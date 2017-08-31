St. Johns Independent

Concert in the Park: This couple enjoyed a nostalgic dance as Elvis closed out another concert season.
Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up – September 15
New Police Chief to start September 5
Uncle John’s to host Muster at the Mill – September 30 – October 1
Community Resource Volunteers Airplanes with Max
Sing for your health – beginning September 11
SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction
LAFCU awards scholarships to 3 women returning to school
Ice Cream Social – September 10
Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – September 7
Becoming Amish author to visit the Briggs – Thursday, September 7
Pilgrim UMC scouting program begins – Wednesday September 20
Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30
Summer Kids Art Program
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Briggs District Library News
Leonard to host office hours – September 8
Moolenaar announces office hours – September 7
MMDHD Calendar – September, 2017
Pilgrim United Church free barbecue – with an album
Lovely evening closes out Concert in the Park – with an album
Local man publishes A Boy’s Dream Comes True
A Look Back – A Modern Day Phone Booth in 1972
Letters – Forever GI Bill a leap forward
Obituaries – Jean Ellen Mayers, Carl Kay Strahle, Jerry Lee Bird, Cora Lee Price
Marriage licenses filed the week of August 21, 2017
Divorce decrees filed August 21, 2017