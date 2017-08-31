Ice Cream Social – September 10

The Eureka Church will be hosting its Annual Ice Cream Social Sunday, September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Besides homemade ice cream, sloppy Joes and hot dogs, pies and cake will be served.

The church is located at 2619 E. Maple Rapids Road, Eureka. Free Will Offering and take-outs are available. For any questions contact Marlene at 517-719-6746.

Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – September 7

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, September 7 at 7:15 pm. The speaker will be Erin Pavloski, Regional Invasive Species Coordinator, Mid-Michigan CISMA.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Becoming Amish author to visit the Briggs – Thursday, September 7

This year the Briggs District Library chose author Jeff Smith’s Becoming Amish as 2017 Briggs Reads! selection. This is the true story of Bill and Tricia Moser, who were living in one of America’s wealthiest communities – Grosse Pointe, Michigan – when they stepped away and began a journey that led to full immersion in a horse-and-buggy Amish life.

As an extra treat, this year both the author and Bill Moser will be joining them at their concluding event on Thursday September 7 from 7-8 pm.

Registration is appreciated, and is available by phone, in person, or on the library’s website at www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

The Briggs Reads! program is the library’s annual event that allows the entire community to read the same book and then come together for a discussion with the work’s author.

See our Feature article here.

Pilgrim UMC scouting program begins – Wednesday September 20

Pilgrim United Methodist church will be starting their Caravan program on Wednesday September 20th. This is a Christian scouting program for all children Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The program meets every Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 PM. There is also Dinner available at 6:00 for the convenience of parents.

A registration form needs to be filled out with a fee of $5.00 per child to help defray costs. Parents must pick up their child at 7:45 p.m.

For more information please call the church office at 989-224-6865

Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30

The Clinton County Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Granger’s Facility of Wood Road (driveway #5).

This event is open to all Clinton County residents and acceptable items include household hazardous waste, unused medications, electronics, books and reusable household items. There is a $10 fee per TV and monitor.

Contact Clinton County Department of Waste Management for more information by calling (989) 224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org.

Summer Kids Art Program

byMaralyn Fink

I caught up with Gavin at the Depot working on the Summer Kids Art Program.



Helping Gavin was Elizabeth Davis, Program Director.

There were 2 age groups for 6-9 years old and 10-13 years old. This was sponsored by Clinton County Arts Council.

This was meant to inspire kids to reach beyond and create art that is unique to them and included six fun and creative engaging projects for only $15.00 each. A 10% discount was granted for those who are a members of the CCAC.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 5 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 5 and

– First Baptist Church/Beacon of Hope (northwest parking lot), 512 S. US 27, from 12-1:30 pm, Thursday, September 7 and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, September 7.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Briggs District Library News

Lapsit Storytime – “Fall into Fun Books” – Ages 12 to 24 months with adult participation. Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, Sept. 8 – Oct. 13 OR Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, Sept. 11 – Oct. 16. This program includes learning simple signs (sign language), age appropriate stories, creative movement, music, finger-plays and fun extras. It is an easy and relaxed opportunity for parents and children to socialize and promote literacy.

Toddler Story-Time – “Play, Learn, and Grow Together!” Ages 2-3 years old with a participating adult. This session is offered on Thursdays, September 7 to October 12. You can choose Thursday mornings, 10:30-11 am or Thursday evenings, 6:30-7 pm. We will enjoy stories, music, creative movement, crafts, games and lots of fun.

Briggs Reads! – The concluding event of our annual Briggs Reads! program will be held Thursday, September 7 from 7:00-8:00p.m. That is when Jeff Smith, author of BECOMING AMISH, will be at the library to discuss his book. We are very pleased to announce that Mr. Smith will be joined by the book’s subjects, Bill and Tricia Moser. These lifelong friends will discuss the Mosers’ decision to leave their suburban life in Grosse Pointe, Michigan and join an Amish community in Ovid, Michigan; the challenges the couple faced in joining a more traditional and restrictive society; and the process of turning that story into BECOMING AMISH. No library card is needed to attend this free program, though advanced registration is appreciated, and is available by calling the library or visiting our website.

Food for Thought: Someone’s in the kitchen! – Pre-Reader Storytime – Children ages 4, 5 & 6 (independent listeners) are invited to listen to some YUMMY stories, listen & learn the “Kitchen Disco”, and enjoy snacks and crafts. Our stories will be about all kinds of foods like apples, bacon, carrots, green beans, ice cream, moon pie, pancakes, pickles, pizza, waffles, and much more. Join the fun of these tasty tales on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm, October 19 to November 16. Registration is required and opens on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Therapy Dog Tutor “Ruger” – Tale to Tail Program – We are excited to be continuing this FREE Reading Program. It is a read aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Children can bring their choice of tale to read to our Tail Waggin’ Tutor. We offer our Quiet Study Room in the Library from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings with each child having a 15-minute session with Ruger. Dates available are September 14 & 28, October 12, November 30, and December 14. This service can be used to encourage confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is required & begins: Thursday, August 24.

NEW Chef’s Surprise– Budding chefs will come together and make a delicious treat that will tantalize their taste buds. This program is designed for children ages 8-12 and will meet on Tuesday, October 10th from 6:00-7:30pm. Registration is required and begins on Tuesday, September 12.

Saving Seeds– All ages are welcome to come hear Vern Stephens, owner of Designs by Nature, discuss the ins and outs of seed saving. He will be at the library on Monday, October 16th from 6:30-7:30 for this free program. Registration is appreciated and begins on Monday, September 18.

LEGO BLOCK PARTY – All ages join the color challenge fun on Tuesday, October 17, 6:30-7:30 pm. Registration is required and begins Tuesday, September 19.

Summer “Guessing Contest Winners” – Congratulations to our great estimators! Braeden Beltran, Cade Brewer, Sarah Glew, Jill Dexter, Braiden Walker, Faelyn B., Nicole Benson, Teaghan Herwat, Cole Wardin, Robbie Andretz, Anna (no last name on guessing slip), Kaylee Valina.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Leonard to host office hours – September 8

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hour will take place on Friday, September 8, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Moolenaar announces office hours – September 7

Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the IRS and the VA.

September 7

2:00-3:00 pm

DeWitt City Hall, Larger Conference Room, 414 East Main Street, Dewitt, MI 48820

MMDHD Calendar – September, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

September 5: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 12: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 19: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 26: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

September 6,

September 11: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 27: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

September 11: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 13: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 18: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

September 21: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 25: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.