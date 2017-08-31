Latest News

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up – September 15

The Clinton County Arts Council of downtown St. Johns invites everyone to join in another fun, community oriented event.

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up will take place September 15th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Local downtown businesses will host featured artists and their works. This allows the community the opportunity to meet our artists, learn about their techniques and inquire about their inspirations.

Also vote on the Chalk It Up Contest winners.

We have an amazing group of artists within our community. Come out and enjoy a great evening of art and positive atmosphere throughout our historical town.

Chalk It Up Contest

This sidewalk chalk contest is sure to draw a crowd!

Register as a team or an individual at the Clinton County Arts Gallery, 215 N Clinton Ave., St. Johns.

There is no cost to register. Registration deadline is Friday, September 8th.

A sketch of your proposed design will be required prior to the event. Artists will create their piece on Thursday, September 14th in front of a specified downtown business.

The community will vote on the winner during the “Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up” event held the evening of September 15th.

Prize: $150 for 1st place

$50 for 2nd place

New Police Chief to start September 5

Chief David Kirk has been sworn in as the City’s new Chief of Police.

The new Chief has been working in law enforcement and public safety for 27 years, and most recently has held the chief position in Portland, Michigan. He spent much of his professional career working with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department, holding the position of division commander. He coordinated major crimes investigations while with that department among his other diverse responsibilities.

Chief Kirk lives in St. Johns. He will take on the responsibilities as the new chief beginning September 5, 2017.

Uncle John’s to host Muster at the Mill – September 30 – October 1

Please join The Queen’s Rangers, 1st American Regiment and Uncle John’s Cider Mill for the second annual, “Muster at the Mill”, Colonial Period (1750s-1780s) Living History Encampment.

Get a glimpse of life at the time of our country’s founding as re-enactors portraying Native American, French, British and American soldiers and civilians of the colonial period go about the activities of daily living during the eighteenth century.

Historical demonstrations all day including: music, cooking, crafts, mock battle scenarios, artillery and much more! Fun and educational for the whole family.

For more information please look us up on Facebook at Muster at the Mill 2017.

The re-created Queen’s Rangers, 1st American Regiment, named for Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, is a non-profit, all volunteer group of living historians dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of The American Revolution and the gallant service of the unit during that conflict through hands-on participation at various reenactments and festivals throughout our region and beyond.

Community Resource Volunteers Airplanes with Max

Three volunteers and 10 students participated in the Airplane with Max project. Their project started at 8:00 am by building a DELTA Dart rubber powered flying model airplane at the CRV office.

In the afternoon they went to St. Johns City Park to have Max wind them up and watch them fly. The project was finished by 2:30 pm and they were given the Hawk paper airplane to take home and make. The airplanes were donated by Max.

CRV’s will be holding a Build your own Blimp event with the University of Michigan on Saturday, October 7 and on Saturday, October 28. The University of Michigan will bring their Land Rover to the CRV office at 304 Brush in St. Johns, MI. Keep watching crvonline for details.

Sing for your health – beginning September 11

Did you know singing improves your health? All ages, high school students and older, are welcome to join Mint City Singers on Monday nights starting September 11.

They meet at First Methodist Church in St.Johns 7-8:30 pm. Come get healthy with them!

For more details contact Ellen Hoard at 989-233-5775.

SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday evening I attended the St. Johns High School Hall of Fame induction of five former athletes. Along with meeting the inductees and socializing, a dinner was also served followed by the induction.

The price of the ticket also included admission to the football game. It was a very nice evening all around.

The 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction was held on Friday, August 25, at half-time of the varsity football game against East Lansing High School.

Amanda E. Becker (Basketball, Volleyball, Softball): Participated in all 12 high school seasons earning 10 varsity letters. Earned All-State honors in volleyball and softball, and named SJHS Female Athlete of the Year in 1996. Played softball collegiately at Northwood University and Ashland University earning GLIAC honors; 1996 SJHS graduate.

Gary C. Boyce (Football, Basketball, Baseball): Earned eight varsity letters and All-State honors in football. Earned five varsity letters at Michigan State University (two in football, three in baseball). Named All-Big Ten in baseball in ’70 and ’71, as well as All-American honors in ’71. Drafted by the Washington Senators in ’71 and played four seasons in the Texas Rangers organization. Former long-time Athletic Director at Grand Ledge High School; 1967 SJHS graduate.

Andy Schmitt (Football, Basketball, Track & Field): Three-sport student-athlete who quarterbacked the ‘04 team to the Division III State Championship Game at the Silverdome. Earned All-State honors in football, and named SJHS Male Athlete of the Year in 2005. Four-year starting quarterback at Eastern Michigan University and first three-year Captain in history of EMU Football. Set five EMU and two NCAA passing records; 2005 SJHS graduate.

Al Werbish (Football, Basketball, Tennis): Earned nine varsity letters, and All-State honors in basketball. Attended Adrian College and earned five varsity letters; football (1), basketball (3), and tennis (1). Taught at SJHS for 36 years, coached varsity tennis for 37 years (boys 37 years, girls nine years). Won 386 dual meets combined; won 26 conference titles and three regional titles. Also coached basketball and football; 1965 SJHS graduate.

Luke Wilcox (Football, Basketball, Baseball): Earned seven varsity letters, and All-State honors in baseball. Attended Western Michigan University and earned three varsity letters and All-MAC honors in baseball. Originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers but attended WMU instead. Drafted in the third round in 1995 by the New York Yankees, and played seven years of professional baseball; 1992 SJHS graduate.

LAFCU awards scholarships to 3 women returning to school

The 2017 LAFCU Women Helping Educate Every Lady, or W.H.E.E.L., Scholarships have been awarded to three women who see education as the direct path to a new career and a more financially secure future for their families.

The winners are Emily Martin, St. Johns; Sheri Haviland, Lansing; and Rita Ashcroft, DeWitt. Each received a $1,000 scholarship to attend Lansing Community College (LCC) beginning this fall.



LAFCU scholarship selection committee members Emily White, Alyssa Sliger and Lindsay Walters; Dan McKean with the LCC Foundation; and W.H.E.E.L. scholarship recipients Rita Ashcroft, Sheri Haviland and Emily Martin.

“The W.H.E.E.L. program supports women who are taking the initiative to return to school as nontraditional students to meet life goals,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU senior vice president of marketing. “Emily, Sheri and Rita want more for themselves and their children. They want to achieve their dreams, and we are recognizing them because they are incredibly inspiring role models.”

LAFCU created the W.H.E.E.L. program to encourage women to pursue the education needed to enter or re-enter the workforce or to advance their careers. The scholarships support the credit union’s long-standing ‘people helping people’ mission.

Emily Martin, a single mother of a toddler, has earned an associate degree and plans to begin work on a bachelor’s degree in financial institutions to qualify her for greater career opportunities. She’s inspired by her daughter and wants to model personal and professional success for her. Martin also sees education as a way to be a better partner to her fiancée in achieving their joint goals.

Each applicant submitted a one-page essay about returning to school, which was used to determine the winners. Eligible applications had to live or work in LAFCU’s service area, which includes the counties of Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Livingston, Montcalm and Shiawassee.