Transitions

Obituaries

Jean Ellen Mayers

Jean Ellen Mayers, 87, of St. Johns, MI, passed away peacefully at her home and took her first breath of Eternal Life on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Pastor George Brinley officiating. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery Eureka, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, and on Thursday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church.

Jean was born in St. Johns, Michigan on April 4, 1930, the daughter of Wilbur and Lorena (Marten) Flowers. She attended school in St. Johns School System and graduated in 1949 from St. Johns High School. After school, she was employed at Herbruck’s Cheese Counter, at Howard Johnson’s in Lansing, at GTE as a switchboard operator. She was a surgical admissions specialist at Sparrow Hospital, then Clinton Memorial Hospital. She married William Mayers on September 1, 1962 at St. Johns Lutheran Church and became a home maker as they made their home in St. Johns, MI. They were recognized as the 1963 and 1964 Outstanding Young Dairy Couple for the District by the MMPA.

Jean enjoyed bowling, plants, collecting owls, bells, collectables, and spending time with family and grandchildren. Always particular about her dress, she preferred to shop and accessorize her dress with stylish accoutrements. Mom collected recipes and could remember birthdates, anniversaries, and remembered significant dates throughout history. She was the oldest lifelong member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and volunteered in most activities within the church and ministered to the community as a faithful servant of the Lord.

She is survived by loving husband William Mayers, son Gary (Vara) of Huntsville, AL, and daughter Amy (Mayers) Davis, grandchildren; Cooper Wm. Davis of St. Johns, Samuel Adler Mayers, and Camellia Ava Mayers of Huntsville, AL, Kyle (Jennifer) Davis, Amanda (Brian) Day, Kaan (Abby) Davis, great grandchildren; Layne, Addy, Rayn, Jagger, Danny, and Zane, Jean’s sisters; Carolyn (John) Beck of St. Johns, MI and Marilyn (Jo) Herbruck-Hall (Ron Hall) of Saranac, MI, sisters in law; Gloria Flowers of St. Johns, MI and Cora Flowers of Grayling, MI, brother in law Fred Mayers of Lakeland, FL, and numberous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Randee Flowers of Grayling, MI, and Jerold (Sonny) Flowers of St. Johns, MI; nephew Randee Flowers Jr, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.

Memorials may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church Building Fund; St. Johns, MI 48879 or Compassus Hospice, 801 South Waverly Road #200, Lansing, MI 48917. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Carl Kay Strahle

Carl Kay Strahle of Holt, Michigan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 25, 2017 at the age of 80. Carl was born on March 23, 1937, at the family farm in Dewitt Michigan, the son of Earl and Gladys Strahle. He was a graduate of St Johns High School, class of 1955.

After 40 years of employment with Kroger, Carl retired in November of 1993. He was an active member of the Holt United Methodist Church, volunteering his time whenever possible. He devoted most of his days after retirement giving back to his community. He especially enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels and annual Red Bird Mission trips to Beverly, Kentucky. Carl enjoyed traveling with his wife Sandra of 45 years. A few of his favorites were Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, several Cruises and spending winters in Florida, Arizona and Jekyll Island, GA. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family attending his great grandchildren’s sporting events. He also loved taking his princess Madison (dog) on golf cart rides. Carl touched a lot of people with his outgoing personality and love of life.

Carl is survived by wife Sandra (Montaven) Strahle, brother Gordon (Maxine) Strahle of St. Johns, daughter Kathy (Patricia) Strahle of Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter Dawn (Greg) Stanley of Eaton Rapids, son Darin Rogers of Lansing, 6 grandchildren Jennifer (Rich) Reynolds, Michelle Rogers, Jamie (Justin) Hofbauer, Christina (Jacob) Hudgins, Nicole Rogers, Tyler Rogers, and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Glen and Harold Strahle, and stepson Drew Rogers.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Holt United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holt Community Food Bank, 2021 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI 48842 or the Holt United Methodist Church, 2321 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI 48842. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com

Jerry Lee Bird

Jerry Lee Bird, age 81 of Maple Rapids, Michigan passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Manistee, Michigan.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel St. Johns, MI at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Sowle Cemetery, Essex Twp, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Jerry was born in Maple Rapids, MI on July 13, 1936, the son Carl and Doris (Smith) Bird. Jerry married Janet Antes on June 30, 1954 in Maple Rapids. He resided most of his life in Maple Rapids, MI. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Federal Mogul after 48 years. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and anything outdoors. There were many family camping trips over the years and he loved going salmon fishing. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his children.

