St. Johns Independent





Concert in the Park: This couple enjoyed a nostalgic dance as Elvis closed out another concert season.

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up – September 15New Police Chief to start September 5Uncle John’s to host Muster at the Mill – September 30 – October 1Community Resource Volunteers Airplanes with MaxSing for your health – beginning September 11SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame InductionLAFCU awards scholarships to 3 women returning to schoolIce Cream Social – September 10Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – September 7Becoming Amish author to visit the Briggs – Thursday, September 7Pilgrim UMC scouting program begins – Wednesday September 20Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30Summer Kids Art ProgramSoup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcomeBriggs District Library NewsLeonard to host office hours – September 8Moolenaar announces office hours – September 7MMDHD Calendar – September, 2017Pilgrim United Church free barbecue – with an albumLovely evening closes out Concert in the Park – with an albumLocal man publishes A Boy’s Dream Comes TrueA Look Back – A Modern Day Phone Booth in 1972Letters – Forever GI Bill a leap forwardObituaries – Jean Ellen Mayers, Carl Kay Strahle, Jerry Lee Bird, Cora Lee PriceMarriage licenses filed the week of August 21, 2017Divorce decrees filed August 21, 2017