expanded parking are in the final phase of development. We believe these trailhead amenities will attract more trail users and make St. Johns a good starting and ending point for those embarking upon trail adventures!

Spray Park Veteran’s Memorial Pool House Improvements: The spray park has proved to be a very popular recreational facility for the City. To enhance its use and enjoyment the City has embarked upon a project to improve the pool house. Using available grant money from the DNR Trust Fund, renovation of bathroom facilities within the building will begin this fall. Other improvements will include a new roof, windows and doors for the pool house. These upgrades will make the spray park much more convenient for use by families and their children.

City Manager Search: The process for hiring a new city manager continues apace. The consulting group assisting in this effort has met with commissioners and residents in an effort to create a profile for this important position. It is anticipated the applicant pool will be defined and the interview process initiated within the next 20 to 45 days.

Becoming Amish author to visit the Briggs – Thursday, September 7

This year the Briggs District Library chose author Jeff Smith’s Becoming Amish as 2017 Briggs Reads! selection. This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who were living in one of America’s wealthiest communities – Grosse Pointe, Michigan – when they stepped away and began a journey that led to full immersion in a horse-and-buggy Amish life.

As an extra treat, this year both the author and Bill Moser will be joining them at their concluding event on Thursday September 7 from 7-8 pm.

Registration is appreciated, and is available by phone, in person, or on the library’s website at www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

The Briggs Reads! program is the library’s annual event that allows the entire community to read the same book and then come together for a discussion with the work’s author.

Fred Meijer CIS Trail’s comfort station taking shape

by Maralyn Fink

The Comfort Station for the Rails to Trails has been built near the depot.

This will be used for anyone walking or riding the trail and who need a rest or break. Enjoy!

Sing for your health – beginning September 11

Did you know singing improves your health? All ages, high school students and older, are welcome to join Mint City Singers on Monday nights starting September 11.

They meet at First Methodist Church in St.Johns 7-8:30 pm. Come get healthy with them!

For more details contact Ellen Hoard at 989-233-5775.

Builders Club Offers Opportunities

St. Johns Kiwanis Club 707 and St. Johns Middle School are proud to work together to provide service opportunities and engaging experiences to our students in all three grades.

Through the Builders Club, students:

– are provided opportunities for working together in service to school and com-munity.

– are able to develop leadership potential.

– foster development of a strong moral character.

– are encouraged to be loyal to school, community and nation.



These adults (top left) guide student leaders. From left to right: Mr. Kudwa (Lead Kiwanis Advisor), Mrs. Toomey (SJMS Faculty Advisor), Mrs. Mullaney (Asst. Kiwanis Advisor), and Mr. Carpenter (Asst. Kiwanis Advisor).