Jerry is survived by his wife Janet Bird of Maple Rapids, MI; daughter Brenda Coffin of Maple Rapids, MI; daughter Cindy and Deryl Brunner of Perrinton, MI; daughter Cathy and Rodney Barrett of Gladwin, MI; daughter Sara and Dennis Mills of Hubbardston, MI; son William and Sandy Bird of Portland, MI; son Jeremy Bird of St. Johns, MI; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother Gary Lee, and Billie Bird, of Maple Rapids, MI. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jerry Lee “Buster” Bird, his son-in-law Rex Coffin and his great-grandson Dakota Coffin.

Memorials may be made to the Maple Rapids United Methodist Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Cora Lee Price

Cora Lee Price, age 86 of St. Johns, MI passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Cora was born in Durand, MI on March 15, 1931, the daughter of Lambert and Clare (McIntosh) Watson. Cora married Gerald “Andy” Price on September 4, 1948 in Durand, MI and resided most of her life in St. Johns. Cora loved to quilt and belonged to a quilting club. She also loved bird watching, working in her flower garden, and canning. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, St. Johns, MI.

Cora is survived by her husband Gerald “Andy” Price of St. Johns, MI, daughter Karen (Dennis) Gillespie of St. Johns, MI, daughter Janet Taylor (Russ Pope) of St. Johns, MI, son-in-law Mike Stoddard of St. Johns, MI, son-in-law Dave Griffin of East Jordan, MI, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and her dog Dazie “her special darlin”. Cora was preceded in death by her parents, daughters; Connie Griffin and Terri Stoddard, and her siblings.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of August 21, 2017

Alexander Rodrigues Coulon, 29 of DeWitt and Sarah K. Johnson, 29 of DeWitt

Jason William Abshagen, 42 of Bath and Jenilyn Ann Workman, 32 of Bath

Lennell Edward Shufford, 49 of Lansing and Dominique April Cain, 37 of Lansing

Mark Douglas Haney, 42 of St. Johns and Loraine Kay Avery, 45 of St. Johns

Richard Howard Middlebrook III, 26 of Bath and Amber Rachelle Sperling, 27 of Bath

Marques Richard Horak, 24 of Elsie and Erika Michele Cooper, 22 of Staton

Wesley James Ledebuhr, 30 of Columbus, Ohio and Michelle Lynn Young, 30 of Columbus, Ohio

Marcus Keith Bateman, 27 of St. Johns and Jamie Leigh Nixon, 27 of St. Johns

John Mena, 62 of Lansing and Janet Sue Jackson, 54 of Lansing

Kyle Matthew Thelen, 33 of Westphalia and Tricia Ann Koenigsknecht, 29 of Westphalia

Trevor James Kornexl, 23 of Lansing and Cassandra Jean Fehr, 23 of Lansing

Bruce Michael Daniel, 26 of St. Johns and Samantha Jean Cornell, 21 of St. Johns

Michael Dennis Ray, 33 of Lansing and Kristin Rae Porter, 32 of Lansing

Thomas Michael Barton, 57 of Lansing and Teresa Jo Lambert, 54 of Lansing

Trevor David Huhn, 23 of Eagle and Tressa Rose DeNittis, 23 of Grand Ledge

Bryce Douglas Simon, 25 of St. Johns and Nicole Elizabeth McKenna, 26 of St. Johns

Jeffrey Allen Cruz, 50 of Haslett and Keeli Sue Baker, 44 of Lansing

Curt Randal Simmon, 48 of Fowler and Autumn Lynn Watson, 51 of Fowler

Divorce decrees filed August 21, 2017

Dugener, Maria Esperanza and James Michael, Jr.

Horton, Joan L and William J

Locher, Michelle and Randall

Smith, Candice Brooks and Grondeck, Brian Robert