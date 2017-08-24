Transitions

Obituaries

Cora Lee Price

Cora Lee Price, age 86 of St. Johns, MI passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Cora was born in Durand, MI on March 15, 1931, the daughter of Lambert and Clare (McIntosh) Watson. Cora married Gerald “Andy” Price on September 4, 1948 in Durand, MI and resided most of her life in St. Johns. Cora loved to quilt and belonged to a quilting club. She also loved bird watching, working in her flower garden, and canning. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, St. Johns, MI.

Cora is survived by her husband Gerald “Andy” Price of St. Johns, MI, daughter Karen (Dennis) Gillespie of St. Johns, MI, daughter Janet Taylor (Russ Pope) of St. Johns, MI, son-in-law Mike Stoddard of St. Johns, MI, son-in-law Dave Griffin of East Jordan, MI, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and her dog Dazie “her special darlin”. Cora was preceded in death by her parents, daughters; Connie Griffin and Terri Stoddard, and her siblings.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Germaine Hansens

November 15, 1937 – August 20, 2017

There will be no services.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Janet Sue Carlson

Janet Sue Carlson, age 41 of St. Johns, MI passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017, in DuPage River County, IL.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Knights of Columbus Hall, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 2 P.M.

Janet was born in Lansing, MI on January 28, 1976, the daughter of Richard Elwin Rowley Jr. and Sherry (Bellingar) Hine. She graduated from Haslett High School with the class of 1994. Janet was a truck driver for 10 years. She enjoyed reading, music, crocheting, crafts, quilting and sewing. She loved the time she spent with her family, especially her children. Janet devoted her life to God and enjoyed bible study. She attended the Williamston Free Methodist Church. She resided most of her life between Haslett, Williamston and St. Johns, MI.

She is survived by husband Fritz Carlson of St. Johns, MI formerly of Williamston, children; Dakota Kissane of St. Johns, MI, Bernita Kissane of Haslett, MI, Madison Carlson of St. Johns, MI, Kevin Carlson of Ocala, FL, Cody Carlson of Ocala, FL, mother Sherry and Dan Hine of Owosso, father Richard Rowley Jr. of Haslett, MI, mother in law Nina Sutter of Williamston, siblings Crystal and Shayne Sadler of St. Johns, MI, Deanna and Errol Jones of St. Johns, MI, Raymond and Ashley Hine of Owosso, MI, Greg Bishop and Tammy Wood of St. Johns, MI, Cassidy and James Hurst of Haslett, MI, Rebecca and Alpha Camera of St. Louis, MI, sister in law Robin Matteson, grandmother Jeanette Bellingar of St. Johns, MI, step grandfather Paul Ewing of Laingsburg, MI, and special aunt and uncle Tamera and Jerry Hine. She is also survived by lots of nieces, nephews, a great niece, great nephew, many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by 8 grandparents, 1 brother, 2 uncles, 2 aunts, and 2 step mothers.

Memorials may be made to the family. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Rudolph Henry DeJaegher

Rudolph Henry “Rudy” DeJaegher, age 83 of St. Johns, MI (formerly of Lansing, then Perrinton, MI) passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, MI.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date and announced when set.

Rudolph was born in Lansing, MI on June 20, 1934 the son of Frederick and Godelieve (Vens) DeJaegher. He spent his early life living in between Belgium and Michigan. His mother enrolled him to attend kindergarten at the age of five in Lansing as was expected, however the school asked him to return after he learned English because all he could speak was Flemish. He went on and graduated from Sexton High School. Rudy retired from General Motors in 1996.

He is survived by his former wife Judy DeJaegher of Sedona, AZ, 3 sons; Steve and Yvonne DeJaegher of St. Johns, MI, David DeJaegher of Lansing, MI, Barry and Natalie DeJaegher of Lansing, MI, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, son Kenneth DeJaegher and his sister Mary DeJaegher Blondia.

Rudy loved his fishing trips on Lake Erie, deer hunting with his sons, scuba diving adventures in the Caribbean and other tropical regions. He also enjoyed hiking and jeeping during the winters in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Rudy will be remembered as a card shark at playing Euchre, he would try to get a game going whenever or wherever he could. Rudy enjoyed life fully.

