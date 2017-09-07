Latest News

Community Open House is September 21

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children invites everyone to our Community Open House to celebrate our new office! Thursday, September 21 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 p.m.

They invite you to meet staff, board members, and volunteers and view our child-friendly facility which includes beautiful murals throughout the building. Enjoy a butterfly scavenger hunt, learn more about our Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs and enjoy refreshments and meet others who support kids in our community.

April 22, 2017 was the first day of the new office’s demolition. Carpet was ripped up, cleaning, and painting after spackling, lots of spackling. Fast forward through the summer, and they have witnessed an amazing transformation of our office due to the generous support of this community.

The office, by design, is a warm, welcoming place to children of all ages. Through the generosity of many community members, the office doesn’t really look like an office due to beautiful wall murals and many special touches.

The office is located at 1207 N. US 27 in St. Johns, just behind Sundance and next to Redwing Bowling Lanes. For more information please call 989-640-5681 or visit the website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

Legion Auxiliary members attend Nation Convention

Three members from the Edwin T. Stites legion Family 153 attended the National Conventions of the American legion and the American legion Auxiliary (ALA) August 18 -24 in Reno, Nevada. The annual events bring members of The American legion Family together to celebrate successes from the administrative year, elect national officers, and set national priorities to guide their organizations in the coming year.

Attending these events were American legion member Mitch Louth and American legion Auxiliary members Marcy Jorae and Denise Carter, all of whom are serving at the Department (state) level this year.

Mr. Louth is the American legion Department of Michigan 3’d Zone Commander and serves on the National Americanism Committee.

Mrs. Jorae is serving as the American legion Auxiliary Department of Michigan Historian and a member of the National ALA Centennial Celebration Committee.

Ms. Carter is serving as the American legion Auxiliary Department of Michigan Executive Director/Secretary. This is a historical year for the St. Johns legion Family, as this is the first year to have three members serving at the Department level at the same time.

These members participated in a variety of events throughout the week including the national parade, divisional caucuses, sessions on how to continue the organizations’ mission of serving Veterans, the nomination of national officers and recognition of the year’s achievements.

American legion and American legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for nearly a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. Volunteers of these organizations, along with the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders, step up to honor Veterans and military through scholarships, and with Boys State and Girls State programs, teaching high school juniors to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. To learn more about these organizations, visit www.legion.org and www.ALAforVeterans.org or visit the Edwin T. Stiles Post at 110 E. Walker St in St. Johns.

Sternburgh named Coach of the Year

Congratulations to retired SJHS Golf Coach Paul Sternburgh on his selection by the Michigan High School Coaches Association as the State Coach of the Year.

This award will be presented to Paul on November 12 at the Ramada Lansing Hotel and Conference Center.

2017 Soybean Harvest Equipment Field Day – September 26

Reducing harvest losses is a simple and effective way to increase soybean yield and profitability every year. However reducing harvest losses becomes even more important in a dry year like 2017.

The plants in severely stressed fields may be shorter than normal increasing gathering losses. Conversely, plants growing in fields that received frequent and heavy precipitation in June and July may be taller than normal and prone to lodging. Spider mite feeding has also been shown to increase the potential for shatter losses to occur by causing the pods to become more brittle. Reducing harvest losses by just one bushel per acre will produce more than $9.40 per acre of additional income in 2017.

Because of this, Michigan State University Extension and the Michigan Soybean Checkoff are cooperating with Gary Parr Farms, Bader and Sons Company, Burnips Equipment Company, Crary Industries, Janson Equipment Company, and Williams Farm Machinery, are cooperating to conduct the seventh annual Soybean Harvest Equipment Field Day on Tuesday, September 26th.

The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a presentation on how to reduce the field-to-field spread of herbicide resistant weed seed by cleaning out the combine. The field day site is located in Eaton County just north of 4557 North Wheaton Road, Charlotte, MI 48813. This is about three quarters of a mile north of West Vermontville Highway.

Social raises $1,700 for MR Fire Department

On Sunday, August 27 Lowe United Methodist Church hosted their annual Ice Cream Social. This year hot dogs and sloppy joes were provided in addition to homemade ice cream to the 135 patrons that came to socialize.

The Maple Rapids Fire Department brought a fire truck and a rescue vehicle to observe throughout the day, and Mayor Daryl Trefil of Maple Rapids spoke to the crowd and thanked the church for hosting the event, which raised over $1,700.00 for the Maple Rapids Fire Department.

Community Volunteer Project

Are you an Eagle Scout looking for a great community project?

If so, Voice For Clinton County Children would like to hear from you.

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children, a nonprofit charitable organization located in St. Johns, has one of the entrances to their building with a ramp that needs some TLC. The ramp is currently useable, but some attention is needed.

For more information about our program, please visit our website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org. For more information about the ramp project, please call 989-640-5681 or email KellySchaferED@gmail.com.