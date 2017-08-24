2017 DeWitt Ox Roast – with an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday I attended the 72 Dewitt Ox Roast in Dewitt. It was a somewhat overcast day, and the temperature was just right. It was a good day.

I found that there were many carnival rides for the kids, clowns, games, and arts and crafts, food and anything else that goes along with an event like this.

I was even able to dart 3 balloons and won nothing at bingo, but it was fun anyway. I was sure to stop at Sweetie-licious for one of her double chocolate cupcakes.

I met some US Army Servicemen and thanked them for their service.

All in all it was a nice afternoon. Dewitt always has a great event for the Ox Roast.

I have not tried an Ox Burger. What is it? Maybe next year . . .

Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30

The Clinton County Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Granger’s Facility of Wood Road (driveway #5).

This event is open to all Clinton County residents and acceptable items include household hazardous waste, unused medications, electronics, books and reusable household items. There is a $10 fee per TV and monitor.

Contact Clinton County Department of Waste Management for more information by calling (989) 224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org.

Pilgrim UMC invites everyone for family fun and food – August 30

Pilgrim United Methodist Church is planning a Family Fun and Food night on Wednesday, August 30 from 4:30 – 8:30 pm. The event will be held at the St. Johns Railroad Depot and Rotary Pavilion, 107 E. Railroad Street, St. Johns, MI.

Activities include Crafts, Water balloons, GaGa ball, Snack Cake Walk, Face Painting and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips, veggies, cookies, slushy and popcorn will be served.

Parent or Adult Supervision requested for children under 13.

Want to help? – Call for School Supplies

At St. Johns Middle School they know that access to education can make the life-changing difference for students. They have students who have less access to the supplies that many of us purchase at the start of each marking period: notebooks, post-it notes, binders, folders, highlighters, colored pencils, and tab separators. To provide every student access to the same high-quality learning experiences, they provide these materials to those without.

Now they could use your help.

The school accepts donated school supplies in the main office in the blue bin just inside the door. When parents and community partners contribute student supplies, they go discretely into the hands of students who need them. Due to allergies, we ask that hand sanitizer not be donated.

If your child would benefit from donated class supplies, contact Mrs. Marier at 227-4316 or Mrs. Feld-pausch 227-4315.

Ice cream social to benefit fire department – August 27

Lowe United Methodist Church, 5485 W. Lowe Rd., is hosting their annual Ice Cream Social on August 27 from 2-5 pm. Homemade Ice Cream and food will be provided.

All proceeds will go to the Maple Rapids Fire Department.

Still time to enroll at Baker College for new fall semester

There’s still time to enroll at Baker College for 2017 fall semester, but prospective students need to act quickly.

On-ground and online classes begin Monday, August 28, about a month earlier than in previous years. The college has transitioned from a quarter system to semesters.

Baker College has day and evening classes for programs in the areas of applied technology, business, education, engineering, health science, information technology and social science.

Financial assistance is available to students, including scholarships, grants, low-interest loans and work-study programs. For more information contact Mike Konopacke in the admissions office at 989.729.3350 or mike.konopacke@baker.edu or visit www.baker.edu.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, August 29.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge.

For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.