Memorial Contributions in Rudy’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be sent to . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes-Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

John C. Fitch

John C. Fitch died Friday, August 18, 2017 at the age of 90. He was born July 12, 1927 in Muskegon, MI the son of John S. and Florence (Agate) Fitch. He graduated from Baldwin High School where he played basketball, sang in a quartet and also worked at the movie theater. John joined the Air Force in 1946 and earned the rank of Sergeant before his discharge in 1949. He graduated from Tri-State College in Angola, IN, in 1951 with degree in Electrical Engineering. While in college he met Sylvia McEntarfer, who became his wife in July 1950. In 1951 John and Sylvia moved to Owosso, MI where they raised their five sons, John, Thomas, Roger, Bruce and Bryan. John played golf, hunted small game, fished and loved to play cards with family and friends. He also coached little league baseball, was a member of the YMCA for many years, serving as President of the Y’s Men Club and helped build a log cabin at the Y outpost.

John was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Directors. In 1989 John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and he soon retired from Johnson Controls. John and Sylvia moved in 1996 to Florida for nineteen years. John golfed and fished until he could no longer drive or do outdoor activities he loved, so he started making canes and knives, which he gave to friends. John was still able to play cards with family and friends until the very end of his days. In 2015 John and Sylvia moved back to Michigan to be closer to family and able to see their beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren that live here.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Sylvia; five sons, John (Linda), Thomas (Wanda), Roger (Judy), Bruce and Bryan; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, and four stepbrothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Lowe United Methodist Church 5485 W. Lowe Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck and Mr. Tim Brussel officiating. Visitation 10:00AM at the church. Interment will take place at 2:30 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso. The family will receive relatives and friends for one hour prior the service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Heartland Hospice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Marriage licenses filed the week of August 14, 2017

Mitchell Elgin Andrus, 21 of St. Johns and Paige Marie Padilla, 22 of St. Johns

Bryan Daniel Latz, 36 of Laingsburg and Elisha Nicole Huttunen, 32 of Laingsburg

Andrew Lynn Arnold, 33 of East Lansing and Jade Ki Martin, 30 of East Lansing

Timothy Ryan Denihan, 31 of Owosso and Jaimie Marie Smith, 25 of St. Johns

Robert Michael Throop, 27 of Lansing and Courtney Nicole Mullins, 25 of Lansing

Keegan John Bengel, 23 of Pewamo and Allison Ann Myers, 22 of St. Johns

Carlos Joseph Garza, 54 of Lansing and Kimberly Marie McKernan, 49 of Lansing

John David Conklin, 24 of DeWitt and Emma Rose Katherine Lee, 22 of DeWitt

Wyatt James Rowley, 19 of Laingsburg and Isabelle Faith Barnett, 16 of Laingsburg

Ryan Preston Brown, 28 of DeWitt and Hannah Leigh Karaptian, 27 of DeWitt

Derek Burton Mitchell, 27 of East Lansing and Erica Anne Rouleau, 26 of East Lansing

Andrew Brian Peterson, 49 of DeWitt and Stephanie Lynn Nees, 36 of DeWitt

Kelly Richard Elkins, 41 of St. Johns and Wendie Renae Debnar, 32 of St. Johns

Anthony Michael Ameche, 32 of DeWitt and Sarah Carolyn Greenberg, 28 of Battle Creek

Megan Maree Hintsala, 24 of St. Johns and Ashley Anne McPherson, 24 of St. Johns

Mark Sandborn Fabiano, 33 of Lansing and Toni Marie Sommer, 39 of Lansing

Jacob Alan Robinson, 26 of St. Johns and Ceara Marie Grant, 25 of St. Johns

Stephen Alphonsus Downes, 61 of Haslett and Rosanna Copiaco Barberio, 59 of Haslett

Jonathan Thomas Schafer, 22 of DeWitt and Jessica Evelyn Fedewa, 23 of DeWitt

Alejandro Miguel Pereida, 38 of Lansing and Jasmin Moncerrate Beery-Lansdale, 36 of Lansing

Mark Adam Aker, 39 of Grand Ledge and Jessica Melina Perrone, 40 of Grand Ledge

Divorce decrees filed the week of August 14, 2017

Nichols, Chelsea H. and Brett A.

Dunn, Donna Lynn and Douglas Charles

Arcaute, Julie and Roberto

Johnson, Raquel Joy and Keaton Lee

Douglass, Patricia A. and Mervin E. Jr.

Tower, Jack and Elizabeth Vellanti

Hill, Danielle Judith and Chris Allen

Oswald, Lika Nicole and James Fredrick

O’Connor, Francine Marie and Joseph Patrick

Seelhoff, Nathan Scott and Andrea Leota

Sweet, Ashley R. and Terry A. II

Thompson, Naomi Ruth and Alvin Glenn

Hull, Randi S. and Kimberly Reichard